Latin America OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: SVOD will Remain the Region's Largest OTT Revenue Source; Contributing $9.7 Billion by 2028 - Double the AVOD Total

Latam OTT Revenues by Platform in 2028 ($M)

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 19 Latin American countries will increase by $7 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $16 billion.

AVOD and SVOD will each add $3 billion over this period. SVOD will remain the region's largest OTT revenue source; contributing $9.7 billion by 2028 - double the AVOD total.

Brazil and Mexico combined will provide 64% of the region's revenues in 2028. Brazil will add $2.9 billion and Mexico $1.6 billion.

Five platforms will account for two-thirds of the region's OTT revenues by 2028. We expect that Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount will all start hybrid AVOD-SVOD platforms in the short term.

AVOD will significantly boost revenues for these platforms as SVOD growth falters.

This 126-page PDF and excel report covers 19 countries

Insights: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 70-page PDF document.

Forecasts: Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 19 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes.

Summary tables by country and by platform.

NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

