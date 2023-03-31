Latin America OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: SVOD will Remain the Region's Largest OTT Revenue Source; Contributing $9.7 Billion by 2028 - Double the AVOD Total

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 19 Latin American countries will increase by $7 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $16 billion.

AVOD and SVOD will each add $3 billion over this period. SVOD will remain the region's largest OTT revenue source; contributing $9.7 billion by 2028 - double the AVOD total.

Brazil and Mexico combined will provide 64% of the region's revenues in 2028. Brazil will add $2.9 billion and Mexico $1.6 billion.

Five platforms will account for two-thirds of the region's OTT revenues by 2028. We expect that Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount will all start hybrid AVOD-SVOD platforms in the short term.

AVOD will significantly boost revenues for these platforms as SVOD growth falters.

This 126-page PDF and excel report covers 19 countries

  • Insights: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 70-page PDF document.

  • Forecasts: Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 19 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes.

  • Summary tables by country and by platform.

  • NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

