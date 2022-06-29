Latin America Eyewear Market Size [2020-2028] worth USD 15.05 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8%

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Latin America Eyewear Market size is projected to reach USD 15.05 Billion in 2028, at CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period; Surging Incidence of Cataract and Myopia to Drive Growth

Pune, India, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latin America Eyewear Market Size is set to gain momentum from the increasing geriatric population in the region. Old people are mainly prone to suffering from ophthalmic disorders or vision impairments. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Latin America Eyewear Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles (Frames, Lens), Sunglasses (Plano, Prescription), and Contact Lenses (Toric, Multifocal, and Sphere)); By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, and Ophthalmic Clinics), and Country Forecast, 2020-2028.” The report further states that the Latin America eyewear market size was USD 10.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.05 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.





Key Industry Development

September 2020: Essilor introduced its new generation of spectacle lens solutions called Stellest™ lens to fight against myopia. It was designed with the help of the company’s ‘Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target’ or HALT technology.

February 2019: Essilor International acquired majority stakes in a prescription laboratory named Indulentes. It is based in Ecuador. This will help the former to strengthen its presence in the country.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR 6.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 15.05 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 10.80 billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 106





Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Usage of Smartphones and Computers to Accelerate Growth

The cases of ophthalmic disorders, such as cataract, myopia, and glaucoma are increasing rapidly in Latin America in recent years. The rising usage of digital screens, namely, smartphones, computers, laptops, and televisions is one of the crucial reasons responsible for the higher prevalence of the above-mentioned disorders. The World Health Organization (WHO), for instance, mentioned that more than 25 million people in Caribbean and Latin American countries were affected by age-related macular degeneration in 2019.

Regional Insights

Presence of Established Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Growth in Mexico

In 2019, Brazil generated USD 4.17 billion in terms of revenue in the Latin America eyewear industry. The presence of numerous eyewear companies, coupled with the increasing government initiatives would contribute to this growth. Also, the high demand for multiple eyewear products in this country would aid growth.





Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Product Spectacles Frames Lenses

Sunglasses Plano Prescription

Contact Lenses Toric Multifocal Sphere

By Distribution Channel Retail Store

Online Store

Ophthalmic Clinics By Geography Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Ecuador





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Aim to Gain a Competitive Edge by Unveiling State-of-the-art Eyewear Products

The market for eyewear in Latin America contains numerous prominent manufacturers that are presently striving to gain a competitive edge by launching innovative products. The high demand in this region is also boosting these firms to compete with their rivals by generating more sales.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Latin America Eyewear Market

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

EssilorLuxottica (Charenton-le-Pont, France)

CooperVision (Lake Forest, California, US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, New Jersey, US)

Bausch Health Incorporated (Bridgewater Township, US)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Oberkochen, Germany)

LentisPlus.Com(Bogotá, Colombia)

Safilo Group S.p.A (Padua, Italy)

Ben & Frank (Ciudad de, Mexico)

Leco.mx (Mexico City, Mexico)

Infinit.la (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Weblens.com (Mexico City, Mexico)

Willbloom.cl (Santiago, Chile)

Other Prominent Player

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launch, By Key Players Prevalence of Key Ocular Diseases, By Key Countries Overview of Consumer Buying Behavior of Eyewear Products Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Key Trends in the Eyewear Market Percentage of Adults Currently Wearing Eyewear, Latin America Impact of COVID-19 on Latin America Eyewear Market

Latin America Eyewear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Spectacles Frames Lenses Sunglasses Plano Prescription Contact Lenses Toric Multifocal Sphere Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Store Online Store Ophthalmic Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Ecuador Rest of Latin America

Competitive Analysis

Key Industry Developments Latin America Market Share Analysis by Key Companies (2019) Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))



Alcon EssilorLuxottica CooperVision Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Bausch Health Incorporated Carl Zeiss Meditec AG LentisPlus.Com Safilo Group S.p.A Ben & Frank Leco.mx Infinit.la Weblens.com Willbloom.cl



Strategic Recommendations

