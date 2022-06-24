Latin America Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market to Reach $1.76 Billion. Fire Suppression Market to Gain Larger Share – Arizton

The Latin America data center fire detection and suppression market was valued at $1.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.76 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Latin America data center fire suppression and detection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.13%. The increasing innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of AI-based servers have fueled the demand for fire and safety products such as fire detection, heat detectors, alarms, and fire suppression systems.

The data center fire suppression market is dominating, contributing over 60% to the market share. The primary fire suppression systems used in data centers typically consist of wet pipe sprinklers, pre-action sprinklers, special fire suppression agents such as clean agent fire extinguishants, inert gases like nitrogen or argon, or high-pressure water mist fire suppression systems.

Latin America Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$ 1.76 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$ 1.16 Billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

7.13%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Fire Safety Systems, Deployment Locations, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Latin America

COUNTRIES COVERED

Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Rest of Latin America

Innovations in Fire Suppression Systems

The fire & safety industry has witnessed many innovations from water-based and gas-based extinguishers and other mechanical components used in fire suppression systems. Data center operators are also adopting this kind of system to reduce water usage in case of fires. The rising innovation in fire and safety systems attracts data center operators to invest in new and planned data center facilities.

Data Center Investments Boosting Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement

Ascenty, Equinix, GlobeNet, ODATA, Quantico, Scala Data Centers, and Telmex, among others, were some prominent investors in Latin America in 2021. Brazil, Mexico, and Chile were the major markets for data center construction in Latin America. Colocation service providers are making significant contributions to hyperscale data center projects, wherein colocation facilities are being leased by global cloud service providers.

Colocation providers are exploring innovations in fire and safety systems to reduce the impact of fire-related outages. Data center operators prefer clean agent fire suppression systems instead of water-based systems. In addition, some colocation service providers have adopted an inert-gas-based fire suppression system to reduce the impact of extinguishers.

Key Highlights

  • Increasing investment in data center facilities will be the major driver for the Latin America data center fire detection & suppression systems market, which is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers.

  • In 2021, Brazil contributes the major market share of around 60%, and it is expected Brazil & Chile will drive the fire detection & suppression systems market during the forecast period.

  • The market is estimated to witness increased adoption of gas-based fire suppression systems with clean agent fire extinguishers. For instance, Equinix RJ2 Rio de Janeiro IBX Data Center uses FM200 gas-based fire suppression system along with a pre-action system and dry pipes.

  • Intelligent monitoring is one of the technologies being adopted by data center operators for real-time monitoring of equipment for operating parameters such as environmental humidity and environmental temperature, fire alarm, water leakage, and smoke sensing of data center infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

Fire Safety Systems

  • Fire Detection

  • Fire Suppression

Deployment Locations

  • Technical Space (Room Level)

  • Other Space (Building Level)

Geography

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Chile

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

In Latin America, the data center market is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. The growth of cloud computing will also play a vital role for colocation providers adding connectivity to cloud platforms such as Huawei Technologies, AWS, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM. There are also many cloud-based services providers that are dependent on the construction of facilities by colocation providers to colocate spaces on a wholesale basis. Telecommunication providers and enterprises are working to improve broadband and network connectivity in the region.

The market is witnessing continuous competition among global vendors offering fire detection & suppression systems. Rapidly developing technologies and innovation in the market have forced several vendors to offer more innovative solutions for the data center industry. Vendors are offering fire and safety solutions connected to the internet so that the systems can be handled remotely. Vendors are developing and providing complete fire safety solutions for technical as well as building spaces to improve the safety of their data center facilities. Leading fire suppression vendors in the market are Siemens, Fike, Halton, and Encore Fire Protection, among others, which are facing huge competition in terms of generating revenue for data center industries. Global vendors are offering fire suppression system sub-products and accessories such as pipes, valves, and sprinklers. They also face competition in terms of hand-held fire extinguishers, which are placed at various locations in data center facilities for smaller fire incidences.

Prominent Vendors

  • Carrier

  • Danfoss Fire

  • Encore Fire Protection

  • Fike

  • FireAway

  • Halton

  • Hochiki America

  • Honeywell

  • inControl Systems

  • Johnson Controls

  • Minimax (Viking Group)

  • Robert Bosch

  • Securiton

  • SEVO Systems

  • Siemens

  • The Chemours Company

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

