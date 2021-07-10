Latido Sells ‘Employer,’ ‘The Fam,’ ‘Replacement,’ ‘Baby’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Latido Films has sold a slew of major territories on its banner titles, including Cannes Directors’ Fortnight player “The Employer and the Employee,” Berlin winner “The Fam,” village crime drama “The Replacement” and auteur genre movie “Baby.”

Chalking up its first major sale, Uruguayan Manuel Nieto’s “The Employer and the Employee” has closed France with Eurozoom. A rural thriller starring Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (“BPM (Beats Per Minute)”), Nieto’s third feature world-premieres at Cannes on July 10.

Swiss drama “The Fam,” Fred Baillif’s portrait of the residents and staff of a Geneva teen girl care home, has licensed France with Atelier des Images and sold to Cassette Stories for Benelux and to HBO Eastern Europe. The Generation 14plus winner was bought for the U.K. and Ireland by BFI Distribution in a deal announced earlier at Cannes.

Wild Bunch/Wild Side has picked up “The Replacement,” a village-set crime drama from Oscar Aibar (“The Great Vazquez”).

Russia’s Exponenta Film has taken “Polyamory for Dummies,” a modern sex comedy from Fernando Colomo (“Alegre Ma Non Troppo”).

Cinobo has acquired for Greece ”The Best Families,” a mordant family portrait exposing Peru’s class gulf, from Sundance winner Javier Fuentes Leon (“Undertow”). (Latido has also sold the U.S. on the movie but cannot reveal the buyer given confidentiality clauses).

Meanwhile, “The Weasel’s Tale,” from Juan José Campanella (“The Secret in Their Eyes”), has closed Greece (Cinobo). “4 x 4,” from Mariano Cohn, now directing Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas in “Official Competition,” has clinched Italy (Movies Inspired). Latido has licensed “Champions’” remake rights to China’s Aim Media Co.

“We are very pleased that in this complex and changing environment good films still find the right buyers,” said Latido Films head Antonio Saura.

"We are very pleased that in this complex and changing environment good films still find the right buyers," said Latido Films head Antonio Saura.

"And we very thankful to all distributors for their continuous support of films of quality to have a chance to be seen in the screens. They are the real heroes," he added.

