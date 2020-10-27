The Lathums: From a sold-out tour to clowning around in a circus

After tours, festivals and support slots with Paul Weller and Blossoms were wiped off their summer schedule, rising indie band The Lathums raised their spirits by playing their first gig since March alongside clowns in a circus ring.

"Everything."

That's what The Lathums frontman Alex Moore says was meant to have happened for his band this year.

After finishing a sold-out tour in February, the Wigan group were supposed to be gigging with Blossoms and Weller, and building their buzz by taking their highly-strung indie poetry around the UK. "Just literally up and down the country just playing here, there and everywhere," Moore says.

It was meant to be non-stop. "Now it's non-start," quips guitarist Scott Concepcion.

Every artist has been in the same boat, of course, and The Lathums have managed to make some progress during the pandemic.

They made the UK album chart top 20 without releasing a proper album - The Memories We Make, which reached 14 in July, was a compilation of EPs. They have started recording their proper debut; have recorded a single to raise money for Wigan Athletic FC; and on Friday made their debut on BBC Two's Later... With Jools Holland, performing their new single I See Your Ghost.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sXC_aYOY0k

And they have managed to play one gig - albeit one without a live audience, or for that matter in a regular gig venue. The show in the circus ring at the base of Blackpool Tower was filmed earlier this month and will be streamed on Wednesday.

"It was nice to get dressed up and get back in the van and get ready - you know, getting back into the routine," Moore says. "Even though it wasn't a proper gig, it was really exciting."

The routine of "mooching about in the van and that, gigging and doing our thing" is what the singer and songwriter had missed most over the previous seven months. Being on tour pre-Covid "was brilliant", he says. "Meeting loads of new people who love the music. That is a really good feeling."

'Time to reflect and focus'

The Lathums had fast been building a following among fans thirsty for bands who tap into the joy and pain of finding your place in the world, while also making you leap around.

With its melancholic but defiant tones, the track Fight On positions a relationship as a guerrilla war, and has become their most popular tune.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AocZaDCdPWM

When lockdown began, Moore, 20, went from the life of a rising rock star to living back at home. "Me and my mum didn't go anywhere," he says.

"Didn't see anybody. It was pretty grim. And then when things eased up. I remember the first time I went to see Scott to do some writing. It was dead exciting and I was dead happy."

The enforced break from the road did allow the band to take stock, he says. "In a weird way, with how the world halted for a little bit, we had time to reflect and focus and see what we needed to do and have a bit of time to write. In fact a lot of time to write."

Although he says he has used his songwriting "to escape from it all" in recent months, the mood of the band - and the world - have crept in.

"Now that none of us can do anything at all - it's been taken away from us - it's thinking about what really matters in life and how we take things for granted. I wrote a tune about that actually."

What do we take for granted? "Just little things. Just a basic thing, like a hug, or meeting up with people, and talking and that."

The Lathums are the first band to play in the Blackpool Tower circus ring since Madness in the 1990s. It is normally the domain of clowns and acrobats - and its two resident clowns, Mr Boo and Mooky, pop up during the concert.

