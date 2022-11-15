Latex Mattress Market is Expected to Reach US$ 20 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7% During the Forecast Period 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rapid development in urban and rural areas increases the demand for latex mattresses during the forecast period. The rise in demand for premium products, as well as the increasing availability of mattresses online, will influence the growth of the latex mattress market in the near future

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global latex mattress market is worth US$ 10.2 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 20 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2032.

Latex mattresses, due to their natural elasticity, have been proving to be very comfortable. This elasticity does help in relieving from pain and is actually put forward by therapists, osteopaths, and chiropractors, as far as back problems are concerned. Latex mattress is also able to promote spine’s natural alignment and does make provision for quality sleep. As such, body pressure needs to be distributed properly for extending support to natural spine curvature. This actually aids in improvement of blood circulation. Thus, acting as bonus for wellness and health, latex mattresses are expected to shine in the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.

Inadequate sleep postures result in growing incidences of backache. Research states that 27 Mn Americans aged 18 and above have been facing back pain since the year 2017. It has also been observed that more than 25% of end-consumers aged between 18 and 34 do work in sleep or bed with television ‘ON’. Also, merely 40% of them in age bracket between 18 and 34 get to sleep for more than 7 hours at night. This is where importance of quality mattress comes into picture. Future Market Insights has etched these findings with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Latex Mattress Market’.

Key Takeaways from Latex Mattress Market

  • Europe holds the largest market share, housing more than 20% of the one-person households across the globe. Research states that consumers end up spending 1-2 weeks in researching for mattresses prior to buying them. Latex mattress is made out of natural latex that is derived from rubber trees.

  • North America holds more than 15% of the market share. This could be attributed to growing number of households resulting in an increasing demand for mattresses.

  • The Asia-Pacific alone is expected to witness a robust CAGR of ~7% in the latex mattress market going forward. This could be reasoned with enhancement in infrastructure. Countries like India and China are leading from the front due to preference shifting to healthier living conditions.

Competitive Landscape

  • Dreamfoam latex mattress does deliver pressure point relief pertaining to Oeko-Tex Class 1-certified Talalay latex. The explicit responsiveness is rendered ultra-plush through quilted top with ‘super soft reflex foam’. There is an upgraded 12-inch model that has a zipped cover, which allows customization of support as well as comfort.

  • Astrabeds HarmonyBed constitutes 2 layers organic latex. The buyers could select every layer firmness. As such, on flipping the mattress, there are two options of 2 diverse firmness. It has wood as well as an organic cover.

  • Organic Mattresses, Inc. has its OrganicPedic, a collection of luxury organic mattresses, which makes way for a broad spectrum of comfort features and levels.

“With increase in one-person households in several countries across the globe, the demand for latex mattress market will continue to accelerate in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report Cover?

  • The research study is based on latex processing type (Talalay latex processing, Dunlop latex processing, and other latex processing types), by source (synthetically-sourced latex mattresses, naturally-sourced latex mattresses, and blended latex mattresses), by end-user (latex mattress for commercial use and latex mattress for residential use, and by distribution channel (latex mattress sales via hypermarkets/supermarkets, latex mattress sales via multi-brand stores, latex mattress sales via specialty stores, latex mattress sales via independent small stores, latex mattress sales via online stores, latex mattress sales via 3rd party online stores, and latex mattress sales via company websites.

  • Growing incidences of joint and back discomfort, that too, at young age due to hectic days at work has broadened scope for latex mattress market as latex mattress is known to relieve pain.

Key Segments Covered in the Latex Mattress Market Report

Latex Mattress Market by Latex Processing Type:

  • Talalay Latex Processing

  • Dunlop Latex Processing

  • Other Latex Processing Types

Latex Mattress Market by Source:

  • Synthetically-sourced Latex Mattresses

  • Naturally-sourced Latex Mattresses

  • Blended Latex Mattresses

  • Latex Mattress Market by End User:

  • Latex Mattress for Commercial Use

  • Latex Mattress for Residential Use

Latex Mattress Market by Distribution Channel:

  • Latex Mattress Sales via Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

  • Latex Mattress Sales via Multi-brand Stores

  • Latex Mattress Sales via Specialty Stores

  • Latex Mattress Sales via Independent Small Stores

  • Latex Mattress Sales via Online Stores

  • Latex Mattress Sales via 3rd Party Online Stores

  • Latex Mattress Sales via Company Websites

Latex Mattress Market by Region:

  • North America Latex Mattress Market

  • Latin America Latex Mattress Market

  • Europe Latex Mattress Market

  • East Asia Latex Mattress Market

  • South Asia & Pacific Latex Mattress Market

  • Middle East & Africa Latex Mattress Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

