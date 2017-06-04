The Latest: Pliskova advances to 4th round at French Open

Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PARIS (AP) -- The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

12:30 a.m.

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic is through to the fourth round of the French Open after swatting aside Germany's Carina Witthoeft in straight sets.

The second-seeded Pliskova hit 34 winners as she raced to a 7-5, 6-1 victory in 70 minutes.

Pliskova will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

12:15 p.m.

The rain delay suited Kei Nishikori as he recovered to beat Hyeon Chung 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-6, 6-4 when their third round match resumed at the French Open.

The eighth-seeded Nishikori was leading 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-3 when rain stopped play on Saturday, but was clearly struggling with a wrist injury and had also had treatment on his back as the 21-year-old Chung rallied.

Chung, who is ranked 67th, had never beaten a top-10 player in six attempts but leveled when play resumed, keeping alive his bid to become the first South Korean to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Nishikori broke early in the fifth set and was serving for the match when Chung broke back, but the Japanese player sealed the result when his opponent double faulted.

It was the first time in the Open era that two Asian men had met as late as the third round in a Grand Slam tournament.

11:15 a.m.

Carina Witthoeft turned up late for her third round match against second-seeded Karolina Pliskova at the French Open.

Witthoeft walked onto Court 3 about eight minutes after Pliskova, who gave the German a wry smile as she walked past her seat.

11:00 a.m.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Sunday in the fourth round of the French Open, in a packed schedule created by multiple rain postponements.

Djokovic is last on Court Philippe Chatrier, against No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, while the fifth-seeded Muguruza plays No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France on Court Suzanne Lenglen after Rafael Nadal plays Spanish compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut.

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams is bidding for a quarterfinal spot against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky.

Three third-round men's matches are scheduled to resume after rain cancelled play on Saturday afternoon: No. 8 Kei Nishikori against Hyeon Chung, No. 15 Gael Monfils against No. 24 Richard Gasquet, and No. 21 John Isner against Karen Khachanov.