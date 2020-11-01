The Latest: Dolphins' Grant gets 1st punt return TD of year

The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

2:20 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins struck for two long touchdowns in a span of barely a minute against the Los Angeles Rams, and neither play involved Tua Tagovailoa.

Andrew Van Ginkel scored on a 78-yard return of a fumble by Jared Goff to put Miami ahead 14-7. The Dolphins quickly forced a punt, and Jakeem Grant returned it 88 yards for another score and a 21-7 lead. The punt return was the longest in team history and the first in the NFL this season.

For Grant, it was his his fifth career return for a score and his third punt return for a TD, both franchise records.

Tagovailoa, making his first NFL start, threw his first career touchdown pass for Miami’s first score.

— Steve Wine reporting from Miami.

___

2:15 p.m.

Green Bay’s Davante Adams and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook have each scored two touchdowns to produce a 14-all tie after an unusual first half featuring four time-consuming drives.

The Packers had two 75-yard touchdown drives. One of them lasted nearly eight minutes and the other took almost nine minutes. The Vikings’ touchdown drives both lasted about seven minutes.

Heavy winds have kept both teams from throwing downfield as they’ve relied on the running game and short passes. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins have gone a combined 18 of 20 for only 153 yards.

Adams has his second straight two-touchdown game. He also has 471 career catches to overtake Randall Cobb for sixth place on Green Bay's all-time list.

— Steve Megargee reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

___

1:55 p.m.

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa has thrown his first career touchdown pass -- a 3-yard toss to DeVante Parker. Tagovailoa retrieved the ball and carried it off the field as a souvenir after tying the game with the Los Angeles Rams at 7.

Parker beat David Long Jr. for the score. Long was replacing two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is questionable to return to the game because of an illness.

— Steve Wine reporting from Miami.

___

1:50 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler has a neck injury and is being evaluated for a concussion after a scary-looking collision in Green Bay.

The Vikings said Dantzler was questionable to return to the game after his head snapped backward while trying to make a tackle. His facemask collided with the leg of teammate Anthony Harris, and the rookie was taken off the field on a stretcher late in the first quarter.

The Baltimore Ravens also suffered a serious setback. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been carted off the field with what appears to be a severe leg injury. Stanley had an air cast applied to his left leg before being lifted onto the cart. The injury occurred in the first quarter in Baltimore’s game against Pittsburgh while quarterback Lamar Jackson was being sacked. Stanley signed a five-year contract extension on Friday.

The Buffalo Bills have also ruled out centre Mitch Morse for the rest of the game against New England after suffering a potential concussion on the opening drive. The sixth-year player has a history of head injuries. He sustained his fourth concussion during training camp.

___

1:40 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings were already hurting at cornerback. Now rookie Cameron Dantzler has departed the game on a stretcher with a scary-looking injury, after his head snapped backward in a collision with the leg of teammate Anthony Harris as they tried to make a tackle.

Dantzler was motionless on his back for several minutes before being taken away from the field, as teammates gathered around the third-round draft pick from Mississippi State for encouragement.

The Vikings are already playing without cornerbacks Holton Hill and Mike Hughes due to injuries.

— Steve Megargee reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

___

1:35 p.m.

The wind is winning in Cleveland.

Strong gusts inside FirstEnergy Stadium have already affected the Las Vegas Raiders and Browns, who are more accustomed to the blustery conditions than their visitors at the lakefront stadium.

Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson didn’t miss a 41-yard field goal attempt as much as it was blown sideways and clanged off the left upright.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had one of his passes re-directed by the wind, and Vegas quarterback David Carr badly overthrew open receiver Henry Ruggs III on a ball that got pushed along by a tail wind. The wind was announced at kickoff at 35 mph.

