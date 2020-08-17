Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 14, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 15-17) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Northampton continues to have the highest rate, thanks to an outbreak at the Greencore sandwich factory.

A total of 276 new cases were recorded in in the town in the seven days to August 14, the equivalent of 122.9 per 100,000 people – up from 39.6 per 100,000 in the previous seven days to August 7.

In Oldham the rate has fallen slightly from 94.5 to 91.5, with 217 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen is third, where the rate has increased from 80.2 to 86.8 with 130 new cases.

In Pendle the rate has dropped from 99.9 to 70.6 with 65 new cases, while Leicester has also seen a fall, from 63.8 to 54.5 with 193 new cases.

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Manchester (up from 34.4 to 46.8, with 259 new cases)

– Birmingham (up from 18.2 to 31.5, with 360 new cases)

– Kirklees (up from 27.5 to 33.9, with 149 new cases)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on August 17 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 7.

Northampton 122.9 (276), 39.6 (89)

Oldham 91.5 (217), 94.5 (224)

Blackburn with Darwen 86.8 (130), 80.2 (120)

Pendle 70.6 (65), 99.9 (92)

Leicester 54.5 (193), 63.8 (226)

Bradford 53.7 (290), 56.5 (305)

Manchester 46.8 (259), 34.4 (190)

Rochdale 39.1 (87), 40.5 (90)

Preston 38.4 (55), 41.2 (59)

Hyndburn 38.3 (31), 28.4 (23)

Calderdale 37.4 (79), 48.2 (102)

Salford 34.4 (89), 29.0 (75)

Kirklees 33.9 (149), 27.5 (121)

Swindon 33.3 (74), 47.3 (105)

Burnley 32.6 (29), 42.7 (38)

Birmingham 31.5 (360), 18.2 (208)

Bury 30.4 (58), 26.7 (51)

Tameside 27.8 (63), 36.2 (82)

Trafford 27.8 (66), 21.9 (52)

Newark and Sherwood 27.0 (33), 30.2 (37)

Oadby and Wigston 26.3 (15), 12.3 (7)

Bolton 26.1 (75), 28.9 (83)

Sandwell 25.3 (83), 22.2 (73)

Wellingborough 23.8 (19), 25.1 (20)

Barnsley 23.5 (58), 13.4 (33)

Melton 23.4 (12), 13.7 (7)

Watford 22.8 (22), 10.4 (10)

Craven 22.8 (13), 1.8 (1)

Woking 21.8 (22), 7.9 (8)

Stockport 21.8 (64), 23.5 (69)

Middlesbrough 20.6 (29), 27.0 (38)

Bassetlaw 20.4 (24), 9.4 (11)

Slough 20.1 (30), 16.7 (25)

Coventry 19.6 (73), 15.1 (56)

Wakefield 19.5 (68), 18.4 (64)

Sheffield 19.5 (114), 12.1 (71)

Rotherham 19.2 (51), 14.7 (39)

Luton 18.8 (40), 23.5 (50)

Leeds 18.3 (145), 13.0 (103)

Hounslow 17.7 (48), 14.7 (40)

East Staffordshire 17.5 (21), 8.4 (10)

Wolverhampton 17.1 (45), 11.4 (30)

Oxford 17.1 (26), 10.5 (16)

Stoke-on-Trent 16.8 (43), 14.4 (37)

Richmond upon Thames 16.7 (33), 4.0 (8)

Corby 16.6 (12), 20.8 (15)

Walsall 15.4 (44), 7.0 (20)

Allerdale 15.3 (15), 11.3 (11)

Carlisle 14.7 (16), 23.0 (25)

Newcastle upon Tyne 14.5 (44), 5.6 (17)

Charnwood 14.5 (27), 10.2 (19)

Telford and Wrekin 14.5 (26), 2.8 (5)

Kensington and Chelsea 14.1 (22), 3.8 (6)

West Lancashire 13.1 (15), 9.6 (11)

Sefton 13.0 (36), 5.4 (15)

Hammersmith and Fulham 13.0 (24), 11.9 (22)

Peterborough 12.9 (26), 15.3 (31)

Liverpool 12.9 (64), 12.0 (60)

Kettering 12.8 (13), 9.8 (10)

Barking and Dagenham 12.7 (27), 7.0 (15)

Kingston upon Thames 12.4 (22), 5.6 (10)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 12.3 (16), 10.8 (14)

Surrey Heath 12.3 (11), 5.6 (5)

Lincoln 12.1 (12), 17.1 (17)

Cambridge 12.0 (15), 5.6 (7)

Elmbridge 11.7 (16), 2.2 (3)

Waltham Forest 11.6 (32), 7.2 (20)

Hackney and City of London 11.3 (33), 13.4 (39)

Fylde 11.1 (9), 8.7 (7)

Hillingdon 11.1 (34), 7.8 (24)

Bromsgrove 11.0 (11), 6.0 (6)

Wyre 10.7 (12), 4.5 (5)

Knowsley 10.6 (16), 14.6 (22)

Derby 10.5 (27), 5.8 (15)

Warrington 10.5 (22), 12.9 (27)

Copeland 10.3 (7), 7.3 (5)

Barnet 10.1 (40), 8.6 (34)

Rutland 10.0 (4), 2.5 (1)

St. Helens 10.0 (18), 14.4 (26)

Blaby 9.8 (10), 8.9 (9)

Brent 9.7 (32), 5.2 (17)

East Northamptonshire 9.5 (9), 12.7 (12)

South Lakeland 9.5 (10), 6.7 (7)

Redbridge 9.5 (29), 10.2 (31)

Eden 9.4 (5), 16.9 (9)

Ashfield 9.4 (12), 3.9 (5)

Blackpool 9.3 (13), 11.5 (16)

Wigan 9.1 (30), 8.8 (29)

Cheshire East 9.1 (35), 7.0 (27)

Wandsworth 9.1 (30), 9.7 (32)

Hinckley and Bosworth 8.8 (10), 10.6 (12)

Newham 8.8 (31), 7.9 (28)

Ealing 8.8 (30), 12.6 (43)

Lewes 8.7 (9), 1.9 (2)

Halton 8.5 (11), 9.3 (12)

Chiltern 8.3 (8), 4.2 (4)

Rugby 8.3 (9), 12.9 (14)

Ribble Valley 8.2 (5), 9.9 (6)

North Tyneside 8.2 (17), 2.9 (6)

Milton Keynes 8.2 (22), 8.2 (22)

West Oxfordshire 8.1 (9), 5.4 (6)

Nottingham 8.1 (27), 5.7 (19)

Harrogate 8.1 (13), 3.7 (6)

Spelthorne 8.0 (8), 3.0 (3)

Dartford 8.0 (9), 4.4 (5)

Bristol 8.0 (37), 3.5 (16)

Folkestone and Hythe 8.0 (9), 14.2 (16)

Southwark 7.8 (25), 5.0 (16)

Haringey 7.8 (21), 6.3 (17)

Lambeth 7.7 (25), 10.4 (34)

Chesterfield 7.6 (8), 6.7 (7)

Sunderland 7.6 (21), 6.8 (19)

North Hertfordshire 7.5 (10), 1.5 (2)

Hartlepool 7.5 (7), 6.4 (6)

St Albans 7.4 (11), 5.4 (8)

Camden 7.4 (20), 4.8 (13)

Rushmoor 7.4 (7), 1.1 (1)

Solihull 7.4 (16), 10.2 (22)

Westminster 7.3 (19), 11.9 (31)

Merton 7.3 (15), 4.8 (10)

South Ribble 7.2 (8), 15.3 (17)

Crawley 7.1 (8), 0.9 (1)

Broxtowe 7.0 (8), 2.6 (3)

Gateshead 6.9 (14), 4.9 (10)

Thurrock 6.9 (12), 2.3 (4)

Wycombe 6.9 (12), 2.9 (5)

Epping Forest 6.8 (9), 7.6 (10)

Reading 6.8 (11), 4.3 (7)

Huntingdonshire 6.7 (12), 6.2 (11)

East Cambridgeshire 6.7 (6), 1.1 (1)

Hertsmere 6.7 (7), 10.5 (11)

Vale of White Horse 6.6 (9), 7.4 (10)

Gravesham 6.5 (7), 8.4 (9)

Brentwood 6.5 (5), 2.6 (2)

Central Bedfordshire 6.2 (18), 5.2 (15)

North Warwickshire 6.1 (4), 1.5 (1)

Enfield 6.0 (20), 5.1 (17)

Harrow 6.0 (15), 7.2 (18)

Worcester 5.9 (6), 3.0 (3)

North East Derbyshire 5.9 (6), 9.9 (10)

Sevenoaks 5.8 (7), 3.3 (4)

Hull 5.8 (15), 1.5 (4)

Bromley 5.7 (19), 4.8 (16)

South Bucks 5.7 (4), 10.0 (7)

Stevenage 5.7 (5), 4.6 (4)

County Durham 5.7 (30), 1.7 (9)

North East Lincolnshire 5.6 (9), 1.9 (3)

Bexley 5.6 (14), 2.8 (7)

South Derbyshire 5.6 (6), 9.3 (10)

Runnymede 5.6 (5), 4.5 (4)

Richmondshire 5.6 (3), 9.3 (5)

Northumberland 5.6 (18), 1.9 (6)

Shropshire 5.6 (18), 1.5 (5)

Uttlesford 5.5 (5), 2.2 (2)

Hambleton 5.5 (5), 10.9 (10)

Guildford 5.4 (8), 4.7 (7)

Three Rivers 5.4 (5), 5.4 (5)

Cherwell 5.3 (8), 4.7 (7)

Tewkesbury 5.3 (5), 6.3 (6)

West Lindsey 5.2 (5), 5.2 (5)

Bedford 5.2 (9), 13.3 (23)

Bath and North East Somerset 5.2 (10), 1.6 (3)

Dacorum 5.2 (8), 6.5 (10)

Hart 5.2 (5), 3.1 (3)

Malvern Hills 5.1 (4), 0.0 (0)

Dover 5.1 (6), 13.5 (16)

Chorley 5.1 (6), 11.8 (14)

Tunbridge Wells 5.1 (6), 5.1 (6)

Bolsover 5.0 (4), 1.2 (1)

Epsom and Ewell 5.0 (4), 1.2 (1)

Thanet 4.9 (7), 4.2 (6)

Fenland 4.9 (5), 2.9 (3)

Bracknell Forest 4.9 (6), 0.0 (0)

Warwick 4.9 (7), 3.5 (5)

Reigate and Banstead 4.7 (7), 8.1 (12)

Redditch 4.7 (4), 1.2 (1)

Amber Valley 4.7 (6), 1.6 (2)

Adur 4.7 (3), 1.6 (1)

South Tyneside 4.6 (7), 2.0 (3)

Havering 4.6 (12), 7.3 (19)

Windsor and Maidenhead 4.6 (7), 7.3 (11)

Tower Hamlets 4.6 (15), 6.2 (20)

Lewisham 4.6 (14), 5.9 (18)

Barrow-in-Furness 4.5 (3), 0.0 (0)

Castle Point 4.4 (4), 4.4 (4)

West Berkshire 4.4 (7), 3.2 (5)

Redcar and Cleveland 4.4 (6), 0.0 (0)

Erewash 4.3 (5), 7.8 (9)

High Peak 4.3 (4), 11.9 (11)

Cheltenham 4.3 (5), 1.7 (2)

North Kesteven 4.3 (5), 0.9 (1)

Rossendale 4.2 (3), 8.4 (6)

Rushcliffe 4.2 (5), 2.5 (3)

Greenwich 4.2 (12), 4.9 (14)

Croydon 4.1 (16), 3.4 (13)

East Riding of Yorkshire 4.1 (14), 1.2 (4)

East Hampshire 4.1 (5), 1.6 (2)

Sedgemoor 4.1 (5), 0.8 (1)

Stockton-on-Tees 4.1 (8), 5.1 (10)

Dudley 4.0 (13), 5.3 (17)

Great Yarmouth 4.0 (4), 15.1 (15)

Mid Sussex 4.0 (6), 2.6 (4)

Havant 4.0 (5), 2.4 (3)

Southampton 4.0 (10), 4.0 (10)

Chelmsford 3.9 (7), 6.7 (12)

Tamworth 3.9 (3), 9.1 (7)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 3.9 (5), 3.9 (5)

Mid Suffolk 3.9 (4), 4.8 (5)

Wiltshire 3.8 (19), 3.4 (17)

York 3.8 (8), 2.8 (6)

Cheshire West and Chester 3.8 (13), 6.1 (21)

Arun 3.7 (6), 3.1 (5)

Wealden 3.7 (6), 1.2 (2)

Wirral 3.7 (12), 5.2 (17)

Ryedale 3.6 (2), 5.4 (3)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 3.5 (14), 2.0 (8)

South Oxfordshire 3.5 (5), 3.5 (5)

South Kesteven 3.5 (5), 6.3 (9)

Aylesbury Vale 3.5 (7), 6.0 (12)

Daventry 3.5 (3), 2.3 (2)

Mendip 3.5 (4), 3.5 (4)

East Hertfordshire 3.3 (5), 4.0 (6)

Stroud 3.3 (4), 2.5 (3)

New Forest 3.3 (6), 1.7 (3)

Braintree 3.3 (5), 1.3 (2)

Southend-on-Sea 3.3 (6), 2.7 (5)

Harborough 3.2 (3), 8.5 (8)

South Northamptonshire 3.2 (3), 2.1 (2)

Test Valley 3.2 (4), 0.8 (1)

Dorset 3.2 (12), 1.6 (6)

Waverley 3.2 (4), 0.8 (1)

South Holland 3.2 (3), 2.1 (2)

South Gloucestershire 3.2 (9), 3.9 (11)

Herefordshire 3.1 (6), 3.6 (7)

Brighton and Hove 3.1 (9), 3.8 (11)

Staffordshire Moorlands 3.0 (3), 1.0 (1)

Eastleigh 3.0 (4), 1.5 (2)

Cannock Chase 3.0 (3), 4.0 (4)

Sutton 2.9 (6), 2.9 (6)

North West Leicestershire 2.9 (3), 2.9 (3)

Eastbourne 2.9 (3), 3.9 (4)

Doncaster 2.9 (9), 4.5 (14)

Boston 2.9 (2), 4.3 (3)

Norwich 2.8 (4), 2.1 (3)

Isle of Wight 2.8 (4), 0.7 (1)

Portsmouth 2.8 (6), 3.3 (7)

Horsham 2.8 (4), 3.5 (5)

Scarborough 2.8 (3), 0.0 (0)

South Cambridgeshire 2.5 (4), 1.9 (3)

Islington 2.5 (6), 7.0 (17)

Welwyn Hatfield 2.4 (3), 7.3 (9)

Canterbury 2.4 (4), 1.8 (3)

North Somerset 2.3 (5), 3.7 (8)

Gloucester 2.3 (3), 10.8 (14)

Wychavon 2.3 (3), 7.7 (10)

Ashford 2.3 (3), 6.9 (9)

Stratford-on-Avon 2.3 (3), 3.1 (4)

Forest of Dean 2.3 (2), 0.0 (0)

South Hams 2.3 (2), 1.1 (1)

Harlow 2.3 (2), 5.7 (5)

Plymouth 2.3 (6), 1.5 (4)

Exeter 2.3 (3), 0.8 (1)

Tonbridge and Malling 2.3 (3), 4.5 (6)

West Suffolk 2.2 (4), 7.3 (13)

Selby 2.2 (2), 2.2 (2)

Stafford 2.2 (3), 5.8 (8)

Hastings 2.2 (2), 2.2 (2)

Breckland 2.1 (3), 2.9 (4)

Basildon 2.1 (4), 1.6 (3)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 2.1 (12), 2.4 (14)

Rother 2.1 (2), 5.2 (5)

Broxbourne 2.1 (2), 4.1 (4)

Lancaster 2.1 (3), 5.5 (8)

Tendring 2.0 (3), 4.1 (6)

Wyre Forest 2.0 (2), 0.0 (0)

Darlington 1.9 (2), 1.9 (2)

Mansfield 1.8 (2), 2.7 (3)

Worthing 1.8 (2), 2.7 (3)

West Devon 1.8 (1), 1.8 (1)

Wokingham 1.8 (3), 2.3 (4)

Maidstone 1.7 (3), 1.7 (3)

North Lincolnshire 1.7 (3), 1.7 (3)

Fareham 1.7 (2), 1.7 (2)

Gedling 1.7 (2), 2.5 (3)

Colchester 1.5 (3), 1.0 (2)

Maldon 1.5 (1), 4.6 (3)

Broadland 1.5 (2), 6.9 (9)

Torbay 1.5 (2), 0.7 (1)

Ipswich 1.5 (2), 3.7 (5)

Medway 1.4 (4), 0.7 (2)

East Devon 1.4 (2), 2.1 (3)

Somerset West and Taunton 1.3 (2), 3.9 (6)

Mid Devon 1.2 (1), 0.0 (0)

Gosport 1.2 (1), 2.4 (2)

Rochford 1.1 (1), 0.0 (0)

Tandridge 1.1 (1), 3.4 (3)

Cotswold 1.1 (1), 3.3 (3)

Babergh 1.1 (1), 9.8 (9)

North Devon 1.0 (1), 0.0 (0)

Lichfield 1.0 (1), 5.7 (6)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.0 (1)

South Staffordshire 0.9 (1), 6.2 (7)

Chichester 0.8 (1), 1.7 (2)

East Suffolk 0.8 (2), 1.6 (4)

South Norfolk 0.7 (1), 2.1 (3)

East Lindsey 0.7 (1), 2.1 (3)

Swale 0.7 (1), 0.0 (0)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.7 (1), 1.3 (2)

South Somerset 0.6 (1), 0.6 (1)

Mole Valley 0.0 (0), 2.3 (2)

Winchester 0.0 (0), 1.6 (2)

Torridge 0.0 (0), 1.5 (1)

Derbyshire Dales 0.0 (0), 1.4 (1)

Basingstoke and Deane 0.0 (0), 1.1 (2)

Teignbridge 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































