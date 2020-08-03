Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 31, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Data for the most recent three days (August 1-August 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Blackburn with Darwen, the rate has fallen slightly from 81.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 24 to 77.9 in the seven days to July 31. A total of 116 new cases have been recorded.

Oldham is in second place, where the seven-day rate has increased from 52.6 to 58.1, with 137 new cases.

Bradford is third, where the rate has risen from 48.2 to 53.1, with 285 new cases.

The rate in Leicester continues to fall, down from 64.5 to 52.9, with 188 new cases.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include, in Greater Manchester:

– Stockport (up from 14.1 to 28.4 with 83 new cases)

– Manchester (up from 21.7 to 34.7 with 190 new cases)

– Bury (up from 9.5 to 19.5 with 37 new cases)

And elsewhere in England:

– Swindon (up from 19.8 to 48.6 with 108 new cases)

– Preston (up from 15.5 to 33.8 with 48 new cases)

– Calderdale (up from 24.3 to 39.5 with 83 new cases)

The list has been compiled by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on August 3 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 31; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 31; the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 24; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 24.

Blackburn with Darwen 77.9 (116), 81.9 (122)

Oldham 58.1 (137), 52.6 (124)

Bradford 53.1 (285), 48.2 (259)

Leicester 52.9 (188), 64.5 (229)

Swindon 48.6 (108), 19.8 (44)

Calderdale 39.5 (83), 24.3 (51)

Pendle 36.1 (33), 40.5 (37)

Melton 35.2 (18), 25.4 (13)

Trafford 35.1 (83), 33.4 (79)

Manchester 34.7 (190), 21.7 (119)

Preston 33.8 (48), 15.5 (22)

Rochdale 28.6 (63), 39.5 (87)

Stockport 28.4 (83), 14.1 (41)

Northampton 26.2 (59), 21.3 (48)

Tameside 25.3 (57), 17.3 (39)

Salford 25.2 (64), 20.0 (51)

Kirklees 23.5 (103), 22.3 (98)

Carlisle 23.1 (25), 12.9 (14)

Peterborough 22.4 (45), 18.9 (38)

Hackney and City of London 20.1 (58), 17.7 (51)

Sandwell 19.9 (65), 29.3 (96)

Bury 19.5 (37), 9.5 (18)

Bolton 18.6 (53), 18.2 (52)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 17.8 (23), 8.5 (11)

Luton 17.7 (38), 20.6 (44)

Oadby and Wigston 17.5 (10), 36.8 (21)

Hyndburn 17.3 (14), 40.8 (33)

Eden 17.0 (9), 30.3 (16)

Burnley 16.9 (15), 21.5 (19)

Bedford 16.9 (29), 19.2 (33)

Newark and Sherwood 16.5 (20), 5.8 (7)

West Lancashire 15.8 (18), 13.2 (15)

Wolverhampton 15.6 (41), 14.5 (38)

Wakefield 15.4 (53), 14.2 (49)

Sheffield 15.1 (88), 19.2 (112)

Oxford 14.9 (23), 20.1 (31)

Coventry 14.7 (54), 8.7 (32)

Barking and Dagenham 14.6 (31), 4.7 (10)

Watford 14.5 (14), 14.5 (14)

Leeds 14.3 (113), 4.8 (38)

Liverpool 13.9 (69), 5.9 (29)

Charnwood 13.1 (24), 8.2 (15)

Bassetlaw 12.8 (15), 8.6 (10)

Birmingham 12.4 (142), 13.4 (153)

Dartford 11.8 (13), 16.4 (18)

East Northamptonshire 11.7 (11), 8.5 (8)

Gravesham 11.3 (12), 17.9 (19)

High Peak 10.8 (10), 14.1 (13)

Eastbourne 10.7 (11), 11.6 (12)

Folkestone and Hythe 10.7 (12), 11.5 (13)

Barnsley 10.6 (26), 11.8 (29)

South Lakeland 10.5 (11), 5.7 (6)

Swale 10.1 (15), 5.4 (8)

Wellingborough 10.1 (8), 6.3 (5)

Slough 10.1 (15), 3.4 (5)

Fylde 10.0 (8), 2.5 (2)

Rossendale 9.9 (7), 5.6 (4)

Thanet 9.9 (14), 9.9 (14)

Rotherham 9.8 (26), 12.5 (33)

Hinckley and Bosworth 9.8 (11), 2.7 (3)

East Staffordshire 9.3 (11), 8.4 (10)

Barnet 8.7 (34), 5.6 (22)

Corby 8.5 (6), 15.5 (11)

Allerdale 8.2 (8), 6.2 (6)

Nottingham 8.2 (27), 3.3 (11)

Walsall 8.1 (23), 8.1 (23)

Harrow 8.0 (20), 4.0 (10)

Dacorum 7.8 (12), 6.5 (10)

Ashford 7.7 (10), 19.3 (25)

Redbridge 7.6 (23), 5.3 (16)

Brent 7.6 (25), 7.9 (26)

Hartlepool 7.5 (7), 13.9 (13)

Harrogate 7.5 (12), 5.6 (9)

Stafford 7.4 (10), 2.2 (3)

Knowsley 7.4 (11), 4.7 (7)

Lincoln 7.1 (7), 4.0 (4)

Lambeth 7.1 (23), 5.8 (19)

Cheshire West and Chester 7.0 (24), 5.3 (18)

Cannock Chase 7.0 (7), 8.0 (8)

Solihull 7.0 (15), 4.2 (9)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 7.0 (9), 3.1 (4)

Tunbridge Wells 6.8 (8), 11.0 (13)

Hounslow 6.6 (18), 6.6 (18)

Elmbridge 6.6 (9), 3.7 (5)

Hambleton 6.6 (6), 0.0 (0)

Cheshire East 6.6 (25), 1.3 (5)

Newham 6.5 (23), 3.4 (12)

Rugby 6.5 (7), 1.9 (2)

Maidstone 6.5 (11), 6.5 (11)

Three Rivers 6.4 (6), 5.4 (5)

Lewisham 6.3 (19), 4.9 (15)

Shropshire 6.2 (20), 5.0 (16)

Crawley 6.2 (7), 15.1 (17)

Wandsworth 6.1 (20), 5.2 (17)

Bromsgrove 6.1 (6), 7.1 (7)

Chorley 6.0 (7), 3.4 (4)

Kettering 5.9 (6), 10.9 (11)

Fenland 5.9 (6), 9.9 (10)

Westminster 5.9 (15), 4.3 (11)

Copeland 5.8 (4), 5.8 (4)

Havering 5.8 (15), 8.1 (21)

Lichfield 5.8 (6), 2.9 (3)

Wycombe 5.7 (10), 1.7 (3)

Herefordshire, County of 5.7 (11), 5.7 (11)

Tandridge 5.7 (5), 6.9 (6)

South Bucks 5.7 (4), 5.7 (4)

Runnymede 5.7 (5), 4.5 (4)

Richmondshire 5.6 (3), 0.0 (0)

Greenwich 5.6 (16), 4.5 (13)

Wigan 5.5 (18), 6.4 (21)

Medway 5.4 (15), 6.5 (18)

Hammersmith and Fulham 5.4 (10), 7.6 (14)

Enfield 5.4 (18), 3.3 (11)

Tower Hamlets 5.4 (17), 9.8 (31)

Haringey 5.2 (14), 6.7 (18)

Dover 5.1 (6), 9.4 (11)

Kensington and Chelsea 5.1 (8), 7.7 (12)

Derby 5.1 (13), 3.1 (8)

Southwark 5.0 (16), 5.7 (18)

Ribble Valley 5.0 (3), 6.7 (4)

East Hampshire 5.0 (6), 3.3 (4)

Ealing 5.0 (17), 6.7 (23)

North West Leicestershire 4.9 (5), 8.8 (9)

Wiltshire 4.8 (24), 4.2 (21)

South Derbyshire 4.8 (5), 2.9 (3)

Chesterfield 4.8 (5), 1.9 (2)

Sefton 4.7 (13), 6.9 (19)

Wychavon 4.7 (6), 7.9 (10)

Dudley 4.7 (15), 3.4 (11)

Halton 4.7 (6), 1.6 (2)

North Warwickshire 4.6 (3), 9.3 (6)

Braintree 4.6 (7), 10.6 (16)

Epping Forest 4.6 (6), 1.5 (2)

Richmond upon Thames 4.6 (9), 3.6 (7)

Bristol, City of 4.5 (21), 4.3 (20)

Surrey Heath 4.5 (4), 3.4 (3)

Bexley 4.4 (11), 7.7 (19)

Sutton 4.4 (9), 6.8 (14)

Redcar and Cleveland 4.4 (6), 0.7 (1)

Wealden 4.4 (7), 5.0 (8)

Ipswich 4.4 (6), 3.6 (5)

Mendip 4.4 (5), 1.7 (2)

Wirral 4.3 (14), 4.9 (16)

Boston 4.3 (3), 7.2 (5)

Blackpool 4.3 (6), 7.2 (10)

East Lindsey 4.3 (6), 2.8 (4)

Central Bedfordshire 4.2 (12), 4.6 (13)

Warwick 4.2 (6), 4.2 (6)

Rushmoor 4.2 (4), 2.1 (2)

Islington 4.2 (10), 5.4 (13)

Brighton and Hove 4.1 (12), 5.5 (16)

Broxbourne 4.1 (4), 2.1 (2)

Staffordshire Moorlands 4.1 (4), 1.0 (1)

Reigate and Banstead 4.1 (6), 2.0 (3)

Cherwell 4.0 (6), 3.4 (5)

Basingstoke and Deane 4.0 (7), 1.7 (3)

Havant 4.0 (5), 3.2 (4)

North East Derbyshire 4.0 (4), 3.0 (3)

Woking 4.0 (4), 3.0 (3)

Telford and Wrekin 3.9 (7), 3.9 (7)

Hillingdon 3.9 (12), 4.9 (15)

Worcester 3.9 (4), 7.9 (8)

New Forest 3.9 (7), 1.7 (3)

Camden 3.8 (10), 2.3 (6)

West Berkshire 3.8 (6), 6.9 (11)

Vale of White Horse 3.7 (5), 6.7 (9)

Milton Keynes 3.7 (10), 2.2 (6)

West Oxfordshire 3.6 (4), 8.2 (9)

Croydon 3.6 (14), 2.1 (8)

South Ribble 3.6 (4), 3.6 (4)

South Staffordshire 3.6 (4), 6.2 (7)

Middlesbrough 3.6 (5), 4.3 (6)

Stockton-on-Tees 3.5 (7), 3.5 (7)

South Kesteven 3.5 (5), 5.6 (8)

Aylesbury Vale 3.5 (7), 1.0 (2)

Thurrock 3.5 (6), 5.2 (9)

Harlow 3.5 (3), 1.2 (1)

Gateshead 3.5 (7), 2.0 (4)

Mole Valley 3.4 (3), 2.3 (2)

Stevenage 3.4 (3), 4.6 (4)

Chelmsford 3.4 (6), 7.3 (13)

Huntingdonshire 3.4 (6), 6.8 (12)

Cotswold 3.4 (3), 6.7 (6)

Newcastle upon Tyne 3.3 (10), 0.7 (2)

Castle Point 3.3 (3), 5.6 (5)

Welwyn Hatfield 3.3 (4), 0.8 (1)

Waltham Forest 3.3 (9), 3.3 (9)

South Northamptonshire 3.2 (3), 3.2 (3)

East Suffolk 3.2 (8), 3.6 (9)

Winchester 3.2 (4), 0.8 (1)

Waverley 3.2 (4), 3.2 (4)

Cambridge 3.2 (4), 9.5 (12)

West Lindsey 3.2 (3), 0.0 (0)

Stratford-on-Avon 3.1 (4), 0.8 (1)

Stoke-on-Trent 3.1 (8), 4.3 (11)

Bath and North East Somerset 3.1 (6), 3.1 (6)

Tonbridge and Malling 3.1 (4), 8.4 (11)

Reading 3.1 (5), 6.1 (10)

Canterbury 3.0 (5), 9.1 (15)

North Hertfordshire 3.0 (4), 1.5 (2)

Barrow-in-Furness 3.0 (2), 1.5 (1)

Torridge 2.9 (2), 0.0 (0)

Merton 2.9 (6), 4.4 (9)

York 2.9 (6), 3.3 (7)

South Oxfordshire 2.8 (4), 3.6 (5)

Derbyshire Dales 2.8 (2), 2.8 (2)

East Devon 2.8 (4), 2.1 (3)

Tendring 2.7 (4), 13.0 (19)

Worthing 2.7 (3), 2.7 (3)

St Albans 2.7 (4), 6.1 (9)

Plymouth 2.7 (7), 1.9 (5)

Tamworth 2.6 (2), 1.3 (1)

Colchester 2.6 (5), 7.8 (15)

Cheltenham 2.6 (3), 4.3 (5)

Rushcliffe 2.5 (3), 3.4 (4)

South Cambridgeshire 2.5 (4), 3.8 (6)

Stroud 2.5 (3), 5.0 (6)

North East Lincolnshire 2.5 (4), 2.5 (4)

Sevenoaks 2.5 (3), 3.3 (4)

South Gloucestershire 2.5 (7), 1.8 (5)

County Durham 2.5 (13), 2.5 (13)

Bracknell Forest 2.5 (3), 3.3 (4)

Bromley 2.4 (8), 1.5 (5)

Warrington 2.4 (5), 3.3 (7)

Wokingham 2.4 (4), 1.8 (3)

Daventry 2.4 (2), 4.7 (4)

Ashfield 2.4 (3), 2.4 (3)

Gosport 2.3 (2), 2.3 (2)

North Somerset 2.3 (5), 1.9 (4)

Kingston upon Hull, City of 2.3 (6), 6.5 (17)

Rochford 2.3 (2), 1.1 (1)

Uttlesford 2.2 (2), 5.6 (5)

St. Helens 2.2 (4), 2.8 (5)

Torbay 2.2 (3), 3.7 (5)

Southend-on-Sea 2.2 (4), 2.2 (4)

Sunderland 2.2 (6), 1.1 (3)

Harborough 2.2 (2), 8.6 (8)

Breckland 2.2 (3), 3.6 (5)

Basildon 2.2 (4), 4.8 (9)

South Holland 2.1 (2), 1.1 (1)

Horsham 2.1 (3), 3.5 (5)

Chiltern 2.1 (2), 3.1 (3)

Lancaster 2.1 (3), 2.1 (3)

Hart 2.1 (2), 1.0 (1)

East Hertfordshire 2.0 (3), 2.0 (3)

Mid Sussex 2.0 (3), 2.7 (4)

South Tyneside 2.0 (3), 2.7 (4)

Windsor and Maidenhead 2.0 (3), 4.6 (7)

Southampton 2.0 (5), 7.1 (18)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 2.0 (3), 0.7 (1)

Lewes 1.9 (2), 4.9 (5)

Doncaster 1.9 (6), 2.9 (9)

Portsmouth 1.9 (4), 2.3 (5)

Mansfield 1.8 (2), 4.6 (5)

West Devon 1.8 (1), 0.0 (0)

Wyre 1.8 (2), 1.8 (2)

Broxtowe 1.8 (2), 3.5 (4)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 1.8 (10), 2.8 (16)

North Lincolnshire 1.7 (3), 1.7 (3)

Erewash 1.7 (2), 2.6 (3)

Kingston upon Thames 1.7 (3), 2.3 (4)

West Suffolk 1.7 (3), 4.5 (8)

Test Valley 1.6 (2), 2.4 (3)

Adur 1.6 (1), 3.1 (2)

Gloucester 1.5 (2), 0.0 (0)

Broadland 1.5 (2), 0.8 (1)

Exeter 1.5 (2), 4.6 (6)

Eastleigh 1.5 (2), 5.3 (7)

North Tyneside 1.5 (3), 2.4 (5)

Norwich 1.4 (2), 4.3 (6)

Isle of Wight 1.4 (2), 0.0 (0)

Guildford 1.4 (2), 3.4 (5)

Dorset 1.3 (5), 1.1 (4)

Brentwood 1.3 (1), 3.9 (3)

Somerset West and Taunton 1.3 (2), 1.9 (3)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.3 (5), 1.8 (7)

Bolsover 1.3 (1), 7.5 (6)

Epsom and Ewell 1.3 (1), 1.3 (1)

Mid Devon 1.2 (1), 2.4 (2)

East Riding of Yorkshire 1.2 (4), 1.8 (6)

Redditch 1.2 (1), 1.2 (1)

Selby 1.1 (1), 1.1 (1)

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 (1), 0.0 (0)

Babergh 1.1 (1), 5.5 (5)

Tewkesbury 1.1 (1), 2.2 (2)

Hastings 1.1 (1), 4.3 (4)

North Devon 1.0 (1), 2.1 (2)

Spelthorne 1.0 (1), 1.0 (1)

Great Yarmouth 1.0 (1), 2.0 (2)

Blaby 1.0 (1), 10.0 (10)

Wyre Forest 1.0 (1), 0.0 (0)

Mid Suffolk 1.0 (1), 2.9 (3)

Hertsmere 1.0 (1), 2.9 (3)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.9 (2)

Darlington 0.9 (1), 2.8 (3)

Northumberland 0.9 (3), 1.9 (6)

Scarborough 0.9 (1), 0.0 (0)

North Kesteven 0.9 (1), 1.7 (2)

Gedling 0.8 (1), 3.4 (4)

Sedgemoor 0.8 (1), 0.8 (1)

Amber Valley 0.8 (1), 6.3 (8)

Teignbridge 0.8 (1), 0.0 (0)

South Norfolk 0.7 (1), 1.4 (2)

Arun 0.6 (1), 3.1 (5)

South Somerset 0.6 (1), 3.0 (5)

Ryedale 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)

Malvern Hills 0.0 (0), 3.8 (3)

Chichester 0.0 (0), 5.8 (7)

Rutland 0.0 (0), 7.6 (3)

Maldon 0.0 (0), 6.2 (4)

Fareham 0.0 (0), 1.7 (2)

Craven 0.0 (0), 5.3 (3)

Forest of Dean 0.0 (0), 1.2 (1)

South Hams 0.0 (0), 1.2 (1)

Rother 0.0 (0), 1.0 (1)



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































