Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 5, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 256 (81%) have seen a rise in rates, 56 (18%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 867 new cases in the seven days to June 5 – the equivalent of 579.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 438.9 in the seven days to May 29.

Rossendale in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up slightly from 312.0 to 320.4, with 229 new cases.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the third highest, down from 378.4 to 310.6, with 893 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Ribble (up from 114.6 to 285.2)

Burnley (126.0 to 286.8)

Blackburn with Darwen (438.9 to 579.2)

Stockport (80.4 to 203.5)

Ribble Valley (152.7 to 272.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 29.

Blackburn with Darwen, 579.2, (867), 438.9, (657)

Rossendale, 320.4, (229), 312.0, (223)

Bolton, 310.6, (893), 378.4, (1088)

Burnley, 286.8, (255), 126.0, (112)

South Ribble, 285.2, (316), 114.6, (127)

Hyndburn, 285.0, (231), 196.2, (159)

Ribble Valley, 272.6, (166), 152.7, (93)

Salford, 241.9, (626), 122.9, (318)

Manchester, 229.5, (1269), 126.6, (700)

Preston, 208.9, (299), 134.8, (193)

Bury, 206.3, (394), 121.5, (232)

Stockport, 203.5, (597), 80.4, (236)

Chorley, 176.8, (209), 95.6, (113)

Pendle, 167.2, (154), 102.0, (94)

Wigan, 161.6, (531), 86.1, (283)

Trafford, 158.4, (376), 74.6, (177)

Bedford, 154.7, (268), 158.1, (274)

Rochdale, 149.3, (332), 93.1, (207)

Cheshire East, 112.7, (433), 50.5, (194)

Blackpool, 111.2, (155), 43.7, (61)

Tameside, 104.6, (237), 57.8, (131)

Bradford, 104.5, (564), 51.7, (279)

Oldham, 102.9, (244), 76.3, (181)

Kirklees, 102.5, (451), 120.5, (530)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 100.6, (99), 32.5, (32)

Leicester, 100.5, (356), 83.3, (295)

Cheshire West and Chester, 100.3, (344), 31.2, (107)

Bracknell Forest, 97.9, (120), 53.9, (66)

Wokingham, 91.2, (156), 52.6, (90)

Luton, 89.6, (191), 77.4, (165)

Reading, 87.2, (141), 84.1, (136)

Lambeth, 86.5, (282), 55.2, (180)

Fylde, 84.2, (68), 86.7, (70)

Reigate and Banstead, 83.4, (124), 82.7, (123)

Leeds, 82.2, (652), 45.5, (361)

Wandsworth, 80.4, (265), 26.7, (88)

Spelthorne, 75.1, (75), 34.1, (34)

Slough, 73.6, (110), 66.2, (99)

Southwark, 72.1, (230), 28.5, (91)

Calderdale, 70.0, (148), 48.7, (103)

South Oxfordshire, 69.7, (99), 35.2, (50)

North Tyneside, 68.8, (143), 64.0, (133)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 68.7, (208), 40.6, (123)

Charnwood, 67.8, (126), 57.6, (107)

Birmingham, 66.8, (763), 43.4, (495)

Epsom and Ewell, 64.5, (52), 47.1, (38)

Tower Hamlets, 63.7, (207), 23.7, (77)

Wakefield, 62.6, (218), 48.2, (168)

Elmbridge, 62.1, (85), 15.4, (21)

Woking, 61.5, (62), 24.8, (25)

High Peak, 61.5, (57), 55.0, (51)

Ealing, 61.4, (210), 46.2, (158)

Warrington, 60.9, (128), 20.0, (42)

Westminster, 60.1, (157), 31.4, (82)

Gloucester, 59.6, (77), 29.4, (38)

Cheltenham, 59.3, (69), 6.9, (8)

Kensington and Chelsea, 58.9, (92), 33.9, (53)

Oxford, 58.4, (89), 30.8, (47)

Central Bedfordshire, 58.2, (168), 42.3, (122)

Hillingdon, 57.7, (177), 45.3, (139)

Croydon, 57.4, (222), 46.8, (181)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 56.7, (105), 29.2, (54)

Selby, 56.3, (51), 13.2, (12)

Three Rivers, 55.7, (52), 46.1, (43)

Hackney and City of London, 55.7, (162), 20.6, (60)

Kingston upon Thames, 55.2, (98), 81.1, (144)

Blaby, 55.2, (56), 57.1, (58)

Wyre, 54.4, (61), 24.1, (27)

Haringey, 53.2, (143), 23.8, (64)

Redditch, 52.8, (45), 29.3, (25)

Islington, 52.4, (127), 22.3, (54)

Vale of White Horse, 52.2, (71), 27.9, (38)

Aylesbury Vale, 52.1, (104), 24.1, (48)

Brent, 51.9, (171), 34.9, (115)

Wirral, 51.9, (168), 23.8, (77)

Telford and Wrekin, 51.2, (92), 21.7, (39)

Camden, 51.1, (138), 13.7, (37)

Walsall, 50.8, (145), 35.4, (101)

Richmond upon Thames, 50.0, (99), 21.7, (43)

Merton, 49.9, (103), 38.2, (79)

Dartford, 49.7, (56), 37.3, (42)

Watford, 49.7, (48), 81.8, (79)

Lancaster, 48.6, (71), 35.6, (52)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 48.5, (63), 30.0, (39)

Gateshead, 48.5, (98), 37.6, (76)

Sefton, 48.5, (134), 17.7, (49)

Daventry, 47.7, (41), 12.8, (11)

Mid Sussex, 47.7, (72), 13.2, (20)

Rushmoor, 47.6, (45), 56.0, (53)

Milton Keynes, 47.1, (127), 36.7, (99)

Surrey Heath, 47.0, (42), 39.2, (35)

Tewkesbury, 46.3, (44), 15.8, (15)

Nottingham, 46.3, (154), 23.4, (78)

Barnsley, 46.2, (114), 29.6, (73)

Wycombe, 45.8, (80), 30.3, (53)

Hounslow, 45.7, (124), 56.0, (152)

South Northamptonshire, 45.5, (43), 16.9, (16)

Lewisham, 44.5, (136), 25.5, (78)

Greenwich, 44.5, (128), 37.2, (107)

Waltham Forest, 44.4, (123), 27.1, (75)

Bromley, 44.2, (147), 37.0, (123)

Liverpool, 43.8, (218), 19.7, (98)

Bristol, 43.4, (201), 24.6, (114)

Sutton, 43.1, (89), 26.2, (54)

Northumberland, 42.8, (138), 13.0, (42)

St. Helens, 41.5, (75), 19.9, (36)

South Tyneside, 41.1, (62), 29.1, (44)

Oadby and Wigston, 40.3, (23), 21.0, (12)

Rushcliffe, 40.3, (48), 9.2, (11)

Sunderland, 40.0, (111), 13.7, (38)

Sandwell, 39.9, (131), 19.5, (64)

Solihull, 39.7, (86), 22.6, (49)

North East Lincolnshire, 39.5, (63), 13.2, (21)

Knowsley, 39.1, (59), 17.9, (27)

Melton, 39.1, (20), 31.2, (16)

West Oxfordshire, 38.9, (43), 14.5, (16)

South Bucks, 38.5, (27), 14.3, (10)

Harborough, 38.4, (36), 18.1, (17)

Medway, 38.1, (106), 25.8, (72)

Eden, 37.6, (20), 1.9, (1)

Sevenoaks, 37.3, (45), 20.7, (25)

Halton, 37.1, (48), 7.0, (9)

West Lancashire, 35.9, (41), 18.4, (21)

Gedling, 35.6, (42), 18.7, (22)

Newham, 35.4, (125), 25.8, (91)

Canterbury, 35.1, (58), 24.8, (41)

Newark and Sherwood, 34.3, (42), 28.6, (35)

Rugby, 34.0, (37), 15.6, (17)

Maldon, 33.9, (22), 6.2, (4)

Doncaster, 33.3, (104), 21.5, (67)

East Northamptonshire, 32.8, (31), 30.7, (29)

Hambleton, 32.8, (30), 13.1, (12)

Mole Valley, 32.1, (28), 29.8, (26)

Crawley, 32.0, (36), 12.5, (14)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 31.8, (36), 24.7, (28)

Welwyn Hatfield, 31.7, (39), 14.6, (18)

Dacorum, 31.7, (49), 12.3, (19)

Horsham, 31.3, (45), 10.4, (15)

Middlesbrough, 31.2, (44), 24.8, (35)

Harrogate, 31.1, (50), 17.4, (28)

York, 30.9, (65), 24.7, (52)

Wolverhampton, 30.8, (81), 11.4, (30)

Tandridge, 30.6, (27), 22.7, (20)

Brighton and Hove, 30.3, (88), 21.0, (61)

Tamworth, 30.0, (23), 11.7, (9)

Hull, 29.6, (77), 22.7, (59)

Barnet, 29.6, (117), 14.1, (56)

East Hertfordshire, 29.4, (44), 17.4, (26)

Test Valley, 29.3, (37), 17.4, (22)

Cherwell, 29.2, (44), 8.6, (13)

Chiltern, 29.2, (28), 20.8, (20)

Hart, 28.8, (28), 30.9, (30)

East Hampshire, 28.6, (35), 6.5, (8)

South Holland, 28.4, (27), 34.7, (33)

Basingstoke and Deane, 27.7, (49), 11.9, (21)

Forest of Dean, 27.7, (24), 9.2, (8)

North Warwickshire, 27.6, (18), 15.3, (10)

Guildford, 27.5, (41), 14.1, (21)

Harrow, 26.7, (67), 33.4, (84)

Sheffield, 26.7, (156), 27.9, (163)

Worthing, 26.2, (29), 22.6, (25)

Gravesham, 26.2, (28), 14.0, (15)

Rotherham, 26.0, (69), 26.4, (70)

Lichfield, 25.8, (27), 13.4, (14)

Northampton, 25.4, (57), 11.1, (25)

Redbridge, 25.2, (77), 18.0, (55)

County Durham, 24.9, (132), 13.6, (72)

Enfield, 24.9, (83), 14.1, (47)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 24.7, (32), 8.5, (11)

North Hertfordshire, 24.7, (33), 15.7, (21)

Dudley, 24.6, (79), 25.8, (83)

Craven, 24.5, (14), 17.5, (10)

Cotswold, 24.5, (22), 6.7, (6)

Herefordshire, 24.4, (47), 8.3, (16)

St Albans, 24.3, (36), 12.8, (19)

Coventry, 24.2, (90), 14.8, (55)

North Lincolnshire, 23.8, (41), 13.9, (24)

West Berkshire, 23.4, (37), 29.0, (46)

Hertsmere, 22.9, (24), 21.0, (22)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 22.6, (77), 22.3, (76)

Bexley, 22.6, (56), 21.3, (53)

Swindon, 22.5, (50), 14.9, (33)

Runnymede, 22.4, (20), 14.5, (13)

Richmondshire, 22.3, (12), 3.7, (2)

Stockton-on-Tees, 22.3, (44), 14.7, (29)

Corby, 22.2, (16), 37.4, (27)

Brentwood, 22.1, (17), 11.7, (9)

Bromsgrove, 22.0, (22), 10.0, (10)

Havering, 22.0, (57), 15.8, (41)

Portsmouth, 21.9, (47), 29.3, (63)

Peterborough, 21.8, (44), 16.8, (34)

Stoke-on-Trent, 21.5, (55), 20.3, (52)

Wellingborough, 21.3, (17), 45.2, (36)

Broxtowe, 21.0, (24), 11.4, (13)

Southend-on-Sea, 20.8, (38), 14.2, (26)

Worcester, 20.7, (21), 40.5, (41)

Barking and Dagenham, 20.7, (44), 22.1, (47)

Copeland, 20.5, (14), 16.1, (11)

Wyre Forest, 19.7, (20), 16.8, (17)

North East Derbyshire, 19.7, (20), 5.9, (6)

Ashfield, 19.5, (25), 10.2, (13)

Broxbourne, 19.5, (19), 13.4, (13)

Derbyshire Dales, 19.4, (14), 12.4, (9)

North West Leicestershire, 19.3, (20), 27.0, (28)

East Staffordshire, 19.2, (23), 20.9, (25)

Huntingdonshire, 19.1, (34), 16.3, (29)

Exeter, 19.0, (25), 11.4, (15)

Epping Forest, 19.0, (25), 8.4, (11)

West Lindsey, 18.8, (18), 20.9, (20)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 18.7, (74), 8.6, (34)

South Derbyshire, 18.6, (20), 4.7, (5)

Bath and North East Somerset, 18.6, (36), 9.8, (19)

Boston, 18.5, (13), 27.1, (19)

Stratford-on-Avon, 18.4, (24), 12.3, (16)

Warwick, 18.1, (26), 9.7, (14)

Plymouth, 17.9, (47), 9.5, (25)

Barrow-in-Furness, 17.9, (12), 10.4, (7)

Bassetlaw, 17.9, (21), 11.1, (13)

Breckland, 17.9, (25), 26.4, (37)

North Somerset, 17.7, (38), 7.4, (16)

Cambridge, 17.6, (22), 15.2, (19)

Winchester, 17.6, (22), 9.6, (12)

South Gloucestershire, 17.5, (50), 12.3, (35)

Stroud, 17.5, (21), 6.7, (8)

Derby, 17.5, (45), 11.3, (29)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 17.2, (26), 15.8, (24)

Stevenage, 17.1, (15), 33.0, (29)

Fenland, 16.7, (17), 7.9, (8)

Erewash, 16.5, (19), 6.9, (8)

Uttlesford, 16.4, (15), 13.1, (12)

Allerdale, 16.4, (16), 10.2, (10)

Thurrock, 16.1, (28), 12.0, (21)

South Staffordshire, 16.0, (18), 12.5, (14)

Kettering, 15.7, (16), 8.8, (9)

Eastleigh, 15.7, (21), 4.5, (6)

Mid Suffolk, 15.4, (16), 17.3, (18)

Wiltshire, 15.4, (77), 9.2, (46)

Tunbridge Wells, 15.2, (18), 6.7, (8)

Maidstone, 15.1, (26), 9.9, (17)

Lincoln, 15.1, (15), 13.1, (13)

Cannock Chase, 14.9, (15), 10.9, (11)

East Lindsey, 14.8, (21), 13.4, (19)

Broadland, 14.5, (19), 16.8, (22)

Dover, 14.4, (17), 13.5, (16)

Castle Point, 14.4, (13), 7.7, (7)

Arun, 14.3, (23), 8.7, (14)

Adur, 14.0, (9), 6.2, (4)

Shropshire, 13.9, (45), 7.7, (25)

Scarborough, 13.8, (15), 23.9, (26)

North Kesteven, 13.7, (16), 8.6, (10)

Tonbridge and Malling, 13.6, (18), 6.8, (9)

East Cambridgeshire, 13.4, (12), 2.2, (2)

Colchester, 13.4, (26), 6.7, (13)

Folkestone and Hythe, 13.3, (15), 18.6, (21)

Ashford, 13.1, (17), 5.4, (7)

Fareham, 12.9, (15), 9.5, (11)

South Norfolk, 12.8, (18), 3.5, (5)

Redcar and Cleveland, 12.4, (17), 17.5, (24)

Chichester, 12.4, (15), 8.3, (10)

Mid Devon, 12.1, (10), 7.3, (6)

Waverley, 11.9, (15), 7.1, (9)

Chelmsford, 11.8, (21), 5.6, (10)

Rochford, 11.4, (10), 5.7, (5)

Sedgemoor, 11.4, (14), 4.1, (5)

South Kesteven, 11.2, (16), 14.0, (20)

West Suffolk, 11.2, (20), 5.0, (9)

Dorset, 11.1, (42), 3.7, (14)

Southampton, 10.7, (27), 12.3, (31)

South Cambridgeshire, 10.7, (17), 10.7, (17)

Gosport, 10.6, (9), 7.1, (6)

Isle of Wight, 10.6, (15), 17.6, (25)

Wealden, 10.5, (17), 5.0, (8)

South Lakeland, 10.5, (11), 5.7, (6)

East Suffolk, 10.4, (26), 5.6, (14)

Harlow, 10.3, (9), 9.2, (8)

Basildon, 10.1, (19), 9.6, (18)

Rutland, 10.0, (4), 17.5, (7)

Norwich, 10.0, (14), 7.8, (11)

Braintree, 9.8, (15), 5.2, (8)

Rother, 9.4, (9), 8.3, (8)

Swale, 9.3, (14), 16.0, (24)

North Devon, 9.3, (9), 4.1, (4)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 9.2, (14), 8.6, (13)

Mansfield, 9.1, (10), 20.1, (22)

Malvern Hills, 8.9, (7), 14.0, (11)

Chesterfield, 8.6, (9), 11.4, (12)

Carlisle, 8.3, (9), 7.4, (8)

Tendring, 8.2, (12), 5.5, (8)

South Hams, 8.0, (7), 13.8, (12)

Ipswich, 8.0, (11), 7.3, (10)

Stafford, 8.0, (11), 9.5, (13)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 7.9, (45), 3.1, (18)

New Forest, 7.8, (14), 3.9, (7)

Hastings, 7.6, (7), 11.9, (11)

Hartlepool, 7.5, (7), 9.6, (9)

Torbay, 7.3, (10), 11.0, (15)

Torridge, 7.3, (5), 11.7, (8)

West Devon, 7.2, (4), 3.6, (2)

Great Yarmouth, 7.0, (7), 8.1, (8)

Wychavon, 7.0, (9), 11.6, (15)

Lewes, 6.8, (7), 8.7, (9)

North Norfolk, 6.7, (7), 8.6, (9)

Darlington, 6.6, (7), 8.4, (9)

Thanet, 6.3, (9), 9.2, (13)

Bolsover, 6.2, (5), 5.0, (4)

Teignbridge, 6.0, (8), 8.9, (12)

Eastbourne, 5.8, (6), 4.8, (5)

Ryedale, 5.4, (3), 0.0, (0)

East Devon, 4.8, (7), 4.8, (7)

Amber Valley, 4.7, (6), 3.9, (5)

Somerset West and Taunton, 4.5, (7), 4.5, (7)

Babergh, 4.3, (4), 3.3, (3)

Havant, 4.0, (5), 14.3, (18)

South Somerset, 3.6, (6), 5.3, (9)

Mendip, 2.6, (3), 4.3, (5)