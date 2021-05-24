Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Joe Gammie, PA
14 min read

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 20, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 116 (37%) have seen a rise in rates, 185 (59%) have seen a fall and 14 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 1,296 new cases in the seven days to May 20 – the equivalent of 450.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 282.4 in the seven days to May 13.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 114.2 to 280.6, with 420 new cases.

Bedford has the third highest, up from 122.9 to 187.0, with 324 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:
Bolton (up from 282.4 to 450.7)
Blackburn with Darwen (114.2 to 280.6)
Bedford (122.9 to 187.0)
Rossendale (21.0 to 76.9)
Bury (29.3 to 61.3)

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 13.

Bolton, 450.7, (1296), 282.4, (812)
Blackburn with Darwen, 280.6, (420), 114.2, (171)
Bedford, 187.0, (324), 122.9, (213)
Kirklees, 99.6, (438), 68.9, (303)
Rossendale, 76.9, (55), 21.0, (15)
Burnley, 76.5, (68), 54.0, (48)
Hyndburn, 66.6, (54), 39.5, (32)
Bury, 61.3, (117), 29.3, (56)
Manchester, 58.8, (325), 43.4, (240)
Chorley, 58.4, (69), 38.9, (46)
Trafford, 57.7, (137), 30.3, (72)
Leicester, 56.5, (200), 45.7, (162)
North Tyneside, 52.4, (109), 32.7, (68)
Hounslow, 51.9, (141), 58.6, (159)
Bradford, 51.5, (278), 39.3, (212)
Pendle, 49.9, (46), 44.5, (41)
Boston, 49.9, (35), 37.1, (26)
Luton, 49.8, (106), 28.6, (61)
Preston, 49.6, (71), 34.2, (49)
Worcester, 48.4, (49), 23.7, (24)
Hillingdon, 46.9, (144), 36.5, (112)
Newcastle upon Tyne, 45.6, (138), 44.9, (136)
Rochdale, 45.4, (101), 41.8, (93)
Calderdale, 42.6, (90), 37.4, (79)
Ealing, 42.4, (145), 32.5, (111)
Wigan, 42.3, (139), 35.9, (118)
Kingston upon Thames, 42.3, (75), 23.1, (41)
Selby, 41.9, (38), 49.7, (45)
Wellingborough, 40.1, (32), 38.9, (31)
Doncaster, 39.4, (123), 34.3, (107)
South Holland, 38.9, (37), 49.5, (47)
Leeds, 38.8, (308), 45.3, (359)
Lambeth, 37.4, (122), 19.6, (64)
Reading, 37.1, (60), 20.4, (33)
Croydon, 36.5, (141), 27.2, (105)
Watford, 35.2, (34), 43.5, (42)
West Berkshire, 34.7, (55), 21.5, (34)
Central Bedfordshire, 34.3, (99), 28.8, (83)
Wakefield, 33.9, (118), 39.3, (137)
Canterbury, 33.3, (55), 14.5, (24)
Salford, 32.5, (84), 25.1, (65)
High Peak, 32.4, (30), 44.2, (41)
Newark and Sherwood, 31.9, (39), 26.1, (32)
Portsmouth, 31.2, (67), 16.3, (35)
Broxtowe, 30.7, (35), 26.3, (30)
Sheffield, 30.4, (178), 48.4, (283)
Peterborough, 29.7, (60), 25.7, (52)
Barnsley, 29.6, (73), 37.3, (92)
Greenwich, 28.8, (83), 22.9, (66)
Slough, 28.8, (43), 29.4, (44)
Rushmoor, 28.5, (27), 26.4, (25)
Wokingham, 28.1, (48), 13.4, (23)
Gedling, 28.0, (33), 22.9, (27)
Erewash, 27.7, (32), 68.5, (79)
Harrow, 26.3, (66), 27.1, (68)
Oldham, 26.1, (62), 16.9, (40)
North Lincolnshire, 26.1, (45), 43.5, (75)
South Hams, 25.3, (22), 17.2, (15)
Middlesbrough, 24.8, (35), 41.8, (59)
Ribble Valley, 24.6, (15), 13.1, (8)
Kettering, 23.6, (24), 22.6, (23)
Corby, 23.5, (17), 38.8, (28)
Ashfield, 23.5, (30), 20.3, (26)
Rotherham, 23.4, (62), 28.6, (76)
Birmingham, 22.9, (262), 15.4, (176)
South Bucks, 22.8, (16), 15.7, (11)
Tameside, 22.1, (50), 31.3, (71)
Bromley, 21.7, (72), 15.6, (52)
South Ribble, 21.7, (24), 21.7, (24)
Hart, 21.6, (21), 31.9, (31)
Malvern Hills, 21.6, (17), 8.9, (7)
Three Rivers, 21.4, (20), 19.3, (18)
Nottingham, 21.3, (71), 30.6, (102)
Hammersmith and Fulham, 21.1, (39), 18.9, (35)
Brent, 20.6, (68), 26.4, (87)
Sefton, 20.3, (56), 35.1, (97)
East Northamptonshire, 20.1, (19), 21.2, (20)
Sandwell, 20.1, (66), 21.3, (70)
Fylde, 19.8, (16), 11.1, (9)
Stockport, 19.8, (58), 31.7, (93)
East Lindsey, 19.8, (28), 18.3, (26)
South Kesteven, 19.7, (28), 10.5, (15)
Bassetlaw, 19.6, (23), 22.1, (26)
Stoke-on-Trent, 19.5, (50), 24.2, (62)
North West Leicestershire, 19.3, (20), 10.6, (11)
Milton Keynes, 19.3, (52), 22.3, (60)
Lancaster, 19.2, (28), 28.8, (42)
East Riding of Yorkshire, 19.1, (65), 23.7, (81)
Haringey, 19.0, (51), 16.4, (44)
Swindon, 18.9, (42), 17.6, (39)
Reigate and Banstead, 18.8, (28), 7.4, (11)
Westminster, 18.8, (49), 19.5, (51)
Blaby, 18.7, (19), 10.8, (11)
Dudley, 18.7, (60), 25.2, (81)
Blackpool, 18.6, (26), 37.3, (52)
Wandsworth, 18.5, (61), 15.2, (50)
West Suffolk, 18.4, (33), 22.9, (41)
Newham, 18.4, (65), 10.2, (36)
Rugby, 18.4, (20), 26.6, (29)
Mid Suffolk, 18.3, (19), 19.3, (20)
Redbridge, 18.0, (55), 15.7, (48)
Bristol, 17.9, (83), 13.6, (63)
Walsall, 17.9, (51), 12.6, (36)
Southampton, 17.8, (45), 28.5, (72)
Broxbourne, 17.5, (17), 8.2, (8)
Epsom and Ewell, 17.4, (14), 14.9, (12)
Kensington and Chelsea, 17.3, (27), 25.0, (39)
Stockton-on-Tees, 17.2, (34), 17.2, (34)
Hertsmere, 17.2, (18), 17.2, (18)
Enfield, 17.1, (57), 13.8, (46)
South Northamptonshire, 16.9, (16), 26.5, (25)
Rushcliffe, 16.8, (20), 17.6, (21)
North Devon, 16.5, (16), 5.1, (5)
Mansfield, 16.5, (18), 25.6, (28)
Norwich, 16.4, (23), 12.8, (18)
Gateshead, 16.3, (33), 10.4, (21)
Welwyn Hatfield, 16.3, (20), 6.5, (8)
Lincoln, 16.1, (16), 32.2, (32)
Herefordshire, 16.1, (31), 18.7, (36)
Coventry, 15.9, (59), 21.8, (81)
Bexley, 15.7, (39), 12.1, (30)
St Albans, 15.5, (23), 13.5, (20)
Nuneaton and Bedworth, 15.4, (20), 15.4, (20)
Cheshire East, 15.4, (59), 20.3, (78)
Tonbridge and Malling, 15.1, (20), 2.3, (3)
Barrow-in-Furness, 14.9, (10), 7.5, (5)
Aylesbury Vale, 14.5, (29), 15.0, (30)
Redditch, 14.1, (12), 8.2, (7)
Hull, 13.9, (36), 22.3, (58)
St. Helens, 13.8, (25), 16.6, (30)
North Warwickshire, 13.8, (9), 12.3, (8)
Brighton and Hove, 13.8, (40), 17.5, (51)
Dacorum, 13.6, (21), 14.2, (22)
Charnwood, 13.5, (25), 11.8, (22)
Hackney and City of London, 13.4, (39), 10.7, (31)
Wyre, 13.4, (15), 19.6, (22)
Dartford, 13.3, (15), 6.2, (7)
Cherwell, 13.3, (20), 11.3, (17)
Sevenoaks, 13.3, (16), 2.5, (3)
Uttlesford, 13.1, (12), 14.2, (13)
Sutton, 13.1, (27), 12.6, (26)
Waltham Forest, 13.0, (36), 12.6, (35)
Sunderland, 13.0, (36), 13.0, (36)
Northampton, 12.9, (29), 16.9, (38)
Breckland, 12.9, (18), 14.3, (20)
Lewisham, 12.8, (39), 20.3, (62)
Windsor and Maidenhead, 12.5, (19), 13.2, (20)
Rutland, 12.5, (5), 20.0, (8)
Oadby and Wigston, 12.3, (7), 19.3, (11)
Solihull, 12.0, (26), 12.5, (27)
South Gloucestershire, 11.9, (34), 7.7, (22)
South Tyneside, 11.9, (18), 19.9, (30)
York, 11.9, (25), 15.7, (33)
West Oxfordshire, 11.7, (13), 9.0, (10)
Copeland, 11.7, (8), 11.7, (8)
Harborough, 11.7, (11), 30.9, (29)
Melton, 11.7, (6), 44.9, (23)
Redcar and Cleveland, 11.7, (16), 12.4, (17)
Daventry, 11.6, (10), 14.0, (12)
Gloucester, 11.6, (15), 4.6, (6)
Ashford, 11.5, (15), 10.8, (14)
Harlow, 11.5, (10), 10.3, (9)
South Lakeland, 11.4, (12), 11.4, (12)
West Lancashire, 11.4, (13), 15.7, (18)
Sedgemoor, 11.4, (14), 17.9, (22)
North East Lincolnshire, 11.3, (18), 16.9, (27)
Islington, 11.1, (27), 12.0, (29)
Merton, 11.1, (23), 14.0, (29)
Tower Hamlets, 11.1, (36), 15.7, (51)
Spelthorne, 11.0, (11), 17.0, (17)
Wolverhampton, 11.0, (29), 15.6, (41)
Woking, 10.9, (11), 8.9, (9)
Bath and North East Somerset, 10.9, (21), 14.0, (27)
Barnet, 10.9, (43), 16.9, (67)
Stroud, 10.8, (13), 21.7, (26)
Barking and Dagenham, 10.8, (23), 15.0, (32)
East Hampshire, 10.6, (13), 8.2, (10)
Richmond upon Thames, 10.6, (21), 14.6, (29)
Harrogate, 10.6, (17), 18.0, (29)
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 10.6, (16), 22.5, (34)
Oxford, 10.5, (16), 8.5, (13)
Warrington, 10.5, (22), 11.0, (23)
Chiltern, 10.4, (10), 15.6, (15)
Darlington, 10.3, (11), 11.2, (12)
County Durham, 10.2, (54), 12.1, (64)
Scarborough, 10.1, (11), 10.1, (11)
Derby, 10.1, (26), 14.0, (36)
East Staffordshire, 10.0, (12), 15.0, (18)
Cannock Chase, 9.9, (10), 8.9, (9)
Plymouth, 9.9, (26), 14.5, (38)
North East Derbyshire, 9.9, (10), 15.8, (16)
Teignbridge, 9.7, (13), 6.7, (9)
Derbyshire Dales, 9.7, (7), 4.1, (3)
North Kesteven, 9.4, (11), 12.8, (15)
Adur, 9.3, (6), 14.0, (9)
Swale, 9.3, (14), 10.7, (16)
North Somerset, 9.3, (20), 6.5, (14)
Halton, 9.3, (12), 13.1, (17)
Wychavon, 9.3, (12), 6.2, (8)
Thurrock, 9.2, (16), 10.9, (19)
Thanet, 9.2, (13), 21.8, (31)
Staffordshire Moorlands, 9.1, (9), 8.1, (8)
Tamworth, 9.1, (7), 5.2, (4)
Stevenage, 9.1, (8), 14.8, (13)
Tandridge, 9.1, (8), 12.5, (11)
Telford and Wrekin, 8.9, (16), 11.7, (21)
Ipswich, 8.8, (12), 8.8, (12)
Craven, 8.8, (5), 10.5, (6)
Stafford, 8.7, (12), 14.6, (20)
Waverley, 8.7, (11), 7.9, (10)
Bolsover, 8.7, (7), 3.7, (3)
Chesterfield, 8.6, (9), 11.4, (12)
Camden, 8.5, (23), 11.5, (31)
Southwark, 8.5, (27), 12.5, (40)
Gravesham, 8.4, (9), 9.4, (10)
South Derbyshire, 8.4, (9), 15.8, (17)
Chichester, 8.3, (10), 9.9, (12)
Southend-on-Sea, 8.2, (15), 14.2, (26)
Northumberland, 8.1, (26), 15.8, (51)
Wycombe, 8.0, (14), 10.3, (18)
East Hertfordshire, 8.0, (12), 5.3, (8)
Crawley, 8.0, (9), 17.8, (20)
Knowsley, 8.0, (12), 11.3, (17)
Medway, 7.9, (22), 7.2, (20)
Cotswold, 7.8, (7), 8.9, (8)
New Forest, 7.8, (14), 5.0, (9)
Fareham, 7.7, (9), 7.7, (9)
Havering, 7.7, (20), 11.2, (29)
Stratford-on-Avon, 7.7, (10), 7.7, (10)
Lichfield, 7.6, (8), 8.6, (9)
Exeter, 7.6, (10), 6.1, (8)
Epping Forest, 7.6, (10), 9.1, (12)
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 7.6, (30), 10.6, (42)
North Hertfordshire, 7.5, (10), 8.2, (11)
Eastleigh, 7.5, (10), 20.2, (27)
Hartlepool, 7.5, (7), 13.9, (13)
Richmondshire, 7.4, (4), 14.9, (8)
Guildford, 7.4, (11), 7.4, (11)
West Lindsey, 7.3, (7), 10.5, (10)
Huntingdonshire, 7.3, (13), 15.7, (28)
Cambridge, 7.2, (9), 20.0, (25)
Test Valley, 7.1, (9), 7.9, (10)
South Staffordshire, 7.1, (8), 8.0, (9)
South Norfolk, 7.1, (10), 10.6, (15)
Somerset West and Taunton, 7.1, (11), 7.7, (12)
Hinckley and Bosworth, 7.1, (8), 20.3, (23)
Newcastle-under-Lyme, 7.0, (9), 8.5, (11)
Forest of Dean, 6.9, (6), 6.9, (6)
Wyre Forest, 6.9, (7), 8.9, (9)
Broadland, 6.9, (9), 11.5, (15)
Mole Valley, 6.9, (6), 5.7, (5)
Fenland, 6.9, (7), 17.7, (18)
Lewes, 6.8, (7), 10.7, (11)
Elmbridge, 6.6, (9), 13.2, (18)
Babergh, 6.5, (6), 7.6, (7)
Shropshire, 6.5, (21), 9.0, (29)
Brentwood, 6.5, (5), 2.6, (2)
Liverpool, 6.4, (32), 10.2, (51)
Basildon, 6.4, (12), 12.3, (23)
Wiltshire, 6.4, (32), 10.6, (53)
Chelmsford, 6.2, (11), 10.1, (18)
Mid Devon, 6.1, (5), 7.3, (6)
Maidstone, 5.8, (10), 8.7, (15)
Colchester, 5.6, (11), 15.4, (30)
Surrey Heath, 5.6, (5), 9.0, (8)
Arun, 5.6, (9), 15.6, (25)
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 5.6, (32), 5.8, (33)
Havant, 5.5, (7), 15.8, (20)
Carlisle, 5.5, (6), 3.7, (4)
West Devon, 5.4, (3), 10.8, (6)
Dover, 5.1, (6), 4.2, (5)
Tunbridge Wells, 5.1, (6), 7.6, (9)
Cheshire West and Chester, 5.0, (17), 11.4, (39)
Wealden, 5.0, (8), 4.3, (7)
Bracknell Forest, 4.9, (6), 12.2, (15)
Warwick, 4.9, (7), 9.0, (13)
Horsham, 4.9, (7), 7.6, (11)
Eastbourne, 4.8, (5), 0.0, (0)
Gosport, 4.7, (4), 14.1, (12)
Amber Valley, 4.7, (6), 3.9, (5)
Wirral, 4.6, (15), 8.3, (27)
Rochford, 4.6, (4), 8.0, (7)
Dorset, 4.5, (17), 6.9, (26)
Castle Point, 4.4, (4), 8.9, (8)
Torbay, 4.4, (6), 9.5, (13)
Hambleton, 4.4, (4), 9.8, (9)
Tewkesbury, 4.2, (4), 2.1, (2)
East Devon, 4.1, (6), 8.2, (12)
Great Yarmouth, 4.0, (4), 20.1, (20)
Bromsgrove, 4.0, (4), 7.0, (7)
North Norfolk, 3.8, (4), 5.7, (6)
Eden, 3.8, (2), 7.5, (4)
Vale of White Horse, 3.7, (5), 11.0, (15)
East Suffolk, 3.6, (9), 7.2, (18)
South Oxfordshire, 3.5, (5), 8.4, (12)
Basingstoke and Deane, 3.4, (6), 5.7, (10)
Hastings, 3.2, (3), 4.3, (4)
South Cambridgeshire, 3.1, (5), 10.7, (17)
Rother, 3.1, (3), 10.4, (10)
Allerdale, 3.1, (3), 4.1, (4)
South Somerset, 3.0, (5), 4.8, (8)
Torridge, 2.9, (2), 2.9, (2)
Tendring, 2.7, (4), 12.3, (18)
Folkestone and Hythe, 2.7, (3), 8.8, (10)
Braintree, 2.6, (4), 11.1, (17)
Cheltenham, 2.6, (3), 6.9, (8)
Winchester, 2.4, (3), 6.4, (8)
Runnymede, 2.2, (2), 4.5, (4)
East Cambridgeshire, 2.2, (2), 13.4, (12)
Mendip, 1.7, (2), 7.8, (9)
Maldon, 1.5, (1), 10.8, (7)
Isle of Wight, 1.4, (2), 8.5, (12)
Worthing, 0.9, (1), 11.8, (13)
Mid Sussex, 0.7, (1), 6.0, (9)
Ryedale, 0.0, (0), 1.8, (1)

