Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Wales

Here are the latest figures for the seven-day rate of new Covid-19 cases for every local authority area in Wales.

The figures, for the seven days to October 11, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on October 15.

From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 4.

Merthyr Tydfil 245.3 (148), 213.8 (129)

Cardiff 234.7 (861), 132.2 (485)

Rhondda Cynon Taf 203.9 (492), 186.9 (451)

Wrexham 192.0 (261), 129.5 (176)

Flintshire 170.4 (266), 130.0 (203)

Bridgend 166.6 (245), 131.9 (194)

Swansea 154.3 (381), 139.7 (345)

Neath Port Talbot 147.9 (212), 97.7 (140)

Conwy 143.3 (168), 70.0 (82)

Denbighshire 132.7 (127), 90.9 (87)

Blaenau Gwent 130.3 (91), 117.4 (82)

Caerphilly 119.3 (216), 64.1 (116)

Gwynedd 101.2 (126), 81.1 (101)

Carmarthenshire 77.3 (146), 58.8 (111)

Newport 71.1 (110), 54.3 (84)

Torfaen 69.2 (65), 63.9 (60)

Isle of Anglesey 61.4 (43), 24.3 (17)

Powys 61.2 (81), 26.4 (35)

Vale of Glamorgan 56.9 (76), 61.4 (82)

Monmouthshire 51.8 (49), 34.9 (33)

Pembrokeshire 26.2 (33), 27.0 (34)

Ceredigion 24.8 (18), 44.0 (32)