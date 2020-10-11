The Latest: Giants end drought, take early lead over Cowboys

The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times EDT):

4:55 p.m.

The New York Giants have ended a two-game stretch without a touchdown in the first series for offensive co-ordinator Jason Garrett at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, where he was head coach for nearly 10 years.

Evan Engram scored on a 3-yard run on a reverse to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive for a 7-3 lead over the Cowboys. A week after giving up a franchise-record 307 yards rushing, the Cowboys allowed Devonta Freeman 20 yards on three carries. Freeman also had an 18-yard catch when he was left wide open coming out of the backfield.

The Giants extended the lead to 14-3 when Kyler Fackrell returned an interception by Dak Prescott 46 yards for a touchdown. The Cowboys entered the game tied for the NFL lead with nine turnovers.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Arlington, Texas

4:52 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has moved into elite NFL company.

Rivers started his 229th consecutive game on Sunday in Cleveland, tying him with Hall of Fame lineman Bruce Matthews for the second longest streak in league history. Brett Favre owns the record with 297 starts in a row.

Also, the 38-year-old Rivers, who is in his first season with Indy, reached 5,000 career completions, joining only Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning on that list. Rivers reached the milestone on a 11-yard pass to T.Y. Hilton in the first quarter.

-- Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland

4:40 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers have found themselves in a deep hole against the Miami Dolphins.

The Niners have punted twice and been stopped on a fourth-and-1 run on their three possessions, while the Dolphins have scored TDs the first two times they touched the ball to take a 14-0 lead.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw 2-yard TD pass to Adam Shaheen on the opening drive and Myles Gaskin ran it in from 1 yard on the second drive.

San Francisco hasn’t overcome a 14-point first-quarter deficit since Jim Harbaugh’s final season in 2014, when they did it against the Rams.

-- Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California

4:30 p.m.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers both entered Sunday undefeated.

Only the Steelers left that way.

Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes and Josh Jacobs ran for two more scores as the Las Vegas Raiders won 40-32 at Kansas City.

Rookie receiver Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns in the Steelers' 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The second-round pick from Notre Dame scored on a 2-yard run and on catches of 32, 5 and 35 yards.

In other early-afternoon games, Carolina beat Atlanta 23-16, the Los Angeles Rams defeated Washington 30-10, Baltimore trounced Cincinnati 27-3 and Houston beat Jacksonville 30-14.

3:45 p.m.

Joe Theismann says he’s “thrilled and excited” to see Alex Smith return to NFL action less than two years after breaking his right leg, an injury reminiscent of the one that ended Theismann’s football career.

Theismann was watching Washington’s game on a TV at a sport bar Sunday when Smith went in against the Rams.

Theismann said in a telephone interview that the first time he saw Smith move around in the pocket, “I thought, ‘OK, he’s back.’”

Smith was hurt on Nov. 18, 2018, exactly 33 years to the day after Theismann’s gruesome injury on a hit by Lawrence Taylor in a game between Washington and the New York Giants.

Theisman was at the stadium when Smith got hurt.

“The severity of the situation his leg wound up in -- with the infections and the surgeries and everything -- was so much different than mine,” Theismann said Sunday. “He went through so much more than I did.”

-- Howard Fendrich reporting from Washington

2:58 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers have lost two starters on defence with end Brian Burns and cornerback Donte Jackson getting injured

Burns suffered a concussion late in the first half of Sunday’s game at Atlanta. The team announced at halftime Burns will not return.

Jackson was escorted to the locker room in the first quarter with a toe injury. He also was ruled out at halftime.

Carolina still leads Atlanta 20-10 in the third quarter.

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a groin injury in the first quarter and also will not return. Atlanta cornerback Kendall Sheffield suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter and was listed as questionable to return.

