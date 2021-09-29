The Latest: UN reports 10% global drop in new virus cases

·7 min read

GENEVA — The World Health Organization reported that the global number of new coronavirus cases and deaths continued to fall in the past week, with an estimated 3.3 million new infections and about 55,000 deaths, marking a 10% drop in both.

In its regular assessment of the pandemic issued on Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said the biggest drops in new cases were seen in the Middle East, the Western Pacific and the Americas.

WHO first reported a substantial decrease in cases in mid-September at 4 million new cases, with declines seen in all areas of the world, the first time in more than two months that COVID-19 cases had fallen.

WHO said all regions reported more than a 15% decline in deaths, except for Europe, where the number of deaths was similar to the previous week and Africa, where there was about a 5% rise.

In Asia, the number of deaths dropped by nearly a quarter. WHO warned there would likely be more spikes of COVID-19 as the Northern Hemisphere enters winter. The disease spreads more easily during winter as people spend more time indoors. Social distancing restrictions also are being relaxed in many countries that have a relatively high level of vaccination.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

Zimbabwe’s vaccine mandates squeeze some of world’s poorest

Misinformation leads to animosity toward Idaho's health workers

— NBA releases protocols to basketball teams for virus safety this season

— U.S. employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all

___

See all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

TEL AVIV, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says his priority is keeping the nation’s economy open and increasing vaccinations among the country’s Arab minority as Israel copes with a wave of coronavirus infections.

Bennett made his comments Wednesday before returning to Israel from New York, where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly this week. Israeli media reported that some health officials who favor tigher restrictions were upset over parts of the speech, in which Bennett said that doctors alone cannot be in charge of coronavirus policy.

Bennett says he “respects” those advisers and values their work. But, he added, “imposing more and more sweeping restrictions on all citizens of the state of Israel is not the policy of the government.”

He said data shows dozens of communities in Israel that are coronavirus hotspots are Arab communities and more than 90% of people hospitalized in critical condition are unvaccinated. Therefore, “despite the pressures” from the medical community, “we will at this stage avoid sweeping restrictions on the entire population,” he said.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government is ramping up pressure on state governments to end pandemic lockdowns by outlining plans to end financial aid.

The government says in a Wednesday statement that its payments to workers who lose hours due to lockdowns will end two weeks after a state or territory reaches its vaccination benchmark. That benchmark is 80% of residents ages 16 and older being fully inoculated with a double dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

State and territory leaders agreed in July that lockdowns would no longer be necessary after that level was achieved. But with the delta variant outbreak worsening in Sydney and Melbourne, some leaders have suggested they may maintain restrictions until 90% are fully vaccinated.

Australia’s government reported Tuesday that less than 53% of the population is fully vaccinated.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand is reporting 45 new local cases of the coronavirus, the most in nearly a month as an outbreak in Auckland continues to grow.

Auckland remains under lockdown although officials have eased some restrictions since the outbreak began last month.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Wednesday that people need to keep steady as officials continue efforts to tamp down the outbreak.

Officials say some of the cases have been spreading among homeless people living in transitional housing, a group that may be more reluctant than most to seek health services.

About 64% of New Zealanders have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

___

BOISE, Idaho -- Health care workers in Idaho say they are facing increased animosity from some patients and community members, and they blame misinformation about the pandemic and coronavirus vaccines.

Officials at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, for instance, say some nurses are scared to go to the grocery store unless they have changed out of scrubs because they get accosted by angry people.

The Idaho Hospital Association says similar instances are happening across the state. State health officials say the state will help hospitals boost security if needed.

Some state lawmakers, political groups and local leaders have been dismissive of coronavirus vaccines, pushed the use of an anti-parasitic drug to treat COVID-19 and claimed that coronavirus case numbers are being inflated.

___

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’ll appoint a chair this year to the planned public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic and bereaved families will have a role in the proceedings.

The COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, which has around 4,000 members, have been calling for a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic so lessons can be learned to limit future virus-related deaths. It has criticized Johnson and his Conservative government for a lack of protective gear for health workers, delaying lockdowns and a too-lax travel policy.

Johnson confirmed in May a public inquiry will start to hear evidence next year. However, the group says, “we see no reason why preparations for the inquiry cannot begin now, particularly as nearly 1,000 people are still losing their lives each week.”

The U.K. registered 167 virus-related deaths on Tuesday. Britain has Europe’s second-highest pandemic death toll after Russia, with nearly 136,500 confirmed dead.

___

WASHINGTON — More than 400,000 Americans got Pfizer booster shots last weekend through local pharmacies in the opening days of the U.S effort to provide more protection for vulnerable populations.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients says an additional 1 million people have scheduled booster shots for the coming weeks. He adds: “We’re off to a very strong start with the booster campaign.”

As many as 25 million people qualify for the third dose of the Pfizer shot, which was authorized last week for those 65 or older, those with pre-existing conditions or facing an elevated risk at their workplace.

U.S. officials say their primary focus is ensuring the roughly 25% of eligible Americans who have yet to get their first shot do so.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says a major priority is the vaccination rate among pregnant women, which stands at 30% nationally and at 15% among Black pregnant women. She encouraged them to seek out vaccinations, saying data shows they’re safe for mother and baby and can prevent needless illness or death.

___

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced psychology appointments in France will be funded by the government starting next year.

State health care systems in Britain, Germany and some other countries already fund therapy sessions. French health professionals say a national effort to improve access is long overdue, especially as the coronavirus pandemic has caused and aggravated psychological distress.

Macron acknowledged both the psychological impact of government virus restrictions and past government failures to make mental health a priority during a conference with mental health professionals on Tuesday. He described a spike in the number of children seeking psychological treatment and in attempted suicides, notably among teenagers.

The French government announced free therapy sessions for children and young people earlier this year, and on Tuesday pledged to extend it to everyone. Psychiatric treatment is already largely reimbursed by the state.

___

NEW YORK — Businesses with vaccine mandates say some workers who’ve been on the fence have gotten inoculated against COVID-19, with some holdouts.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are surging in the U.S. The seven-day average COVID-19 deaths climbed above 2,000 last week for the first time since March.

Even before President Joe Biden’s announcement on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 workers would have to require vaccinations, dozens of companies, including Amtrak, Microsoft, United Airlines and Disney, issued ultimatums to most workers.

United Airlines said 97% of its workers have been vaccinated even before its deadline took effect Monday. Alternatives for those employees include weekly testing, working remotely or away from other staff, or ultimately, termination.

Some bigger companies that require in-office workers be vaccinated now or in coming weeks include Google, McDonald’s (U.S.-based office workers), and Goldman Sachs, among others.

Biden wants to boost the vaccination rate in the U.S., where about 77% of American adults have had one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement from boxing

    Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.

  • Jalen Smereck 'will not play another game' until Deniskin is punished for racist taunt

    One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.

  • Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood remains unvaccinated, still weighing decision

    The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.

  • Report: NHL investigating Evander Kane over possible COVID protocol violation

    Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

  • Jon Jones allegedly pulled woman's hair, headbutted car and challenged cops to fight during arrest

    Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.

  • Scottie Barnes: Boucher, Anunoby are tough to guard

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.

  • 4 Blue Jays X-Factors for make-or-break series vs. Yankees

    The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.

  • Ben Simmons reportedly doesn't want to play with Joel Embiid anymore

    Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.

  • Simone Biles reflects on Olympics ordeal: 'I should have quit way before Tokyo'

    Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.

  • Guardiola becomes winningest coach in Manchester City history

    When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 4 preview, schedule, live streams

    The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL streams for week of Sept. 27

    The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.

  • If Andrew Wiggins is fighting for beliefs by refusing vaccine, it's fair for media to ask about it

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. This past weekend, information trickled out of San Francisco about Andrew Wiggins, the Canadian national team star, and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' plans to rebound from a lacklustre season. We learned Wiggins, who is scheduled to enter his second full season with the Warriors, was restricted to solo workouts because local COVID-19 protocols

  • Brady chases all-time yards passing record in reunion game

    Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn't come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season. Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most

  • End of an era: Manny Pacquiao finally says goodbye to boxing

    It was unquestionably the right call, because boxing isn’t kind to those who overstay their welcome.

  • Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win the week to catch NL West-leading San Francisco, and even that might not be enough. The defending World Series champions opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Giants beat Arizona 6-4, leaving the Dodgers two games back with five to play. Los Angeles needs to win out and hope the Giants lose three in order to claim a ninth straight NL West crown. “We got to take c

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the pri

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays in potential last start

    A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the

  • Astros walk twice with bases loaded in 9th, beat Rays 4-3

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros walked off to end a wild ninth-inning rally against the Tampa Bay Rays, moving closer to securing a postseason berth. The party will have to wait one more day at least, with the Seattle Mariners stubbornly sticking around. Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win that snapped a four-game skid. Houston turned its attention to Seattle, which finished off a 4-2 win over Oaklan

  • Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. The NL West-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game division lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West crowns. San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team histor