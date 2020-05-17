The Latest: Barcelona funeral home closes temporary morgue

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

— Last coffin passes through temporary morgue in Barcelona garage.

— Colorado governor envisions schools open, but with major changes.

— Health secretary won't criticize local leaders over crowded bars, boardwalks.

— Malls reopen in Thailand as virus recedes.

BARCELONA, Spain — A funeral home in Barcelona has closed a temporary morgue it had set up inside its parking garage to handle the overflow of victims of the Spanish city’s coronavirus outbreak.

The last coffin was removed and buried on Sunday.

The home said more than 3,200 victims of COVID-19 passed through the temporary morgue since it was set up in March.

The funeral home installed refrigeration units inside its closed parking garage to condition it to hold the deceased in their coffins. The home plans to reopen part of the garage for parking but keep the refrigeration units in place in case they are needed again.

WASHINGTON — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he expects to see many K-12 public schools open this fall in his state and elsewhere despite the coronavirus threat, though “it’s not going to look like any other school year.”

Polis tells “Fox News Sunday” that Colorado schools will likely run in a “hybrid” fashion that limits social interactions in hallways and during lunchtime, and has up to 20% of kids continue with online classes at home if that’s their parents’ preference.

The Democratic governor says schools also may close periodically when “there’s an inevitable outbreak.”

President Donald Trump has urged K-12 schools to reopen, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told Congress last week it may be reckless to rush kids back before doctors have a better sense of the dangers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told CNN on Sunday they also hope to reopen some K-12 schools but stressed it ultimately will depend on the latest health guidance on how to keep communities safe.

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities have announced one new fatality from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 163.

The average age of the victims is 75. There were also 15 new confirmed cases and the total now stands at 2,834. There are 22 patients on ventilators.

Greece is gradually lifting quarantine restrictions. Organized beaches opened Saturday, amid a heatwave, and churches opened Sunday. On Monday, residents will be allowed to travel freely in the mainland and to and from the two largest islands — Crete and Evia. Businesses such as malls and shopping centres , zoos and archaeological sites will also reopen Monday, as well as sports facilities for those over 13. In all cases, social distancing rules will be enforced and wearing masks is strongly recommended, but not mandatory, as it is on public transport.

Pupils in grades 7-11 will return to school Monday.

Starting May 25, bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers on the premises, with patrons limited to six per table, except for families with children.

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal’s government announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Information Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada said the Cabinet decided Sunday to extend the lockdown until June 2.

The lockdown was first imposed on March 24 and has been extended several times. There have been 295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nepal thus far, and the country's first coronavirus death was announced on Saturday. All flights and ground transport have been halted and people are prohibited from leaving their houses. All schools and most markets are closed.

WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is declining to criticize local leaders amid images of crowded bars and boardwalks in areas where coronavirus restrictions are being lifted.

Azar told CNN in an interview Sunday that “the president has left it up to states to know their local situation the best,” and said it’s therefore “very hard to judge in any community whether a bar being open, a restaurant, a school is the right thing.”

Azar noted that many counties across the country have yet to suffer a single death, and so, “There should not be one-size-fits-all approaches to reopening.”

But he adds: “Reopen we must because it’s not health versus the economy, it’s actually health vs. health,” citing “serious health consequences” caused by the shutdown, including the risk of suicide, delayed cardiac procedures and cancer screenings.

As for the images, he said: “I think in any individual instance you’re going to see people doing things that are irresponsible,” but says: “That’s part of the freedom we have here in America.”

MOSCOW — Russia has recorded a weekly tally of new coronavirus infections lower than the previous week’s, but the country’s chief epidemiologist says residents must continue for a long period to observe measures to prevent the spread.

Russia on Sunday reported 9,709 new cases of COVID-19, the second consecutive day the number of new cases was less than 10,000. Total new cases for the week were 2,937 lower than in the previous week.

Chief epidemiologist Anna Popova said Sunday that the situation has stabilized, but prevention measures will persist.

“There are already new conditions, they are already here, and they will have to be lived with for a long time,” she said.

Russia has recorded more than 281,000 coronavirus cases and 2,631 deaths — a mortality rate well below the world average. However, Russian health officials are not counting deaths the same way as in other countries. The Moscow health department says more than 60% of deaths of people with the coronavirus in Moscow were ascribed to other causes, including cardiovascular ailments, cancer and diseases involving organ failure.

TELFORD, England — British police say they broke up a rave in a country park complete with a DJ that was attended by dozens of people, who were ignoring social distancing rules because they were tired of self-isolating.

The Telford police force tweeted that officers found a “mass gathering/rave” in the park northwest of Birmingham attended by 70 people on Saturday night.

The event appeared to be planned in advance, and had a DJ set up, police said. Officers reported that a reveler told them they were “sick of self-isolation.”

Police said officers asked the group to disperse and they did.

Authorities have been concerned about big gatherings this weekend, the first since the government eased lockdown rules in England by allowing people more freedom to do outdoor activities. Stricter lockdowns remain in place in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

NEW DELHI — India has extended a nearly two-month-old stringent lockdown by another two weeks with Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and some other key regions still battling to control the rising curve of coronavirus infections.

The government-run National Disaster Management authority said in a statement on Sunday that fresh guidelines will be issued that keep in view the need to open up economic activity.

A government statement said travel by air and metro will remain shut down nationwide until the end of May. Schools, hotels, restaurants, bars, shopping malls, cinemas and places of worship will also be closed nationally.

On May 4, the government eased some restrictions, allowing reopening of neighbourhood shops and manufacturing and farming in rural areas. It also resumed running a limited number of trains, mainly to carry the stranded workers.

The Health Ministry on Sunday reported a record jump of nearly 5,000 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed cases to 90,927, with 2,872 deaths. India had less than 500 positive cases and nine deaths when the lockdown was first imposed on March 25. The number of daily deaths in India is around 100.

MADRID — Spain’s health minister says the government will consider making the use of face masks mandatory in public spaces.

Face masks in Spain are currently only mandatory on public transport, while strongly recommended in public spaces. Many people now wear them while out of their homes after Spain managed to overcome a scarcity of masks in the first weeks of the pandemic.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said Sunday that “there is a wide consensus (among Spain’s regional governors) to reinforce the obligation to wear masks.”

Illa said the ministry’s experts still need time to study the details on the new restriction.

Spain is emerging from a strict lockdown that has slowed down a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more than 27,000 people in the country and infected more than 277,000.

MADRID — Spain's two largest cities are still largely shut down while most of the country has begun to reopen following a lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Madrid and Barcelona have been told to wait by the government’s health officials since they have been the hardest hit areas and need to improve their capacity to monitor new cases.

That has led to complaints by Madrid’s regional leaders and to daily protests of a few hundred people in one of the capital’s upscale neighbourhoods and other cities like Salamanca and Zaragoza. Many marchers carry Spanish flags and shout, “Freedom!”

Spain’s far-right Vox party and the conservative leader of the region have voiced their support for the protests, saying that the city’s economy must restart soon to save jobs.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made a plea on Saturday for his detractors to consider that keeping the health crisis under control was key to protecting the country’s fragile economy.

“By saving lives, we also save businesses and jobs,” Sánchez said.

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s senior citizens were allowed to leave their homes for a second time as the country continues to ease some coronavirus restrictions.

People above 65 — the age group most at risk of COVID-19 — can be outside for six hours on Sundays, but their lockdown on other days continues. The health minister urged them to wear masks and practice social distance.

Turkey has instituted partial lockdowns, with people above 65 and under 20 ordered to stay home. The measures for senior citizens took effect on March 21 and were relaxed for the first time last Sunday.

Children and teenagers were also allowed out this week on different days for several hours.

The latest statistics from the health ministry put confirmed infections in Turkey at 148,067 and the death toll at 4,096.

LONDON — Britain has hired most of the 18,000 contact tracers it needs for a testing and tracking program it plans to roll out next month when lockdown restrictions are eased further.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove told the BBC on Sunday that 17,200 people had been recruited, allowing the government to meet its hiring goal by next week.

The contact tracers will track down anyone who has been in close contact with those testing positive for COVID-19. They’re part of program authorities plan to launch in June, when some students will be allowed to return to school and shops can start reopening in phases. Authorities have also been testing a smartphone tracing app to help with the effort.

The tracers are a mix of people who have clinical training and those who can provide a call centre service, Gove said. Britain has Europe’s highest death toll and number of confirmed virus cases.

BANGKOK — Thais have been streaming into shopping malls as the country eases another restriction imposed to fight the threat of the coronavirus.

The government decided to allow the malls to reopen as Thailand’s number of new COVID-19 cases dwindled to single digits for all but one day over more than two weeks.

Malls had been closed since March as a measure to combat the spread of the virus. The government will watch to see whether the infection rate remains low before deciding on the next phase of the plan to restore normality.

MADRID — Spain has registered its first daily death toll of fewer than 100 confirmed fatalities since declaring a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus two months ago.

Spain’s health minister says regional authorities have reported 87 new deaths, the lowest daily count since March 16. Spain reported over 900 deaths a day at the height of the outbreak.

The country of 47 million has had 27,650 deaths and 277,719 infections from COVID-19.

Spain is easing its strict lockdown measures that succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus but have also brought its economy to a halt.

