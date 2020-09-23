The Latest: New Mexico adds 3 states to 'quarantine' list

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has added three more states to its list of what it considers places with a high coronavirus risk.

The designation requires travellers arriving in or returning to New Mexico from the 39 states now on the list to quarantine for 14 days. However, people who can show documentation of a valid negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours before or after entry into New Mexico are exempt from the quarantine requirement.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham added Colorado, Oregon and Rhode Island to the list Wednesday. New Mexico officials say the designation is based on coronavirus positivity rates and per capita infections.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Dr. Fauci: Scientists may know about safety of vaccine by December; don't send college students home if outbreak on campus

— Democratic senators highlight COVID-19 newest pre-existing medical condition

— Germany’s foreign minister quarantined after bodyguard tests positive

— The wife of Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms.

— Some South Carolina teachers are taking a personal day to fight for safer classrooms amid the pandemic.

— Johnson & Johnson to begin huge study to see if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus. It will test 60,000 volunteers in various countries.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW YORK — The organizers of the New Year’s Eve in Times Square celebration say the event will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties and Countdown Entertainment say in Wednesday news release that a virtual experience will be created to allow people to take part in the countdown to 2021 from wherever they are.

They say the annual event will have an extremely limited group of in-person honorees. The organizers say the event will honour essential workers and others who have made a difference in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s statewide mask order will continue for three more weeks under a new order that the governor announced as he faces public discontent over coronavirus restrictions amid his reelection campaign.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that the mask mandate is being extended Oct. 17, but added that he will be dropping most other limits on businesses and crowd sizes as of Saturday.

Holcomb says those restrictions can be removed because Indiana has seen progress in recent weeks in slowing the coronavirus spread. His action lifts statewide capacity limits for restaurants and bars and crowd limits for social events.

The governor’s new order will require bar and restaurant customers to remain seated and maintain distancing. While limits on crowd sizes for social gatherings and meetings will be removed, those organizing events with more than 500 people must submit a written safety plan to local health officials.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas' death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 15,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,977 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and 135 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Health officials say there have been more than 719,000 confirmed cases in Texas. The total death toll stands at 15,129.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota’s governor has directed health officials to put long-term care residents and workers at the head of the line for coronavirus testing.

Gov. Doug Burgum outlined the change Wednesday as North Dakota wrestles with one of the nation’s fastest rates of per capita case growth.

North Dakota has reported 26 deaths in the last seven days, with 19 of them in a hot spot of the two counties that include the capital of Bismarck. Most of those were in a single long-term care facility that Burgum did not name.

The governor says the state will try to return test results for long-term facilities residents and workers within 24 hours, and make a priority of contact tracing and follow-up in those facilities.

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says it wouldn’t be smart for college administrators to send students home if there’s an outbreak on campus.

