The Latest: California bill would ban evictions until Feb.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement on a bill to temporarily protect people from evictions.

The bill would ban evictions for tenants who haven’t paid their rent between the months of March and August because of the coronavirus. Tenants need to sign a document saying they have a financial hardship because of the virus.

The protections would continue beyond August if tenants can pay at least 25% of their cumulatively owed rent between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31. Evictions could resume on Feb. 1.

The bill would not forgive the missed payments. Tenants would still owe the money. Landlords could sue them to get the money back, and a judge could order them to pay it. But tenants could not be evicted.

The California court system has halted most eviction and foreclosure proceedings since April 6 because of the pandemic. But those protections end Tuesday, prompting concerns of a wave of evictions in a state that already has the largest homeless population in the country.

BARCELONA, Spain — Police officers have dismantled an illegal party in a warehouse in Barcelona, where 160 people didn’t wear masks or respect social distancing.

Partygoers and two organizers were charged for not enforcing the health measures against COVID-19, while another person was arrested for selling drugs, according to a statement released Saturday by the Catalonian regional police.

Since mid-August, nightclubs were closed throughout Spain to slow down a new wave of outbreaks. The country ended a strict three-month lockdown in June.

Social gatherings of more than 10 people are banned starting Saturday in Catalonia. There were 1,547 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 128,396 in this region.

Spain’s coronavirus case tally is nearing 440,000, with the highest rate of contagion in western Europe. There have been 29,000 deaths.

ELOY, Ariz. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported 233 more confirmed cases of coronavirus at one of its facilities in Arizona.

The infections at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy now total 356 cases. It’s unclear how many people are detained at La Palma, but ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe says the agency recently expanded virus testing at La Palma and tested 1,000 detainees.

More than 21,000 people are held in ICE custody on civil immigration violations nationwide.

The Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project, an advocacy group that provides legal services, say the high number of infections underscores the need to release immigrants from detention.

Advocacy groups across the country have filed several lawsuits seeking to release vulnerable populations during the pandemic. ICE has, on some occasions, released detainees who have health conditions.

The agency reported 850 new positive cases nationwide Friday for a total of 5,300 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOUSTON — The U.S. government has detained children at several major hotel chains during the coronavirus pandemic instead of transferring them to government-funded shelters.

The data released Friday show that since March, the Trump administration has used hotels to hold at least 660 children, most unaccompanied by a parent, before expelling them to their countries of origin.

The administration says it cannot allow children to stay in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic. But opponents of U.S. immigration policy contend the pandemic is being used to deny access to asylum or other protections in federal law.

