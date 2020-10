The Latest: Kenin, Tsitsipas fined for coaching at French

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas clenches his fist after scoring a point against Russia's Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) -- The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

French Open semifinalists Sofia Kenin and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been fined $8,500 at the tournament so far for multiple infractions, including receiving coaching help.

Both coincidentally were docked the same amounts for the same offenses: $3,000 for coaching in the first round, another $4,000 for coaching in the fourth and an additional $1,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Both are coached by their fathers. No coaching help is allowed during matches at Grand Slam tournaments.

Kenin, a 21-year-old from the U.S. who won the Australian Open this year and is seeded No. 4 in Paris, will face Petra Ktvitova in the semifinals Thursday.

Tsitsipas, a 22-year-old from Greece who is seeded No. 5, will play in the men's semifinals Friday.

The good news for Kenin and Tsitsipas: The fine money comes out of their prize money, and reaching the final four in singles at Roland Garros this year is worth $500,000.

8 p.m.

The French Tennis Federation says the Paris Masters tournament is going ahead from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8.

The FFT says the indoor men's event will have 1,000 spectators per day. That's in line with the current social distancing rules for the French capital.

The French Open has also had 1,000 fans per day.

6:15 p.m.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is into his first French Open semifinal.

The fifth-seeded Greek player beat 13th-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to avenge a loss in the Hamburg final less than two weeks ago.

His semifinal opponent will be either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or 17th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta. They were up next on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Tsitsipas also reached the semifinals at last year's Australian Open.

5:15 p.m.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has reached the French Open semifinals in both singles and doubles.

Swiatek and American partner Nicole Melichar beat the American pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four of the doubles competition.

That came a day after Swiatek reached the singles semifinals by beating Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan.

Swiatek says she's ''getting more experience in tactics in doubles. ... So I'm just developing as a player.''

Swiatek's opponent in the singles semifinals on Thursday will be 131st-ranked Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska.

4:50 p.m.

Laura Siegemund has taken issue with the chair umpire for giving her a time violation during her 6-3, 6-3 loss to Petra Kvitova in the French Open quarterfinals.

The violation of the 25-second clock came while Siegemund was serving at 2-2 second set.

Siegemund froze with her arm raised and the ball still in her hand when umpire Marijana Veljovic announced the call.

Siegemund says ''it's clear that I started the movement already.''

But the umpire ruled that the clock ran out before she started her motion.

Siegmund acknowledges that she takes more time between points than most players. She adds that Veljovic ''is very sharp every time I have her on the chair. She gives me a violation the first opportunity she gets.''

4 p.m.

Sofia Kenin extended her run of success at Grand Slam tournaments this year by beating Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 to reach the French Open semifinals.

Kenin has now won a tour-leading 15 matches at majors this year. She started the year by winning the Australian Open and then reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open last month.

Collins hadn't dropped a set in her three previous meetings with Kenin.

Collins won a rain-delayed three-set quarterfinal over Ons Jabeur a day earlier. She left the court for a medical time out while trailing Kenin 4-0 in the third set.

It wasn't immediately clear what was bothering Collins but she told the trainer that it was ''unbearable.''

Kenin's semifinal opponent will be two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

1:30 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame some potentially costly double-faults to beat 66th-ranked Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 and reach the French Open semifinals for the second time.

Kvitova normally dictates play with her big serve and forehand but she double-faulted multiple times when she was broken twice in the second set.

The seventh-seeded Czech player bounced back each time and is back in the last four at Roland Garros for the first time since 2012. She lost to eventual champion Maria Sharapova that year.

