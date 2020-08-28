The Latest: Reported tornado in Arkansas spins off Laura

The Latest on Laura:

JONESBORO, Ark. — A reported tornado tore part of the roof from a rural church in northeastern Arkansas as the remnants of Hurricane Laura crossed the state.

Craighead County was under a tornado warning with there was a report of a tornado on the ground Thursday night near the Refuge Baptist Church in the western end of Lake City, Arkansas, 15 miles east of Jonesboro. Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley said a gas line also was ruptured, but no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Presley says rescue crews were working to extricate a woman after she was trapped when storm winds dropped a tree limb on her mobile home in Jonesboro.

Major roof damage was reported in the Goobertown, a community 10 miles (16 kilometres ) northeast of Jonesboro, Presley said.

MIAMI — The U.S. National Hurricane Center has downgraded Laura to a tropical depression as the storm system crosses Arkansas.

Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 35 mph (55 kph) late Thursday, according to the hurricane centre ’s 10 p.m. CDT update. Forecasters said Laura was centred about 30 miles (50 kilometres ) north-northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Laura smashed across the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane early Thursday. The system maintained hurricane strength for about 11 hours before being downgraded to a tropical storm.

The Miami-based centre said the storm system is expected to continue moving over Arkansas in the night and then on into the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday before reaching the mid-Atlantic States on Saturday. It says the system will dump heavy rains in spots, raising the risk of flash floods.

LAKE CHARLES, LA. — The top part of a large transmission tower snapped and toppled into the studios of a Lake Charles television news station as Hurricane Laura tore across south Louisiana.

The general manager at KPLC-TV said no one was hurt because all staff members had evacuated from the station hours before Laura’s landfall. And the staff continued broadcasting storm news uninterrupted from sister stations elsewhere in Louisiana.

The station published photographs online showed part of the tower punched through the roof of the building, and piles of debris scattered inside the broadcast studio. KPLC-TV General Manager John Ware said Thursday that the media outlet would continue to deliver its regular newscasts while it rebuilds.

KPLC is owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television. Ware says that while some staffers who had evacuated remained in Lake Charles, while the majority relocated to Gray stations in the Louisiana cities of Alexandria and Baton Rouge as they kept up their broadcasts.

MIAMI, Fla. — Threats from the remnants of Hurricane Laura are continuing hundreds of miles inland and well after nightfall.

Forecasters have issued a string of tornado warnings for Mississippi and Arkansas, where Laura is now a tropical storm. No major damage has been reported from twisters, but tornadoes can be particularly dangerous at night.

The National Weather Service says Laura could dump as much as 7 inches of rain on Arkansas as it continues moving north away from Louisiana, where it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane early Thursday.

The storm is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression overnight as it makes an eastward turn near southern Illinois.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Louisiana officials now know of 6 deaths tied to Hurricane Laura.

The fatalities included a 24-year-old male that died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside his residence, Mike Steele, communications director for the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

A man, whose age is unknown, died of drowning while aboard a sinking ship.

Earlier Thursday, a 14-year-old girl died when a tree crashed onto her family's mobile home near Leesville, the Vernon Parish Sherriff's Office said.

Laura blasted through the Louisiana coast and made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane early Thursday, wreaking damage on the industrial, casino city of Lake Charles.

The storm has left more than 875,000 people without power.

ORANGE, Texas — Some of the cities and communities in Texas hardest hit by Hurricane Laura were near the Louisiana border.

In Orange, Texas and nearby Newton County, Texas, many streets were blocked by large trees that had been toppled by Laura’s powerful winds.

