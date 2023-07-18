Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Don and what the hurricane center is forecasting

Tropical Storm Don is like a low-rated television series with legs. You don’t know anyone who actually watches or is affected, but it keeps getting renewed anyway. Here’s what you need to know about the system that was a subtropical storm making a U-turn in the Atlantic on the weekend that has since gained tropical storm status and strengthened.

Here’s the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Tuesday advisory.

Where is Tropical Storm Don?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tropical Storm Don was 705 miles west of the Azores, the Portuguese islands in the middle of the north Atlantic Ocean early Tuesday morning.

Where is Don going?

National Hurricane Center’s forecast map for Tropical Storm Don at 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Tuesday morning, Don was moving southeast at 12 mph. Don’s projected path:

Don is forecast to turn south later Tuesday, followed by a turn west Wednesday and then northwest on Thursday, according to hurricane specialist Jack Bevan’s advisory. “On the forecast track, Don should remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic,” Bevan wrote.

Will Don get stronger?

Don carries 40 mph sustained winds with higher gusts. “Some slight strengthening is possible over the next few days,” Bevan said in his advisory.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles mainly to the northeast of the center.

Will it affect Florida, North Carolina or anywhere in the United States?

On the forecast track, Don should remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic and is not expected to impact land.

What watches or warnings are in effect?

There are no watches or warnings.

When will we know more?

The next update will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tropical Storm #Don Advisory 17: Don Now Moving Southeastward With Little Change in Strength. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 18, 2023

Ocean and pool in Florida in ‘bathtub conditions.’ Is it safe to swim? What experts say