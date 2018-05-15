The Latest: Settlement reached in Giants, Manning fraud case

HACKENSACK, N.J. — The Latest on the trial in a lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of selling bogus memorabilia (all times local):

11 p.m.

Three memorabilia collectors have settled a lawsuit that claimed New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning provided bogus "game-worn" equipment that was sold to unsuspecting collectors.

A trial was set to begin next week in New Jersey.

A spokesman for the defendants, who included Manning, the Giants and the team's equipment managers, says a confidential settlement was reached on Monday.

Manning and the team had denied the allegations.

An attorney for the plaintiffs confirmed the settlement Monday night.

___

___

___

The Associated Press