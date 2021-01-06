The Latest: CVS, Walgreens to deliver vaccines by Jan 25

The drugstore chains CVS and Walgreens both said Wednesday that they expect to finish delivering the first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses at nursing homes on schedule by January 25.

CVS said it was roughly halfway done as of Tuesday. It is working with 7,822 nursing homes nationwide and had completed nearly 4,000 first-dose clinics.

All told, CVS said it has administered 351,231 vaccines in nursing homes as of Tuesday, including nearly 30,000 in big states like California and Florida.

There are more than 15,000 nursing homes nationally, and the drugstore chains focused first on vaccinating at those locations in part because residents there are more vulnerable and require more care than people staying at other long-term care locations.

CVS and Walgreens also are expanding their vaccine delivery into those other locations, which include assisted living facilities. CVS said it has completed nearly 700 first-dose clinics at those locations and administered more than 26,000 shots.

But the drugstore chain said it was still waiting on eight states — Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin — to set start dates before it can begin working in those locations.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the government will begin allowing more drugstores to start giving shots to speed coronavirus vaccinations. Some governors and other politicians are turning up the pressure after a slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccines. Dr. Anthony Fauci believes the U.S. could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day. The U.S. reports 29 severe allergic reactions to the vaccines.

The European Union has given approval to the Moderna vaccine. The decision gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use against the coronavirus. The U.K. says it has vaccinated 1.3 million people and plans to have almost 1,000 vaccination centres operating by the end of this week.

— Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BOISE, Idaho — An 87-year-old south-central Idaho man has filed a federal lawsuit against Republican Gov. Brad Little and the state’s health department seeking to force the state to put people 65 and over at the front of the line for the coronavirus vaccination.

Richard Byrd of Rogerson in the lawsuit filed Monday says it’s a life-and-death issue for older people who tend to die at much higher rates than younger people if they get COVID-19.

Byrd contends denying him access to the vaccine immediately is a violation of his rights under the U.S. Constitution. The Idaho attorney general’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

JACKSON, Miss. — Those ages 75 and older in Mississippi are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Residents can get vaccinated at 18 high-volume drive-through sites and at private clinics throughout the state, officials said.

Appointments can be made for the drive-through clinics at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Those with additional questions can call the MSDH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-978-6453.

Private clinics that wish to start vaccinating patients have requested doses from the state Department of Health.

The Department of Health will release the names of the private clinics that will be vaccinating patients in the coming days.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was released from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for COVID-19 and planned to continue recovering from the illness and quarantining at home.

Woodfin, 39, was admitted to Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Monday with pneumonia in his left lung caused by COVID-19. He said a grandmother who died of the illness caused by the new coronavirus was being laid to rest as he was being discharged.

“That pains me. I can’t be there, and I miss her. She was 87 years old and she died of COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “If you don’t have to be out, don’t be out. Wash your hands. Wear your masks and practice social distancing.”

Woodfin received Remdesivir and convalescent plasma therapy during his stay in the hospital.

Woodfin fell ill at the same time three other Alabama mayors from Auburn, Decatur and Florence were fighting the illness.

Mission, Kan. — Kansas State University has warned that the spring semester could begin online because the coronavirus continues to rage in the surrounding community and statewide.

President Richard Myers said in a written statement that the COVID-19 indicators the university monitors to make decisions are “not moving in a positive direction.”

The number of cases in Kansas rose by 5,501 from Monday to 236,818, and the number of deaths jumped by 130 to 3,027.

Jon Rolph, a member of the Kansas Board of Regents who leads a state regional COVID-19 reporting effort, said intensive care unit beds in hospitals that can handle acute-care patients are “at a premium right now.”

At Labette Health in southeast Kansas, staff members are growing fatigued after months of fighting the virus and extra staff have been brought in to help, said CEO Brian Williams.

Williams, an Army veteran said the ICU sometimes resembles a front-line battlefield. “I think we naively in the beginning assumed we wouldn’t lose any COVID patients, that we were that good, our ICU nurses were that good,” he said. “I think it is hurtful when reality sets in.”

CHICAGO — Illinois will make COVID-19 vaccinations available to residents age 65 and older in the next inoculation phase.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave the update Wednesday as Illinois neared 1 million infections. The age is lower than a government advisory panel’s recommendation of 75.

Pritzker says it was lowered to make the process more equitable, citing data showing elderly Black and Latino residents die younger from COVID-19.

Currently, workers in health care and long-term facilities are eligible, representing roughly 850,000 people.

The next phase, expected to begin in weeks, includes elderly residents and essential workers. Roughly 3.2 million people will be eligible in that phase.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Registration began Wednesday in Oklahoma for residents to be notified when they are eligible for a coronavirus vaccination, according to the State Health Department, which later reported a one-day record increase in deaths due to COVID-19.

Those who register at online will be notified by email when an appointment is available, the department said in a news release.

The availability of appointments depends on the vaccine supply in each county, which changes weekly, health officials have said.

Beginning Thursday, Oklahoma residents 65 and older, health care workers and first responders will be able to schedule appointments on the site as part of phase 2 of the program.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health later reported 3,305 additional cases of the virus and 62 more deaths due to COVID-19, eight more than the previous daily high of 54 on Dec. 2.

Late Tuesday, the department reported a one-day record 1,994 hospitalizations.

There have now been 311,573 total virus cases and 2,633 deaths due to the illness caused by virus since the pandemic began in March.

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan Wednesday to offer coronavirus vaccines to most city police officers, only to have Gov. Andrew Cuomo say an hour later that the officers aren’t yet eligible for them.

De Blasio says the city hoped to offer the vaccines to 25,000 officers and to provide shots to 10,000 by Sunday.

Cuomo is trying to vaccinate health care workers in New York before moving onto the next round of vaccinations, which will be open to essential workers and individuals over age 75.

Cuomo says the 950,000 doses allocated so far to New York isn’t enough to vaccinate all health care workers. But his office hasn’t provided a breakdown of how many health care workers are on the front lines, compared to administrative workers.

He’s facing pushback against local officials calling for vaccines soon for teachers and first responders, including police and firefighters.

The New York Police Department has about 35,000 uniformed members, but only about 25,000 hold public-facing jobs. A smaller number are emergency service officers who might be considered vaccine-eligible front-line workers under Cuomo’s rules.

___

TRENTON, N.J. — Police officers and firefighters are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on Wednesday. They’ll follow health care workers as the second wave of professionals eligible to get the shot. State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli has said New Jersey has about 400,000 shots on hand, and more than 134,000 vaccines have been administered so far.

She added health care workers and those in long-term care homes continue to be a priority. Expanding vaccination eligibility to another group doesn’t mean earlier categories are closed to getting the shots, she says.

More than 450,000 people have signed up on the state’s new vaccine pre-registration website , Murphy says. They’ll get word when they’re eligible to get the shots.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is ramping up its coronavirus testing program as it gears up for the Jan. 13 start of the spring semester that will again offer most classes online to students.

The university also started the fall semester by offering classes online under a re-entry plan that had only certain research labs and performing arts courses meeting in person.

According to the university, approximately 3,900 students are enrolled in those essential classes out of the total enrolment of approximately 46,000.

The university’s testing program will require weekly testing for students living in dorms for remote classes or attending in-person classes.

Testing begins Wednesday, one day before most dorm students move in. University President Robert C. Robbins says the university was asking students arriving from outside Tucson to self-quarantine for seven days even if they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say they have reports of at least 29 people developing severe allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccines, but they stress that the risk for most people is low.

The CDC on Wednesday released its latest count of side effects suffered by more than 5.3 million people who have been vaccinated. The 29 had suffered anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction that can be controlled through an epinephrine injection.

That’s a rate of about 5.5 cases per million people, which is roughly four times higher than the rate seen in a study of people who got flu shots.

The CDC also published a more detailed study of the first 1.9 million Americans vaccinated as of Dec. 23. Among that group, 21 of suffered the severe allergic reaction. CDC had full data on 20 of the cases, and none of them died, agency officials said. Nineteen got epinephrine and four were hospitalized.

Anyone who has a severe reaction to a first dose should not get a second dose of the vaccine, the CDC says.

WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the government will begin allowing more drugstores to start giving shots to speed coronavirus vaccinations.

Pharmacies from 19 chains had been on standby until vaccine supplies increased. Azar says allowing them to help with vaccinations would ease pressure on hospitals that have been the main vaccine providers.

Pharmacies would need to follow state plans for who gets in line first, and governors would decide how to divide supplies between the drugstores and other vaccination sites.

Azar says if health workers aren’t lining up fast enough, it’s OK to mix in other priority groups, and urged governors to make that clear.

The drugstore program is in addition to work by CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff. Azar says eventually more than 40,000 pharmacy locations will be involved.

ROME — Italy’s coronavirus infections are creeping up with 20,331 new cases recorded and 548 deaths added to the official death toll.

The government is weighing revised measures after the current restrictions expire mid-month.

Within Europe, Italy currently trails only Germany in its coronavirus vaccination campaign, with 260,000 people inoculated. But officials say its capacity to administer shots must increase exponentially over the coming weeks as more vaccines become available.

Europe’s onetime virus epicenter has had more than 95,000 health care workers infected and 280 doctors died after testing positive.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers and other school employees, people older than 65, and individuals with severe medical disorders will be included in the second phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution in the state, to start in about two weeks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says.

About 2.2 million people are in this second group, and the state expects about 100,000 vaccines for the first week of what’s known as Phase 1B.

The governor says the goals are to save lives and allow children to return to school by March 1.

Vaccines will have been administered at four of every five nursing homes by the end of the week, DeWine says. He says he’s concerned only about 40% of nursing home workers are opting for the shot.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Catholic churches across metro Tucson are cancelling indoor Mass for four weeks because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pima County.

Diocese of Tucson officials announced indoor mass celebrations and baptisms will be suspended starting Friday until Feb. 5. They say masses can be held outdoors and pastors may request permission from the bishop to hold an indoor mass.

Diocese officials say funerals and weddings can be held indoors, but they will be limited to 25 people while baptisms will be limited to 10 people. Gatherings before or after ceremonies will not be allowed on Diocese property.

___

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged his government would use “every available second” to shield the elderly and the vulnerable from the coronavirus rampaging across Britain.

Johnson told Parliament why the country needed to return to a third lockdown, saying “the number of patients in hospitals in England is now 40% higher than the first peak in April, it is inescapable that the facts are changing, and we must change our response.” There are more than 26,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized in England.

The U.K. is also experiencing a surge in infections and deaths. Britain reported more than 60,000 daily cases for the first time on Tuesday. More than 391,000 people have tested positive in the past seven days, up 44% from the previous week.

The U.K. registered 1,041 deaths on Wednesday, increasing the total confirmed deaths to 76,428, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegalese President Macky Sall has put the country’s capital and surrounding region on curfew as coronavirus cases surge.

Sall says a state of emergency will go into effect for the regions of Dakar and Thies. A curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. About 90 per cent of Senegal’s coronavirus cases are concentrated in the two affected regions. Sall urged people to wear masks.

While Senegal has been commended for its handling of the pandemic, the country experienced a December surge with some 3,200 confirmed cases. The president says the number of deaths increased six-fold between November and December.

BEIRUT — Lebanon has shattered its single-day record of coronavirus infections on the eve of the country’s third full lockdown, with 4,166 cases reported on Wednesday.

It was the second consecutive record-breaking tally announced amid a post-holiday infection surge that’s overwhelming the nation’s battered health care sector. Lebanon will begin a 25-day nationwide lockdown Thursday, with a daily curfew from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m.

First responders say they have been transporting nearly 100 patients a day to hospitals that are reporting near-full occupancy in beds and ICUs.

Lebanon reported 21 deaths on Wednesday. That brings the total coronavirus cases to 199,925 and 1,537 confirmed deaths.

GENEVA — Swiss authorities plan to shut restaurants, bars, sports facilities and cultural institutions through the end of February.

The order is expected to take effect on Saturday. It lifts the exemptions for some of the 26 regions with a “ favourable evolution” against the coronavirus — making the restrictive measures effective nationwide. Ski resorts plan to remain open.

The country of about 8.5 million people tallied more than 4,808 cases in the last 24 hours -- a rate of 522 cases per 100,000 people.

Overall, there’s been more than 470,000 confirmed cases and 7,434 deaths in connection with COVID-19.

PARIS — France’s government spokesman says vaccines will be made available to people over 75 by the end of January.

Gabriel Atta says up to 600 centres will be set up in France later this month to allow people over 75, wherever they are living, to get the vaccine.

That’s in response to criticism about the slow start of the country’s vaccination campaign. Only 7,000 people have been vaccinated in 10 days since the campaign started on Dec. 26, according to government figures.

The French government had first chosen to reserve the vaccines for residents of nursing homes. Vaccination this week been opened to health care workers over 50.

With the European Union giving the OK for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Attal expects the nation to receive 200,000 doses by the end of January and 500,000 every month. Also, France receives 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines each week.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates broke its daily record of coronavirus infections with 2,067 cases.

The record figure comes after the UAE drew tens of thousands of foreign tourists for the holidays and mass New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Dubai. The country has also detected an unspecified number of cases of the possibly fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus in people arriving from abroad.

With an economy that runs on aviation and hospitality, the UAE has remained open for tourism and business despite surging case numbers in the past few months.

Health authorities have recorded a total of 218,766 confirmed cases and 689 confirmed deaths.

SOFIA, BULGARIA — Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers ignored coronavirus-related warnings issued by health authorities to abstain from mass gatherings to attend centuries-old Epiphany traditions.

Young men plunged into the icy waters of rivers and lakes across Bulgaria to retrieve crucifixes tossed by priests in ceremonies commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ.

The legend goes that the person who retrieves the wooden cross will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy throughout the year. After the cross is fished out, the priest sprinkles believers with water using a bunch of basil.

In the small mountain city of Kalofer in central Bulgaria, dozens of men dressed in traditional white embroidered shirts waded into the Tundzha River with national flags and sang folk songs.

Few local police officers attempted to prevent people from entering the river, threatening them with fines, but their calls were widely ignored.

Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, but not all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate it on the same day.

AMSTERDAM — The European Union’s medicines agency has given approval for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

The decision Wednesday gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use against the coronavirus rampaging across the continent. The approval recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee, which must be OK’d by the EU’s executive commission, comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries.

There’s also been strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.

ROME — Italy’s health minister says coronavirus vaccinations are ramping up to the needed levels following the New Year’s holiday.

Roberto Speranza made the comments with Italy’s regional leaders, who are responsible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout. He says: “The needed acceleration in the vaccine campaign is under way. The vast majority of regions have reached significant percentages. The country is ready.”

Italy has administered some 260,000 doses of the vaccine, the majority to health care workers. Overall, the shots administered represent 54% of the 479,700 doses that have been delivered to Italy’s regions, a sign that the rate isn’t terribly out of line with the number of doses Italy ordered.

Italy’s rollout was at least initially slow because of the earlier-than-anticipated delivery of the first batches and the Christmas holiday, which in Italy runs through Wednesday. Local authorities have said they expect inoculations to ramp up significantly in the coming days.

  • Trade for Harden? How Raptors could respond if season heads further south

    It's safe to say much has changed since the Larry O'Brien Trophy travelled north of the border. Three of Toronto's five starters from that team, Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and Marc Gasol, plus one key bench piece, Serge Ibaka, all left for Los Angeles. The title defence season ended in a seven-game, second-round loss to the Boston Celtics. The Raptors haven't played a game in Toronto since March, and now their home is Tampa Bay.All of which is to say: the Raptors are no longer the pre-pandemic, championship Raptors. Perhaps expectations should change.Monday night's blowout loss to the Celtics laid it bare: another blown double-digit lead, the Raptors' fifth of the season after losing just four times like that last season. Some flashes from Pascal Siakam, but nowhere near his all-NBA form. No signs of Aron Baynes and Alex Len coming close to replacing Gasol and Ibaka's production. A general lack of shot-making. "We gotta do this ourselves and probably do a little soul-searching and look ourselves in the mirror and ask what each individual could do better to help contribute to the team and go out there and figure out ways to win," Fred VanVleet said after the game. "That's one thing we gotta do, we just gotta find ways to get the job done, there's no secret recipe, there's a boatload of problems and we gotta find ways to solve them."WATCH | Raptors drop playoff rematch against Celtics:The Raptors are now 1-5 on the season. They head out for four games in six days on the west coast next, which never makes for an easy trip.More stumbles in the pacific time zone could put Toronto in a serious hole 10 games into the shortened 72-game season.Perhaps, given everything, this just isn't the Raptors' season. If that is indeed the case, what should they do?Option 1: Trade Kyle LowryThis section was originally titled "blow it up," but the truth is the Raptors don't have much to sell off besides the greatest player in franchise history. In the last year of his contract, Lowry's value may be somewhat limited, though the Raptors would likely enter a seller's market due to a lack of tanking teams and the ease of the point guard's fit on any contender.A potential return would likely include a first-round pick and a prospect of decent value, helping augment the Raptors' emerging nucleus of VanVleet, Siakam and OG Anunoby, all of whom are locked into the team through 2022-23.Lowry being off the roster would also free up playing time for first-round guard Malachi Flynn. In related news, the team would get worse, though the remaining players could still be enough to make the playoffs, meaning a lottery pick is not necessarily guaranteed. Conversely, dealing Lowry would be a blow to the team's culture and fanbase, and the end of an era. There is something to be said for having your franchise player retire in your colours. Then again, maybe Lowry leaves for nothing in the off-season anyway. The trade deadline is March 25. Option 2: Acquire James HardenIt's only been six games. The Raptors are probably still good. But are they title contenders? In the playoffs, they wouldn't have the best player in series against Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Boston or Philadelphia, and potentially Miami and Indiana too. That's an issue.Last time Masai Ujiri was in this position, he traded DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard. And that worked out.A similar move is staring the Raptors president in the face: James Harden, who reportedly requested a trade out of Houston.Harden lacks Leonard's playoff bonafides and comes with similar questions about his desire to be in Toronto (maybe he'd enjoy Tampa Bay?). But the Rockets superstar is under contract through next season, and unquestionably would lift the Raptors' ceiling.The 32-year-old may not fit the Raptors culture; reported late to training camp after attending a rapper's birthday party and is used to having an offence unto himself — not exactly in line with the Raptors' teamwork ethos.But it's not like Leonard was a natural fit either. And like Leonard, Harden is a franchise-changing player. Any deal would likely centre around Siakam plus an abundance of first-round draft picks.It wouldn't be cheap, but it could be a shot worth taking.Option 3: Trust the processThere is a pandemic, and the Toronto Raptors play their home games in Florida. That crowd was notably pro-Celtics on Tuesday.The loss of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol hurts more than some anticipated, though Baynes isn't as bad as he's shown.Siakam might not be the all-NBA player he was last year, but he'll improve from where he was in the bubble and early in the season.Lowry and VanVleet remain one of the toughest guard duos in the league. There is progress still to come for Anunoby. You still employ one of the best coaches in the league.Get through the season, make the playoffs and then take advantage of the salary cap space that was prioritized over everything else this past off-season. Make every attempt bring Lowry back. Move back to Toronto for next season.Maybe being a true contender this season was never in the cards for the Raptors. But that doesn't mean this team should be blown up.And hey, maybe this was just a six-game blip worth laughing about come playoff time.

  • Curling Canada confirms Canada Cup cancellation and finalizes mixed doubles dates

    Curling Canada has confirmed the dates for the upcoming national mixed doubles championship in the Calgary bubble and formally announced the cancellation of the Canada Cup. The mixed doubles playdowns will be held March 18-25 at the Markin MacPhail Centre, the federation said Wednesday in a release.  It will be the third of four competitions operated by Curling Canada in the spectator-free arena. Two Grand Slam of Curling bonspiels will wrap up the six-event schedule at the Canada Olympic Park venue. The winning duo will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championship later this year. Dates were previously announced for the Feb. 20-28 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the March 6-14 Tim Hortons Brier and the April 3-11 world men's championship.  The Canada Cup, which had been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was originally scheduled for late November in Fredericton. Sportsnet owns and operates the Grand Slam series. A spokesman said via email that dates for the last two events have not been finalized. The Players' Championship was originally scheduled for April 13-18 and the Champions Cup was set for April 27-May 2. They will likely be played in the same mid-April to early May window. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.  Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Former Toronto FC boss Greg Vanney shares his vision for the Los Angeles Galaxy

    Returning to the club where he started his playing career, Greg Vanney recalled the challenges of the early days of the Los Angeles Galaxy during his introduction as head coach Wednesday. "We trained at the parking lot outside the Rose Bowl where the grass is," he told a virtual news conference. "There was glass and we would walk around as a team and pick up the glass and put in the garbage. There were manhole covers on the field. "Somehow we managed to get in three championship (games) playing in circumstances like that." Twenty-four years later, Vanney had to show the same kind of adaptability as coach of Toronto FC, which was forced to make East Hartford, Conn., its home base for most of the 2020 MLS season due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. For Vanney, it's all about "not looking for problems but finding solutions." He will be doing it on familiar ground in L.A.. "It's a club that I have laid my heart and soul on the field for, as a player," he said of the Galaxy. "And now I'm looking forward to doing so as the manager and coach." Vanney talked up the Galaxy culture and tradition — the team has won a league-leading five MLS titles but the last came in 2014 and the club has missed the payoffs three of the last four seasons. But a storied past is no guarantee for success. "Our legacy means nothing to our future if we don't show up and work every single day and try to build off," cautioned the new coach. "We can't just talk about the five championships that we won. it's about what we do today to prepare for the game on the weekend, to try to get a result and then build off a season and so forth." The Galaxy fired Guillermo Barros Schelotto on Oct. 29. Dominic Kinnear, a former head coach with San Jose and Houston, finished out the season as interim coach "We're very confident moving forward for how we can build back so the Galaxy can be where we belong," said team president Chris Klein. "So an exciting day for us but we know this is just Step 1 in a process and the hard work has to continue." Vanney said his Galaxy will want to play with the ball, offering an attacking brand of soccer while also defending as a team. The 46-year-old preached humility, character, discipline, hard work and sharing a vision. Toronto fans have heard it before — and shared in the rewards during Vanney's work in his six seasons at the TFC helm. Vanney stepped down as Toronto head coach and technical director on Dec. 1, saying he wanted a new challenge. "I'm a builder. I like to build things and I like projects and I like big things," he said at the time. "And this club is in a really, really good place. There's not a lot of building to do. It is an incredible club that is positioned, from where we started to where we are, to be great." He is getting his wish in Los Angeles. Vanney inherits a team that finished 20th out of 26 teams last season at 6-12-4, some 22 points behind second-place Toronto (13-5-5). The Galaxy ranked 18th in scoring (at 1.27 goals a game) and 25th in goals allowed (2.09). The team is still in talks with Boca Juniors about the future of Argentine forward Cristian Pavon, whose loan has expired. It also needs a No. 1 goalkeeper and to find a way to inspire Mexican star striker Javier (Chicharito) Hernandez. Vanney called Hernandez "a world-class goal-scorer," but said the club needs a "clear way" of attacking to help him do what he does best.  It has been turbulent times for the Galaxy of late. According to the Los Angeles Times, the team has gone through 66 players, three GMs and four coaches since Bruce Arena left as coach and GM in 2016. Of course, Vanney is no stranger to turnarounds, having helped elevate Toronto from league doormat to perennial contender.  Vanney is returning home, having played 193 games in L.A. colours. After being drafted 17th overall in the 1996 MLS college draft, he spent six seasons with the Galaxy before heading to France to join Bastia. He returned to MLS in 2005, playing for FC Dallas, the Colorado Rapids and D.C. United before rejoining L.A. for one final season in 2008. Vanney has unfinished business with the Galaxy. While he won a Supporters’ Shield (1998), CONCACAF Champions’ Cup (2000) and U.S. Open Cup (2001) with L.A., he was on the losing end three times in the MLS Cup final. After stepping down in Toronto, Vanney said he took some time to reflect and talk to his family. "I didn't know if they would have any interest in me," he said of the Galaxy. "The question for me was more around was this the right time … to take on a new job for me personally." But he acknowledged he's not very good at sitting still. "I am a obsessive worker and I'm an obsessive dreamer and vision-type of person," said the father of four. The former U.S. international defender spoke warmly about his time in Toronto. "I made a lot of friends there and a lot of people that I have a lot of respect for," he said. Under Vanney, Toronto won the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield in 2017 and the Canadian Championship in 2016, '17 and '18. The team also reached the MLS Cup final in 2017 and 2019 and the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2018. TFC made the playoffs in five of his six years at the helm. Vanney won coach of the year honours from both the MLS and CONCACAF in 2017. Vanney was appointed Toronto's assistant GM and academy director in 2013 before being elevated to head coach and technical director in August 2014. He had previously served as Real Salt Lake's youth academy director (2008-11) and as an assistant coach with Chivas USA (2011-12).  Vanney did not offer any details on his coaching staff, although the Los Angeles Times reported that Dan Calichman and Jim Liston, parts of his staff in Toronto, will be joining him in L.A. He spoke highly of Kinnear, while saying he had yet to sit down with him. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

    DETROIT — Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes has a torn labrum in his right hip and will continue to be evaluated by the team's medical staff.The team announced Hayes' condition Wednesday but did not give a timeline for his expected recovery. He had an MRI on Tuesday.Detroit drafted Hayes with the No. 7 pick last year. He has averaged 4.6 points and 21.1 minutes in seven games.The Pistons play at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Canadian John Metchie III has certainly taken long journey to NCAA championship game

    It has been a long journey to the U.S. college football championship game for Canadian receiver John Metchie III. Born in Taiwan, Metchie III moved to Ghana at a young age and grew up in Brampton, Ont., before heading to the U.S. to attend high school. On Monday night, Metchie III will look to help the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide defeat the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in the FBS national championship contest in Miami. Metchie III said the long and winding road he took to Alabama has helped shape him into the player — and person — he is today. "That has taught me to be comfortable being uncomfortable just because I've never been in one place for an extremely long amount of time," the sophomore told reporters Wednesday during a videoconference. "It's always a new environment, which can be uncomfortable for a lot of people but it's kind of taught me to be comfortable being uncomfortable and that helps a lot in sport and in life." Having the support of family — particularly his mother and three older brothers — and friends back home has certainly helped Metchie III deal with the various challenges he's faced along the way. The Alabama receiver certainly comes by his football prowess honestly as one brother, Royce, is a defensive back with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders while the other two also played collegiately in Canada. "The relationships I have with all my brothers and close friends back in Brampton and back home mean everything to me," Metchie III said. "They're the reason why I am the way I am.  "They've helped me with everything and continue to be there for me unconditionally." With the COVID-19 pandemic having forced both the CFL and U Sports to cancel their 2020 seasons, the country's football focus has shifted south of the border, where Metchie III and many other Canadians have garnered plenty of attention. The six-foot-one, 195-pound sophomore has registered 47 catches for 835 yards (17.8-yard average) and six TDs in his first full season as a starter with Alabama (12-0), second on the squad behind DeVonta Smith (105 catches, 1,641 yards, 20 TDs), who Tuesday night became the first receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy as U.S. college football's top player. Alabama's quest to earn head coach Nick Saban a sixth national title at the school might have to wait as COVID-19 cases could force the championship game to be rescheduled for Jan. 18. If that happens, though, Metchie III said it won't dramatically impact the Tide's preparation. "I wouldn't say it's too difficult," he said. "I think we just focus on what we have to do to prepare for the game. "Whenever that is . . . I know we'll be ready and well prepared to play." Alabama remains a 7.5-point favourite over the Buckeyes (7-0), who last won the national championship in 2014. Whenever the contest is played, it could be an offensive shootout as both teams are averaging over 40 points per game. "I don't really look at individual matchups a lot but I do look at their defences and their personnel of who we're going to play," Metchie III said. "Their DBs are really long, lengthy, good in coverage. "I think just on my part being prepared, being prepared to face whoever and win my box." Metchie III appeared in all of Alabama's games last year as a freshman, registering four catches for 23 yards. The Tide's '19 receiving corps included Smith and Jaylen Waddle (25 catches, 557 yards, four TDs this year before injury) and current NFL players Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos) and Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Raiders). "He's got this loaded receiver room year in and year out and so some of the names get glossed over," said redshirt senior tight end Miller Forristall. "Metchie is a guy this year who's put his head down and gone to work all summer. "I'd see him at a field here or there just working his butt off trying to find a place in this offence and I really thing he has. He's fun and energetic to be around, a guy with a lot of energy and a smile on his face. He's fun to have on the offence This John Metchie guy is going to be pretty solid." Smith, also a senior, feels Metchie III's familiarity with the culture at Alabama has benefited him tremendously this season. "I believe he's just got more comfortable with being around here," Smith said. "And that's just made him develop more and become a better player." Metchie III said competing daily is the name of the game at Alabama. "You just grow coming to Alabama knowing every day you're going to compete and this place is going to bring the best out of you," he said. "It's going to force the best out of you to be the best version of yourself, for you to be a competitor. "And I think all of those ways I've definitely grown." Metchie III wasn't the least bit surprised to see Smith win the Heisman and is hopeful it's a sign of things to come for others at his position. "It's cool especially it being somebody from Alabama and somebody from our receiver room," Metchie III said. "I definitely hope more wide receivers win the Heisman Trophy coming up." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • American NHLers bask in junior team's glory after gold-medal win over rival Canada

    Teased by a trainer after Russia was eliminated from the world junior hockey championship, Ottawa Senators forward Alex Galchenyuk ended up getting the last laugh. Galchenyuk, who was born in Milwaukee to Belarusian parents, was a member of the United States team that beat Sweden 3-1 in the final of the 2013 world junior event. But one of the Senators' trainers, perhaps unaware of his pedigree, decided to give Galchenyuk the gears after Russia was eliminated 5-0 by Canada in Monday's semifinal. "A few days ago when Team Russia lost, one of the trainers camp up to me and wanted to make fun of me," Galchenyuk said Wednesday. "I told him, 'Do your research because I played for Team U.S.A.'" Galchenyuk's country came through again Tuesday night, with a 2-0 win over Canada in the 2021 final at Edmonton's Rogers Place. "He was pretty quiet today," Galchenyuk said. "We had a good laugh about it. I'm happy for Team U.S.A." While he was able to enjoy the United States' victory after the fact, the 9:30 p.m. ET start time meant he couldn't watch the final live. ""I was sleeping," he said. Defenceman Jake Sanderson, drafted fifth overall by the Senators in 2020, was part of the team that won the fourth gold medal for the U.S. since 2010. "It's probably the fastest gold-medal game I can remember in a long time," Senators head coach D.J. Smith said. "That's a lot of good hockey players out there. One hockey game, anyone can win.  "Kudos to the United States for what they did, and what they did throughout the tournament. Canada represented very well, as well." Galchenyuk wasn't the only American playing north of the border who enjoyed his country winning in enemy territory. Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Justin Holl took in the game with teammate Mitch Marner. "Mitch and I were watching and were kind of separately pulling for our teams," Holl said. "U.S.A looked great." Holl said he was impressed with the moxie of tournament MVP Trevor Zegras. Canada was dominant in its run to the final, but Zegras said before the game that the hosts hadn't been tested 5-on-5. He then scored one of the Americans' goals and assisted on the other — with both coming at even strength. "This Zegras guy is unreal," Holl said. "The message that he sent before the game was crazy, but he backed it up I guess. It was fun to watch, and go U.S.A." Ottawa winger Alex Formenton, who helped Canada beat American teammates Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk in the preliminary round en route to a gold medal at the 2018 championship, said Canada could be proud of taking silver. "It brought back some good memories of playing in that tournament," he said. "I'm pretty proud of the Canadians and how well they did at that tournament. I know how tough it is. I think they had a good showing."  Did his American teammates let him have it on Wednesday? "It was a little bit tough to walk by them and have them in my ear about that win. But it happens sometimes."  Meanwhile, New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba, who was a teammate of Galchenyuk in 2013, found the two Senate races in Georgia competing for his attention Tuesday night. “I was flipping back between world juniors and the Georgia runoff," he said. "Caught a little bit of both. “It was a really fast game. Two really good teams, a lot of high-skilled players.”  LEARNING THE LANGUAGE Toronto's Russian players are getting a big boost acclimatizing to life in North America from former Maple Leafs forward Nik Antropov. The native of Kazakhstan has been serving as translator for as part of his player development role with the club that drafted him 10th overall in 1998. He was on hand to help two of the Leafs' Russian players, Ilya Mikheyev and Alexander Barabanov, field questions from reporters at Wednesday's team video conference.  "Nik has been a terrific addition to our staff, not only because of the language, he's been great on the skill side of it too," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I've had meetings with both Barabanov and Mikheyev with Nik there to help and make sure they understand and answer questions they might have. But in both cases of Mikky and Bear, their English has come along very nicely to the point that myself and them are able to communicate pretty well." Mikheyev, in fact, was confident enough in his progress to field questions from Wednesday's availability in English. Antropov played nine seasons with Toronto before being traded to the New York Rangers in the 2009-10 campaign. The six-foot-six centre had 193 goals and 272 assists in 788 career NHL games with Toronto, New York and Atlanta/Winnipeg. WATSON LIKES WHAT HE SEES IN OTTAWA Austin Watson was part of some really good teams during a decade spent with the Nashville Predators’ organization. The 28-year-old winger knows the situation with the rebuilding Senators is vastly different, but he sees good days ahead. "It's been really nice to get in here and get after it with the guys," Watson said. "There's a ton of talent with this group, but the competition level and the work ethic out of the guys early on has been amazing." Following some well-documented personal struggles a few seasons ago, he signed a three-year, US$4.5-million contract extension with Nashville in 2019 only to be traded to Ottawa in October. The six-foot-four, 205-pound bruiser, selected 18th overall at the 2010 NHL draft, said his role on a young team trying to take a step in what should be a tough, all-Canadian North Division is simple. "Have that high-energy, high-physicality 200-foot game," said Watson, who has 77 points and 358 penalty minutes in 306 career NHL contests. And while new to Canada’s capital, the Ann Arbor, Mich., product has a history with Senators head coach D.J. Smith, who was an assistant with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires when Watson was with the team in both 2008-09 and 2009-10. "With any player/coach relationship, if you can establish that trust or if you have that, it makes that transition much easier," Watson said. "D.J expects a lot out of us." EARLY OPTIMIST Before Montreal's surprising post-season run in Toronto, Joel Edmundson had a good feeling about the Canadiens. As a defenceman with the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmundson was impressed by the Habs during a visit to Montreal. "It wasn't even just playoffs," said Edmundson, who was traded to Montreal in September before signing a four-year deal with the Canadiens. "Just watching them throughout the season, when we came up here, they beat us and played a really fast game. Just an exciting team to watch. When they traded for me, I wanted to get deal done right away ... I'm a big fan of this franchise." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Manitoba confident Winnipeg Jets can play at home, while Ontario silent on NHL plans

    WINNIPEG — Manitoba's acting deputy chief provincial public health officer says he's confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games this season, while Ontario hasn't made a final decision on games in the province one week ahead of the NHL's opening night. Dr. Jazz Atwal said Wednesday that Manitoba is "confident things will move ahead as planned" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is slated to start Jan. 13. Atwal said the main step remaining is the printing and release of updated public health orders. The office for Ontario's Ministry of Sport did not provide comment after repeated requests asking for information about Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators games. The Leafs' home opener is scheduled for Jan. 13. Quebec, B.C. and Alberta already have given their respective teams the green light to play at home. The season features a new North Division that will see the seven Canadian franchises play one another instead of crossing into the United States for games. The league said on Dec. 24 it believed it was free to play in Canada after discussions with health authorities. Provinces with NHL franchises needed to give their approval for games to be played between Canadian teams during the regular season. The federal government approved the start of training camp and the waiving of the 14-day quarantine under "national interest grounds." — With files from Steve Lambert in Winnipeg and Shawn Jeffords in Toronto. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

    A source told Yahoo Sports that the reasoning for the game being off tonight was the 6 p.m. curfew announced by Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser.

  • Chiefs bonding through pandemic in bid for Super Bowl repeat

    During a normal season, many of the players on the Kansas City Chiefs defence would leave the facility after a long day of practice and meetings and head to safety Tyrann Mathieu's house for weekly Thursday night festivities.Some would be playing cards in the corner. Others watching the NFL game on TV. Plenty of wings would be eaten, especially by those big defensive tackles. They would laugh and joke, discuss the serious and not-so-serious.“We're just bonding. We're just talking,” Mathieu explained, “about how we grew up, life outside the game. Talking about relationships, motivation. A lot of different conversations take place at Tyrann's place.”The Super Bowl champs had to find other ways to bond this season, though.With the spectre of COVID-19 looming over them each week, the Chiefs were forced to eschew such get-togethers in order to keep the virus at bay. They would go through the same practices and meetings, albeit socially distanced, but then scatter at the end of the day, each heading home to their families or pets or an empty house to await another day of work.Those bridges that are built during voluntary summer workouts were never erected, because those summer workouts never took place. Those bonds that formed during minicamp never materialized, because there was never a minicamp. All of those long, hot practices at training camp still happened, but it wasn't quite the same — there was no rough-housing in the cold tub after a workout, or good-natured ribbing in the dining hall, where players instead had to eat in small groups.What the Chiefs did have was the luxury of many returning players.Most of those close relationships were forged last season, when Patrick Mahomes and Co. led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in five decades. And while a few players left in free agency, the vast majority of the roster returned intact, allowing them to essentially pick up where they left off when the season finally began.They must have been strong: All the Chiefs did was parlay them into a 14-2 record, the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye, allowing them to have this week off before the divisional round of the playoffs.“They like each other, being around each other. It helps,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I'm not saying everything is always roses. It's like a family. You get in, you talk through things, you talk everything out, but in general, there's a certain strength you build with time, and I think these guys have developed that, and they laugh and cry together — one of those deals. And they have a good feel on when to bear down and when to mess around. That becomes important.”Also important: Those veterans willing to take the rookies under their wing.Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, linebacker Willie Gay and the rest of the Chiefs' first-year players didn't have those bonds from last season, nor did they have a typical off-season to build them. But the locker room leadership worked hard to incorporate them, despite social distancing and other hurdles that had to be overcome.“We didn't have those Thursday nights at Tyrann's house,” Mathieu said, “so these young men have taken it upon themselves to carry themselves in a way that's respectable. Being around those guys, every day I feel like I'm the oldest guy in the room. I feel like I get a lot of life from those guys.”They've also found ways to have fun, even if it's not in-person card games. Just look at Twitter, where there's been a running gag in which players find an old, often funny and rarely flattering pictures of a teammate to use as their profile pic. Mahomes even drew a chuckle from Reid when he posted a picture of Big Red from his playing days at BYU.“I told Patrick, ‘Thanks for letting me feel young for one more day,’” Reid said with a droll grin. “I mean, that was great. So, I had hair, the whole deal, actually veins in the arm. That’s not bad.”The kidding isn't just among stars, either, a testament to the close-knit nature of the entire locker room. Take tight end Travis Kelce, who posted a picture of sun-burned practice squad wide receiver Gehrig Dieter from college.“You can talk and do those different types of tings, you just can't be around people for long periods of time, which is definitely different,” Mahomes said. “This last week in practice, we were letting the (backup) guys get reps and me and Travis were off to the side. I'd talk to him, walk away for a little while, talk to him again, move away. Which can be a good thing. You end up talking to everybody on the team, not just one or two guys.”Maybe the pandemic has helped the Chiefs to form those bonds after all.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press

    Lawrence may have already had the top spot in the NFL draft locked up, but Fields added a new layer to the conversation with his heroic semifinal performance for Ohio State.

  • NBA updates mental health policies amid ongoing pandemic

    The NBA is urging teams to make increased commitments toward providing mental health resources to players and staff, releasing updated guidelines Wednesday to reflect the challenge of playing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The league told teams they should establish “education and awareness materials focused on managing mental health during times of uncertainty and coping strategies for addressing the emotional toll of the pandemic.”“Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, taking care of one’s mental health and having access to resources are important aspects of managing the feelings of anxiety, uncertainty, and stress that have characterized much of 2020 and will in all likelihood be present during the 2020-21 season,” the league wrote in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.The NBA has mandated that teams offer access to mental health professionals in recent seasons — a program the league calls Mind Health was launched nearly three years ago — but that obviously predates the pandemic and how countless aspects of day-to-day life has changed in recent months.Most arenas don’t have fans and those that do only allow a limited number of people at games. Players and coaches are tested daily, travel parties have been pared down from what used to be normal and, starting Tuesday, those on the bench to start a game must wear masks until they enter the contest. Those are a few of the ways the NBA has changed amid the virus.“All this is a little bit like the Twilight Zone,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said when asked about the mental strain of playing amid a pandemic. “Everything looks the same. In many ways, it can operate in a similar way. But we all know it is different. And that has a different effect on different people, for sure.”Part of the new guidance from the league: that social distancing guidelines still need to be followed when mental health services are provided at a team facility, and that teams should offer “ample availability for telehealth services” where players can meet with mental health professionals.Those are in addition to existing requirements put in place last year and remaining for the 2020-21 season regarding making mental health professionals available to players on a voluntary basis, having a licensed psychiatrist available to assist players with any issues, having procedures in place to ensure confidentiality and, more recently, offering services that “should be culturally competent ... and meet the needs of the diverse NBA community.”“We’re trying to have an environment where everybody feels like they can come to our team setting, plug in, be themselves, focus on their craft and be around like-minded people,” Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “What we believe is if we build that environment where everybody is thriving ... then if there are stressors that are related to health or where we’re at as a country or just the natural stressors of an NBA season, then that environment can raise the level of our players and we can all support each other.”In a separate move Wednesday, the National Basketball Coaches Association released the quarterly health bulletin that it sends to members, also addressing mental health.“The usage of mental health tools and support platforms has increased as have the modalities to assist those in need. These include meditation apps, journaling, engaging in therapy with a professional or a support group as well as other mindful techniques, such as yoga," the NBCA wrote.Mental health has been a priority for the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association in recent years, especially after players like Cleveland’s Kevin Love and San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan opened up about their inner struggles with anxiety and other issues. Many players also spoke out this past summer about the strain of being isolated during the NBA's restart bubble at Walt Disney World in Central Florida.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press