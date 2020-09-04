The Latest: Colts to allow 2,500 fans at season opener

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, Indianapolis Colts tight end Trey Burton (80) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Indianapolis. By the looks of it, so far, Burton could play a significant role in this offense. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Indianapolis Colts today will allow a maximum of 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team's home opener Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings.

That number was determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and set to meet local, NFL and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

But the Colts will not operate their Touchdown Town outside the stadium until further notice.

Colts staff will meet with local health officials as early as next week to discuss capacity for future games.

''Our top priority always will be the health and safety of fans, players and staff, so we must take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, which includes a reduced stadium capacity on game day,'' said Pete Ward, the team's COO. ''We will continue to work with local health officials on steps that will allow our season to go on as safely as possible with fans in the stands. And we continue to appreciate the patience of all our fans as we navigate the fluid nature of this pandemic.''

Next week, the team will release specific health and safety procedures for 2020 home games, which also will include requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days.

Mississippi fans can have their faces in the stands - for a price - even if they can't get into the games.

The school is selling fans cutouts with photos of themselves for $55. They'll be placed in the stands for football, soccer and volleyball games.

Fans must wear Ole Miss attire in the photos. Attendance will be limited to 25% of capacity for football games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium because of COVID-19.

The first 500 orders for football games will be placed behind the goalposts. The rest will be placed throughout the lower bowl of the stadium.

Table tennis events will return in China in November.

The International Table Tennis Federation says World Cup events for men and women will be held in China after the country took over hosting duties from Germany and Thailand.

The Chinese table tennis federation says ''we are able to come out from the darkness and to celebrate our return to the table.''

The ITTF froze the world rankings in April when all international competitions were postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 16 top-ranked men and women will compete at the ITTF Finals. World Cup events will have 20-player lineups of no more than two from each country.

