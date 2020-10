The Latest: Soifa Kenin reaches 1st French Open final

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the last game of the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

---

6:30 p.m.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the French Open final for the first time by beating two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5.

The fourth-seeded Kenin was broken when serving for the match at 5-4. She broke back and then saved a break point before converting her first match point when the seventh-seeded Kvitova's shot landed out.

Kenin has won a tour-leading 16 matches at majors this year. She started it by winning at Melbourne Park in Australia and then reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open last month.

It is the third straight year an American player has reached two Grand Slam finals after Serena Williams in 2018 and '19.

Kenin will face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek.

The unseeded 19-year-old Swiatek beat Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 to become the lowest-ranked women's finalist at Roland Garros since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975.

She's ranked 54th.

---

5:25 p.m.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin won the first set 6-4 against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the French Open semifinals.

The fourth-seeded American double-faulted on her first set point but clinched it on the next opportunity when Kvitova's return of serve landed out.

It is the first set the seventh-seeded Czech player has lost at Roland Garros this year.

Kenin and Kvitova are the only women who have reached the fourth round or better at all three of the major tournaments played in a coronavirus-hit year. Wimbledon was called off.

The winner will face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek. The unseeded 19-year-old Swiatek beat Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

---

4:20 p.m.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has become the seventh unseeded player to reach the French Open final in the Open era after beating Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

The 19-year-old Swiatek also reached her first major final.

The 131st-ranked Podoroska is the lowest-ranked woman to reach the last four at Roland Garros. She broke Swiatek in the fifth game of the second set to trail 4-1 but was broken straight back.

Swiatek will next face either two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final.

---

3:50 p.m.

The seventh-seeded duo of Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares will meet the eighth-seeded pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the men's doubles final.

Pavic and Soares beat top-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Then Krawietz and Andreas Mies eliminated Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 6-3, 7-5.

The final is scheduled for Saturday.

---

3:45 p.m.

Polish qualifier Iga Swiatek has won the first set against Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2 in the first semifinal of the day on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 19-year-old Swiatek broke Podoroska's serve twice and clinched the set on her third set point.

Whoever wins will be the seventh unseeded player to reach the Roland Garros final in the Open era.

The 131st-ranked Podoroska is the lowest-ranked woman to reach the last four here.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will follow against Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the second semifinal.

---

12:25 p.m.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek and Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska will open play in the main stadium at the French Open.

The first women's semifinal match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will follow against Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the second semifinal.

Play is underway on Court Suzanne Lenglen with Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah playing Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares in the men's doubles semifinals.

Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic will then meet Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the other semifinal match.

---

