The Latest: Russians want 15 more Olympic invitations

The Russian Olympic Committee says it wants to send 15 of the 28 athletes who won their appeals against doping bans to the Pyeongchang Games.

ROC senior vice-president Stanislav Pozdnyakov says in comments reported by state news agency Tass that "the ROC is now asking the (International Olympic Committee) to send invitations to the games to 15 athletes no later than Feb. 2."

The IOC has already invited 169 Russians to compete as "Olympic Athletes from Russia" under a neutral flag.

Pozdnyakov says the 15 he wants to send to Pyeongchang include athletes such as skeleton gold medallist Alexander Tretiakov and cross-country skiing gold medallist Alexander Legkov. Some others, particularly Russia's top bobsledders from the 2014 Sochi Olympics, have already retired from competitive sports.

Vladimir Putin says he is pleased with the legal ruling that lifted the Olympic doping bans for 28 Russian athletes.

In comments reported by state news agency RIA Novosti, the Russian president says the ruling "can't fail to please us" and that it "confirms our position that the overwhelming majority of our athletes are clean athletes."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld bans for 11 other Russian athletes deemed to have doped at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but it reduced their lifetime bans to a ban from the upcoming Pyeongchang Games.

Putin called for respect for the IOC, saying that for this reason "there should not be any euphoria from our side and we need to be calm about this."

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has criticized the International Olympic Committee for its approach to the doping cases against Russian athletes that were overturned on appeal.

Besides criticizing "Russia's unprecedented attack on fair play," USADA chief executive Travis Tygart says in a statement the IOC waited too long before issuing bans late last year and that "slamming dozens of cases through the process on the eve of the Olympic Games has not served justice and as such the integrity of the games has been sabotaged."