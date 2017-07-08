The Latest: Bryan brothers lose in 2nd round at Wimbledon

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States returns to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their Women's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) -- The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

---

1:40 p.m.

Three-time Wimbledon doubles champions Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan lost in the second round in straight sets.

The fifth-seeded American twins lost to Marcin Matkowski of Poland and Max Mirnyi of Belarus 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Although they were in the final of the Australian Open in January, they have not won a Grand Slam title since winning the U.S. Open in 2014.

They won at the All England Club in 2006, 2011 and 2013 and also reached the finals on four other occasions, most recently in 2014.

---

1:25 p.m.

Sam Querrey took only four minutes on court Saturday to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The match was suspended Friday by darkness after 2 hours, 54 minutes with Querrey leading 6-5 in the fifth set. Tsonga served first upon resumption of the match but Querrey broke to win 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5.

Querrey says ''it's always tough to come out and serve first like he had to.''

Querrey reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year. Tsonga, a two-time Wimbledon semifinalist, also reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club last year.

---

1:15 p.m.

No. 1 women's doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. says she needs surgery on her right knee after dislocating her kneecap and rupturing her patella tendon during a singles match at Wimbledon.

Mattek-Sands says on Facebook Live that ''it's been an emotional and painful roller-coaster the past few days.''

She was wearing a black brace on her right leg.

Tearing up, Mattek-Sands calls it ''one of the most painful injuries that I've had - and I've had a few in my career.'' The 32-year-old American was hurt early in the third set of a second-round match on Thursday.

She says she will fly to New York on Sunday to see more doctors and will be sidelined ''for a while.''

---

12:55 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, two years after making it all the way to the final.

The 2015 runner-up at the All England Club and 2016 French Open champion beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 in the third round Saturday.

The 14th-seeded Muguruza played cleanly and finished with 18 winners and only 10 unforced errors. She did not drop a set this week.

Cirstea, a Romanian ranked 63rd, had made it to the third round when her previous opponent, American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, had to stop playing because she injured her knee during their match.

---

12:50 p.m.

Dudi Sela became the ninth man to retire from a match at this year's Wimbledon tournament, stopping his third-round match against 13th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov while trailing 6-1, 6-1.

Sela called for a trainer after the first set.

Seven players retired from their matches in the first round, and another in the second.

Dimitrov, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2014, will next face either seven-time champion Roger Federer or Mischa Zverev.

---

12:10 p.m.

The first Saturday at Wimbledon, as per tradition, has plenty of sports celebrities in the Royal Box.

Boxer Nicola Adams, swimmer Adam Peaty, field hockey players Kate Richardson-Walsh and Helen Richardson-Walsh, and cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny were among the athletes listed to attend on Day 6.

On Friday, there were several other sports stars in the Royal Box, including David Beckham and Sergio Garcia. Garcia was wearing his green jacket from the Masters.

---

11:15 a.m.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are among the players whose Wimbledon third-round matches are scheduled to be completed before the tournament heads to its traditional break on the middle Sunday.

For the first time in 33 years, a pair of brothers will both be competing in the third round at the All England Club. Back in 1984, it was Tim and Tom Gullickson. This time, it's 10th-seeded Alexander Zverev and his older sibling, 27th-seeded Mischa.

Mischa plays seven-time champion Federer on Centre Court on Saturday. Alexander faces Sebastian Ofner, a 21-year-old Austrian qualifier who is ranked only 217th.

The past two Wimbledon women's runners-up, No. 1-ranked Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza, also will be trying to reach the second week.

---

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis