The Latest: BioNTech says it plans 2 billion vaccine doses

·12 min read

Germany’s BioNTech, which developed the first COVID-19 vaccination on the market with American partner Pfizer, says it expects to produce 2 billion doses in 2021 with ramped-up manufacturing.

Company CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin says with three manufacturing sites in the United States and three in Europe operating or coming online soon, it expects to approximately double the number of doses committed for this fiscal year.

The company said in a presentation Monday to the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that it is also looking to expand the people able to receive its vaccine to include pregnant women and children, among others.

As of Jan 10, the company says it has already shipped 32.9 million doses of its vaccine. The vaccine was 95% effective in trials.

The company’s vaccine currently has to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, making delivery to remote areas difficult. But the company says it’s working on a more stable version.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— President-elect Joe Biden faces challenge in guiding America past the Trump era, but success on virus, economy may help

— Health expert says worst time for Britain's National Health Service is hitting now

— China says World Health Organization experts will arrive Thursday to investigate the origins of the pandemic

— A doctor using a horse-drawn cart to reach patients in mountain villages in Ukraine worries that its lockdown came too late

— India took a regulatory shortcut for a homegrown vaccine despite scant evidence of its effectiveness

— Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LOS ANGELES — California has hit another grim coronavirus milestone.

Data from John Hopkins University on Monday showed the nation’s most populous state has recorded more than 30,000 deaths since the pandemic started nearly a year ago.

Deaths have exploded since a COVID-19 surge began in October. It took the state six months to record its first 10,000 deaths. But in barely a month the total rose from 20,000 to 30,000.

Over the weekend, the state reported a two-day record of 1,163 deaths. Hospitalizations also have exploded and many hospitals are stretched to the limit. Health officials have warned the worst is yet to come later this month.

—-

JOHANNESBURG — The United States ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks, spent 10 days in intensive care with COVID-19 and is now recuperating at her residence.

Marks says in a statement on Twitter that after first experiencing “fever, chills, a sore throat and fatigue,” she went into a hospital on Dec. 28 when her symptoms worsened to receive “supplemental oxygen and therapeutic treatment."

She was quickly moved to an intensive care unit where she stayed for 10 days and then spent a further three days in the COVID-19 unit, she said.

Marks said she was discharged late last week and is continuing to recuperate at the ambassador’s residence. Her condition is improving and the doctors are confident that she will eventually make a full recovery, she said.

—-

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK — The Palestinian prime minister has accused Israel of “racism” for distributing coronavirus vaccines to its own citizens, including West Bank settlers, without providing them to Palestinians living in the occupied territories.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh spoke at a weekly Cabinet meeting on Monday. He said Israel “boasts about the speed of vaccinating its citizens and neglects the legal responsibility to provide vaccines to the people under occupation.”

The Palestinian Authority has not publicly requested vaccines from Israel, which has launched one of the world’s fastest inoculation campaigns. Israel has already given a first vaccine dose to around 20% of its population of 9 million.

Israel’s health minister, Yuli Edelstein, told The Associated Press on Monday that Israel would consider sharing vaccines with the Palestinians once it vaccinates its own population.

—-

LONDON — England’s chief medical officer warned Monday that the coming weeks would be the worst of the pandemic for the National Health Service as he appealed to the public to strictly follow guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the disease.

Chris Whitty said political leaders are considering tightening the rules as a new, more transmissible variant of COVID-19 aggravates an already difficult situation. Hospitals are overflowing and exhausted medical staff are under strain.

“I think everybody accepts that this is the most dangerous time we’ve really had in terms of numbers into the NHS,’’ Whitty told the BBC.

English hospitals are now treating 55% more COVID-19 cases than during the first peak of the pandemic in April.

England last week entered a third national lockdown that closed all nonessential shops, schools, colleges and universities for at least six weeks. But police report many violations of rules that require people to stay home except for essential reasons.

Seven new large-scale vaccination centres were opening Monday, joining around 1,000 other sites across the country. The U.K. government’s goal is to vaccinate 15 million people by mid-February.

—-

TIRANA, Albania - Albania's prime minister says his country plans to begin COVID-19 vaccinations with doses secured from an undisclosed European Union country.

Edi Rama said he was not allowed to say which EU country had provided the vaccines. He said the 27-nation bloc in general had left the Western Balkan nations to wonder when they would get any coronavirus vaccines, and the U.N.-backed COVAX program to deliver vaccines more equitably around the world has lagged so far.

“If we would be waiting for COVAX, we still would be waiting, and no one knows how long such a waiting would last,” he said.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said health workers at the country's four virus hospitals would be the first to get shots, followed by the sick and those older than 75.

Rama said the first batch of some 10,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines would arrive next week. The prime minister would get a shot at the launch to show that it “not only is secure but that it is the weapon to kill this invisible enemy.”

Albania has had 1,241 virus-related deaths and 63,595 confirmed cases.

___

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa is struggling to cope with a spike in COVID-19 cases that has already overwhelmed some hospitals, as people returning from widespread holiday travel along the coast spread the country’s more infectious coronavirus variant.

Of particular concern is Gauteng province, the country’s most populous, which includes the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria. Authorities say it is already seeing a spike in new infections after people travelled to coastal areas, where the variant is dominant.

“Gauteng is going to be hit very soon and very hard,” said Professor Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Institute. “It is anticipated Gauteng will have a steep curve of increased cases and hospitalizations.”

The Steve Biko Hospital in the Pretoria area has already reached capacity and is putting COVID-19 patients into a field hospital outside the main building.

In response to the resurgence, South Africa has reimposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including banning alcohol sales, closing bars, enforcing a night curfew and limiting attendance at public gatherings including church services and funerals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation Monday night on the pandemic.

___

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Monday that Malaysia’s health care system is at its “breaking point” as he reintroduced travel restrictions to curtail a sharp spike in coronavirus cases.

Beginning Wednesday, he said that Kuala Lumpur, the government administrative capital Putrajaya and five other states will be placed under near lockdown for two weeks, similar to a nationwide lockdown in March last year. This time however, he said the manufacturing, construction, services, trade and distribution, and plantations will be allowed to operate with strict guidelines.

Interstate travel will be banned, no dine-in allowed and movement will be limited within a 10-kilometre radius. He said conditional restrictions will apply to other lower-risk states.

He said 476 new virus clusters have been identified since a fresh outbreak in September. He said daily coronavirus cases, which have consistently breached 2,000 in recent weeks, could jump to 8,000 by the end of May if nothing is done. He said Malaysia will obtain its first batch of Pfizer vaccine next month.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s president says the country will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to all its people in phases.

President Moon Jae-in made the comment in his New Year’s address on Monday. The government earlier announced that inoculations will start in February.

South Korean officials have said they’ll have vaccines for 56 million people, an amount seemingly enough for the country’s 52 million people.

Officials say they’ll work out detailed inoculation plans later this month. They say those recommended to get vaccinations first will include medical personnel, elderly people, adults with chronic diseases, police and soldiers.

After surging for weeks, South Korea’s virus caseload has gradually slowed amid tough social distancing rules that include a ban on gatherings of five or more people. Earlier Monday, South Korea reported 451 new virus cases, the first time its daily tally has fallen below 500 in 41 days. The country’s total stands at 69,114, including 1,140 deaths.

____

PARIS — Authorities in northern France launched a weeklong mass testing program on Monday to assess the rate of coronavirus infections and the spread of a more contagious variant that first appeared in southern England in November.

In the city of Roubaix, health officials said they hope to test 10% of the population by Saturday. That represents 10,000 people.

Sequencing will be carried out on the positive samples to detect whether the variant is present.

France has been criticized for its slow vaccination program, having vaccinated only a fraction of some of its neighbours .

As of Friday, only 80,000 French citizens had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Neighboring Germany has conducted hundreds of thousands of inoculations.

___

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Schools have reopened partially in Sri Lanka after being closed for nearly three months.

The move is seen as an attempt to return to normalcy from the months of lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus.

But the government decided not to reopen schools in the capital Colombo and its suburbs as the majority of recent COVID-19 cases are reported from those areas.

The schools that reopened were under strict health guidelines such wearing masks, bringing home-cooked food, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing.

Sri Lanka closed schools in October when two COVID-19 clusters emerged, one centred on a garment factory and the other on the fish market. Some reopened in November but closed again for holidays in December. Sri Lanka has also banned public gatherings and imposed restrictions on public transport.

The confirmed cases from the two clusters have grown to 44,596 on Monday, accounting for most of the 48,000 cases reported in the country since the pandemic began.

___

BEIJING — Chinese health authorities say scores more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Hebei province bordering on the capital Beijing.

The outbreak focused on the Hebei cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai is one of China’s most serious in recent months and comes amid measures to curb the further spread during next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. Authorities have called on citizens not to travel, ordered schools closed a week early and conducted testing on a massive scale.

The National Health Commission said Monday that another 82 people had tested positive in Hebei and were showing symptoms. Around the country, another 36 people had tested positive without displaying symptoms, although it wasn’t immediately clear how many of those were in Hebei.

The Hebei outbreak has raised concern because of its proximity to the nation’s capital. Parts of the province are under lockdown and interprovincial travel has been largely cut off, with those entering Beijing to work having to show proof of employment and a clean bill of health.

___

TOKYO — The Japanese Health Ministry has found a coronavirus variant in people arriving from Brazil that’s different from the ones in Britain and South Africa.

The variant was found in four people tested at the airport, the ministry said Sunday. Japan was working with other nations, the World Health Organization and other medical experts to analyze the variant.

The previously identified variants from Britain and South Africa are more contagious, but the behaviour of this variant and the illness it causes are not yet known.

The Tokyo area has been under a state of emergency since Friday to try to stop the spread of the virus. Japan has had about 4,000 deaths related to COVID-19 so far, and more than 280,000 confirmed cases.

___

BALTIMORE — Coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of a disease that has now killed nearly 2 million worldwide.

The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. COVID-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October.

As of early Monday, John Hopkins counted 90,260,464 infections confirmed by government and other entities tracking cases.

The United States, now with more than 22.2 million infections, has confirmed the most cases and most deaths in the world. The number of U.S. cases was more than double that of India, which has recorded nearly 10.5 million infections.

___

NASHVILLE, Tenn — U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee said Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with another member of Congress with whom he shares a residence in Washington.

Fleischmann said in a statement on Twitter that he has been in quarantine since Wednesday night, when he learned the other individual had tested positive.

In November, the Republican won his sixth term in the U.S. House from the 3rd Congressional District in southeastern Tennessee.

___

MEXICO CITY — The spokesman for Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there was no word on whether the president had been tested.

Spokesman Jesús Ramírez Cuevas wrote on his Twitter account: “I am in good health and I will be working from home.”

Ramírez Cuevas is close to López Obrador, often handing him documents or going on trips with the president. López Obrador is 67 and has high blood pressure, but almost never wears a mask.

On Sunday, López Obrador toured the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and gave a speech, as usual without a mask.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Pascal Siakam's game-winner rims out as Raptors lose heartbreaker vs. Warriors

    Pascal Siakam's game winner rims out as the Raptors lose another heartbreaker.

  • Shorthanded Browns stun Steelers, stifle late rally for first playoff win since 1994

    Cleveland punched Pittsburgh in the mouth early and averted disaster in the second half to end a 26-year drought without a playoff win.

  • Browns troll JuJu Smith-Schuster after massive wild-card win: 'The Browns is the Browns!'

    "Corvette Corvette"

  • Lamar Jackson quiets critics with first playoff win as Ravens beat Titans

    Lamar Jackson had heard a lot about his playoff failures.

  • Kevin Durant: 'We support him 100 percent' after Kyrie Irving misses third straight game due to 'personal reasons'

    Though he hasn't confirmed, Kyrie Irving's absence is reportedly in response to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Packers-Rams preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

  • Raptors Reaction: Pascal Siakam's jumper rims out as Raptors lose heartbreaker to Warriors

    Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors. - Three stars: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry - Gerald Henderson award: Damion Lee

  • PGA of America moves 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National after Capitol attacks

    The decision to move away from the course came after a chaotic, deadly week in Washington.

  • DJ LeMahieu engaging other teams in free agency with Yankees slow to meet his price

    Despite his stated preference for returning to the Yankees, free agent DJ LeMahieu has instructed his representatives to engage other teams as he has become dismayed by negotiations with New York.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Predictions for players who will bounce back in the 2021 NHL season

    Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?

  • Can Ohio State upset Alabama in CFP title game? Here’s the blueprint

    How can Ohio State pull off an upset? We spoke to head coaches who faced or studied the Buckeyes this season to find the keys to slowing down Alabama.

  • Why the PGA made the right decision in stripping Trump of 2022 major

    The PGA made the correct decision to withdraw the 2022 PGA Championship from President Trump's Bedminster golf course.

  • 3 coaches under increasing pressure in the Bundesliga

    BERLIN — Five coaches have already lost their jobs in the Bundesliga this season and three more need a quick change in fortune to avoid joining them.Hertha Berlin’s Bruno Labbadia, Cologne’s Markus Gisdol and Hoffenheim’s Sebastian Hoeneß all need to turn things around soon.Hertha next visits Cologne on Saturday before hosting Hoffenheim in Berlin on Tuesday. Hoffenheim then hosts Cologne the following weekend.Labbadia is struggling under the weight of expectation following the recent investments of 374 million euros ($450 million) from backer Lars Windhorst. The German entrepreneur has yet to receive any encouraging signs that his money has been well spent.Hertha travelled to struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday hopeful of claiming back-to-back wins for the first time this season after a 3-0 victory over Schalke, but the team produced a lacklustre performance and was lucky to only lose 1-0.“There are no excuses for such a performance. It’s hard to explain,” Hertha left back Maximilian Mittelstädt said.Hertha is only five points above the relegation zone after 15 games — far from where club officials and players expected to be. Labbadia complained after the game in Bielefeld that he hadn’t foreseen “so many absences on the field.”But Hertha hasn’t impressed since starting the league with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen in September. That was followed by four losses. Hertha has only won three games since and was unable to follow any of them with another win.Hertha general manager Michael Preetz is also under pressure after years of underwhelming disappointment.Hoffenheim is a point behind Hertha and paying the price for a host of coronavirus infections and injuries. Hoeneß — the nephew of Bayern Munich great Uli Hoeneß — is under pressure after Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Schalke, which hadn’t won any of its previous 30 league games.But Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp has voiced his support for the coach and said the problems are elsewhere.“I have confidence in the people involved to cope with the situation and I’ve told them this personally,” Hopp said after the latest loss.Gisdol also has the backing of his boss at Cologne, Horst Heldt, but local media reports suggest the game against Hertha could be decisive for the 51-year-old coach after last weekend’s 5-0 loss to Freiburg.Cologne’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in November ended an 18-game run without a victory, but the team has only one victory, over struggling Mainz, from six league games since.Dortmund’s Lucien Favre, Schalke’s David Wagner and Manuel Baum, and Mainz’s Achim Beierlorzer and Jan-Moritz Lichte have already been fired this season.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • NCAAW top 5 performances: Aliyah Boston vs. Rhyne Howard, Washington State's clutch freshman

    It was arguably one of the best and most competitive weekends women’s basketball has had in quite a while.

  • Pandemic practices: How 2 U of T women's basketball coaches are navigating a season without games

    It's been an on-and-off season for the University of Toronto women's basketball team. Players were on the court in September practising mostly in groups of five — with the exception of one full team practice — until Thanksgiving, when lockdown in Ontario forced them off. "Practices" from home lasted four more weeks until the team was cleared to return to the court for another seven days. That's when the latest provincial lockdown took effect, forcing the team back off the court. Now, as coronavirus cases surge across the province, and specifically in Toronto, a return to the hardwood is nowhere in sight. "It's been a tough time, obviously not being on the court as much, really trying to make your team essentially become a team — not necessarily on the court. That's been tough. But there are a lot of things that you can do off the court, [where] I find are there are opportunities to really make themselves better not just as a basketball player, but as a person," said interim head coach and two-time Olympian Tamara Tatham. Tatham took over the role July 1 after the retirement of Michele Belanger, who spent 41 seasons guiding the Varsity Blues. But Tatham is yet to call a timeout or set a starting lineup. She retired as a player in 2017 before becoming an assistant on Belanger's bench. In September, the 35-year-old brought on Rio Olympic teammate and current national team player Miah-Marie Langlois, 29, to the staff. One month later, USports announced all winter championships, including women's basketball, would be called off due to the pandemic. The team has not and will not play a single game. "We're just making sure they're still staying connected somehow. We did a lot during the summer, but we kind of dialed it down since the school year started by because they're in school 24/7 online," said Tatham. Zoom practices The team is meeting regularly over Zoom, though basketball is often not the main focus. Instead, Tatham and Langlois choose to zero in on social activity. "It's really important to not get on the girls or expect a lot from them when they're going through a bigger problem than being denied just basketball. We still have to worry about them, especially their mental health. So we're just trying to be very conscious about everyone's screen time and just try to support the girls as much as we can to get through this," said Langlois. There's been sessions built for the players to just get to know each other. Another meeting had a Christmas theme, and a pair of Zoom workout calls even had '80s and Halloween dress codes. Three times a week, the strength and conditioning coach sends out a program and the players lift together over video. Langlois managed to put together a ball-handling session when it was warmer out, too. "Basketball is a team sport. I think girls like [that part of] sports, the whole connection and bonding. So we want to keep that aspect of basketball in it and try to use the same sessions to allow the girls to connect with each other, even if they can't physically," said Langlois. Tatham and Langlois said it's still been tough for the players riding the roller-coaster of the non-existent season. "But it's also been a bit of a blessing because you're getting to realize what basketball is and how important it is to you personally," said Tatham. The pandemic hasn't eased the new coaches' transition to the bench either. There are no game plans to prepare, no rotations to manage, no progression to see over the eight-month season. Instead, the lack of competition has helped Tatham and Langlois learn the behind-the-scenes of coaching, like recruiting, fundraising and off-court team-building. Learning curve for coaches Tatham said the biggest things she learned about coaching was how it can be like a CEO's role, with the need to marry all the non-basketball stuff with on-court activity. But that hasn't stopped the head coach from watching the NBA — specifically Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors and Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat — to pick up new strategy every single night.  "The way they manage, not necessarily whether they manage timeouts, it's more so what they're doing at the timeout, why they're taking timeouts. … And just some of the way that they're running different offences, how is it slowing? What's your transition look like? What does your defensive transition like?" Langlois, still more used to being coached as opposed to coaching, relished the opportunity to improve her relationships with players, like knowing when to push and when to hold back. Seven months out of the Tokyo Olympics, Langlois also has her playing career to worry about. She's currently rehabbing a sciatic nerve injury with an eye on full recovery for July, though that process is made even harder with gyms shut down. But the task at hand remains the Varsity Blues. While Zoom practices are fine, everyone is itching to get back on the court. "We get told a date and then it comes near and then it gets pushed back again. So we are not in the know just like everyone else," she said.

  • For a limited time, you can purchase 2 of Under Armour’s popular UA Sportsmasks for $40

    If 2021 goals include getting outside more through hiking, outdoor yoga or anything else that pumps the adrenaline, definitely take advantage of this deal.

  • Ben Roethlisberger undecided on retirement, but hopes the Steelers want him back

    Big Ben isn't ready to make any decisions about his future just yet.

  • Blue Bombers re-sign versatile defensive back Brandon Alexander

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension. Alexander returns to the Bombers for a fourth season. The Orlando native was limited to 10 games in 2019 due to injury. He was shifted from halfback to safety, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup with an interception against Hamilton. Alexander has 126 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in three years with Winnipeg. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Team Peter Mackey wins Nunavut curling championship, punches ticket to Brier

    Peter Mackey is heading back to the Brier. The skip's team captured the Nunavut men's curling championship on Sunday, beating Wade Kingdon's team 10-6 in a winner-take-all game at the Iqaluit Curing Club. Mackey's team trailed the best-of-five series 2-0 initially, but fought off elimination twice to force a fifth and deciding game Sunday afternoon. "We looked at each other and said, 'Well, we've done this before, so let's try this again,'" said Mackey, whose team has faced similar deficits in past championships. "It could have gone either way. We had some bounces, and they did too. We're just fortunate to pull it off at the end." Comeback curling Mackey's team got off to a slow start, but benefited from two huge ends in the match to seal the win. Trailing 5-1 going into the fifth end, with their only point coming off a steal in the first, Mackey was poised for a comeback with three rocks in the house heading into skip stones. After Kingdon played a takeout on Mackey's shot stone on his last rock, Mackey answered with a takeout of the lone red stone, scoring four in the end and tying the game 5-5 at the break. After trading singles in the sixth and seventh, Mackey was again set up for a big end in the eighth. Following a takeout, Mackey was sitting three in the house, but Kingdon missed the takeout on his first rock, allowing Mackey to set up a third guard. On last rock, Kingdon had a tough draw to the button to save one, but left it well short of the house, allowing Team Mackey to steal three to take the lead. "Stealing the three [was huge]. If Wade's shot had come over a little more, he gets his one and it's a tougher game and could have gone either way," Mackey said. "We got a lucky break there where his rock didn't come over, we got the three, and that made a big difference." Brier experience helping grow curling in Nunavut This will be Mackey and Nadeau's third trip to the Brier, but the first time shooting skip and third stones, respectively. Howard has played in one Brier, in 2017, the final year of the pre-qualifying tournament before Nunavut was given an automatic bid into the main draw. Chown will be making his Brier debut. While Nunavut is winless in five trips to the Brier — to which Nunavut's very participation in the national championship has drawn criticism from some curling pundits — Mackey said experiences like the Brier are helping to grow the game in the territory. "From our perspective, we're trying to build the sport of curling in Nunavut and the way to do that is for us to go down to the Brier," Mackey said. "Realistically, we know we're going down there hoping for [one] win. But what we want to do is bring it back to the club here and let our junior curlers see it. We have more 'Little Rocks' and 'learn to curl' curlers this year, than we have actual adult curlers."

  • Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

    Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar returned to training Monday following a one-month absence because of an ankle injury.Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.PSG posted a picture of Neymar on Twitter on Monday with the caption: “Look who's back."Neymar's return is good news for PSG, which has been dealing with a string of injuries recently and trails league leader Lyon by one point after 19 games.Neymar has yet to play for PSG under coach Mauricio Pochettino and it's unclear whether he will be fit in time to face Marseille in Wednesday's Champions Trophy.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press