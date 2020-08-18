The Latest: Michigan State goes online for undergraduates

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State University is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home, the school’s president announced Tuesday, as schools across the nation struggle to control coronavirus outbreaks.

Classes had been scheduled to begin Sept. 2 on the school’s East Lansing campus.

“Given the current status of the virus in our country — particularly what we are seeing at other institutions as they re-populate their campus communities — it has become evident to me that, despite our best efforts and strong planning, it is unlikely we can prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19 between students if our undergraduates return to campus,” President Samuel L. Stanley said in a news release on the university’s website .

The move to online learning is just for undergraduate students at the moment. The colleges of Law, Human Medicine, Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine, Veterinary Medicine and all graduate programs will receive details at a later time, according to the university.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor has announced new spending plans for federal COVID-19 aid to schools.

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday as the state’s newly confirmed infection numbers continue to fall but remain the highest per capita in the nation.

The Republican Kemp says he will allocate more than $65 million of the $105 million he controls. Of that money, at least $17 million will subsidize daytime supervision for students whose school systems are providing all-virtual instruction.

Families with incomes of 85% or below of the statewide median would be eligible for subsidized slots, if parents are working or attending college or job training.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana should start issuing checks for $300 in weekly federal coronavirus unemployment aid next week. But as many as 87,000 people on state unemployment may not be eligible for the federal assistance.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday the state expects to receive federal funds by the end of this week to start paying out the enhanced federal unemployment benefits offered by President Donald Trump’s executive order.

“Next week is when we believe that we will be issuing these checks,” the Democratic governor said.

About 417,000 people in Louisiana are expected to be eligible for the federal unemployment aid.

The Edwards administration says people will receive three weeks of payments at once, retroactive to Aug. 1. The money comes on top of weekly state unemployment benefits that max out at $247.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Notre Dame University has cancelled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases that occurred since the semester began Aug. 10.

University president the Rev. John Jenkins said Tuesday he decided against sending students home after consulting with health care experts. Instead, the university is imposing restrictions on student activity, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus.

Jenkins said there have been 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus since the start of classes.

“It is very serious and we must take serious actions,” Jenkins said in an address to students and staff.

Tuesday’s action by Notre Dame follows the decision by officials of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning starting Wednesday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he will reject an emergency plan for the fall elections because it doesn’t expand mail-in balloting options for people quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic or those at greater risk to serious harm from COVID-19.

