Latest snow report – the ski resorts with the best conditions right now

We’ve finally had some snowfall in the Alps again. Not a lot, but then most major ski resorts had virtually all of their slopes open anyway, with many reporting bumper business following the poor start to the season.

The snowfall has been widespread, but it varies from a few centimetres for many to 20-40cm in the southwestern Alps (France and Italy) and Austria.

The Pyrenees had a great week, with resorts there reporting seven-day totals exceeding 60cm, the best in Europe. It’s a great boost for spring skiing, while Soldeu in Andorra is hosting the Alpine Ski World Cup Finals later this month.

There’s also been fresh snow in Bansko in Bulgaria, and some Scandinavian ski areas have posted 50cm in the last week, along with temperatures as low as -30C in Lapland.

Although there have been lows of -8C this week, Scottish centres are still struggling to open terrain for lack of snow. Glencoe, The Lecht and Cairngorm have a few nursery slopes open but that’s about it.

Over in North America, the snowfall in the west has continued at incredible rates, with some resorts getting over 3.5 metres more in the last seven days, enough to cause logistical issues. Many are now extending their season later into April.

France

Most French ski areas have seen some snowfall this week, although it’s just been a few centimetres for many of the best-known areas in the northern Alps (3 Valleys, Portes du Soleil). Temperatures have dropped too though, the result being that after successive decreases in base levels in recent weeks, things have stabilised. Southern areas have done best, illustrated by Serre Chevalier posting an 11cm deeper base than a week ago.

The forecast

Looking dry for the coming week with more sunshine and some cloudy spells. Temperatures remain cooler than in the latter half of February with highs around 5C in valleys, staying below freezing above 2,000m.

Austria

Austria has seen the most snow in the Alps over the last seven days, with temperatures dipping below freezing down to the valley floor at the start of the week and 10-40cm accumulations reported. The big resorts like Lech, St Anton and Soll all have around 90 per cent of their slopes open.

The forecast

It continues to be unsettled with a mixture of sunshine and cloud and some snow showers. Temperatures have warmed again in valleys, although remain cooler than they were, but there’s a chance that may fall as rain down low.

Italy

There’s been snowfall across the Italian ski regions this week, heaviest in the west along the French and Swiss border. Cervinia, where the season lasts into May, posted 25cm of new snow on Tuesday, one of the biggest falls in Europe this week. Further east, snow totals were mostly just a few centimetres, although Arabba in the Dolomites reported 10cm.

The forecast

Light snow showers forecast almost everywhere, potentially heaviest in Trentino.

Switzerland

Swiss resorts have had some light snowfall and seen temperatures drop. Zermatt, with Europe’s highest slopes, has seen its snow depth increase by 10cm up high, although down in resort the last snow has melted away. Verbier reported 10cm of snowfall as well. Despite below-average base-depths, Swiss centres have almost all of their slopes open still.

The forecast

It’s expected to remain dry through the weekend with plenty of sunshine, highs at 1,000m around 6C, and the freezing point up around 2,000m.

Canada

Good conditions across Canada, with temperatures in the freezing to -20C range keeping the freshly fallen snow in good condition. Banff’s base depth is up 35cm on a week ago, good news with the season here lasting well into May.

The forecast

Staying cool and cloudy for the week ahead with light snow showers expected.

USA

There have been more incredible snowfalls in the western US. In California, Mammoth Mountain now has more than 7 metres of snow lying up top, the most in the world while Kirkwood Mountain reported 100 inches (2.5 metres) of snowfall in six days and The Palisades more than 12 feet (3.5m). So a lot of powder, but also a lot of digging out. It’s still dumping further inland too with Jackson Hole reporting 60” (1.5m) in six days. There’s been some snowfall for New England in the east as well, which needed it more.

The forecast

Yet another front is due to hit the Pacific Coast this weekend, potentially bringing another 30-60cm. Further inland snowfall will be lighter with conditions predominantly sunny and cold.

