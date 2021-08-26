Latest serious crash leads to more calls to improve Metcalfe intersection

Three people were taken to hospital, one by Ornge air ambulance, after a crash between a silver sedan and a tractor-trailer at 8th Line Road and Parkway Road in Ottawa's rural southeast end on Tuesday. (Submitted by Ottawa Paramedic Service - image credit)

John Normandin wasn't surprised when a tractor-trailer collided with a car at the intersection near his rural Ottawa home earlier this week sending three people to hospital.

"I'm hearing the horns blaring, the tires squealing almost every day," said Normandin, who can see the intersection of 8th Line and Parkway roads in Metcalfe from his property.

On Tuesday, a car and a tractor trailer were involved in a crash that sent three males to hospital, including one who had to be airlifted.

While surveying the crash debris on his lawn the next day, Normandin said he witnessed another close call. He said he regularly gets flat tires on his tractor while cutting grass due to leftovers from collisions.

Other fatal crashes

Back in 2013, Ottawa police Const. Michael Robillard was killed near the intersection while driving to work. Another fatal crash happened in the area in 2017.

The city's traffic collision data shows 12 crashes reported to police in and around that intersection from 2015 to 2019.

Normandin said he tries to keep the trees on his property trimmed for sightlines, but he would like to see the speed limit reduced from 80 km/h in the downhill stretch before the intersection.

People regularly speed as they head toward the two-way stop to get to Highway 417, he said, which leaves vehicles inching out from Parkway onto 8th Line at risk of being T-boned.

"There's car traffic, there's truck traffic, there's family traffic, people with bicycles. So something worse is going to happen sooner or later," Normandin said.

He plans on reaching out to Osgoode ward Coun. George Darouze, who represents the area. Neither Darouze nor the city responded when asked by CBC to comment on the intersection.

Community association supports intersection changes

The president of the Metcalfe Community Association, Marc Sauve, said Darouze has asked the association to put together a list of recommendations for him to review, which he plans to collect at the monthly meeting next week.

Sauve said he had already expressed his concerns during two past site visits at the intersection with Darouze and city staff.

The stop sign on 8th Line was recently replaced with a larger one and moved up the road a matter of weeks after a request for that to happen, but Sauve wants the intersection to become a four-way stop.

That would replace the flashing orange light hanging above the intersection, which urges drivers to proceed with caution, with a flashing red one forcing drivers to stop.

Sauve added there are a number of dangerous spots around Metcalfe that need traffic calming measures because collisions in rural Ottawa are often at higher speeds.

Concerns about Metcalfe intersection