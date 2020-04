The Latest: French tennis sets up support plan for players

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

The French tennis federation has set up a support plan worth 35 million euros ($38 million) to help professional players facing financial problems because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FFT says it has approved the scheme that will also benefit clubs, coaches, instructors, officials and tournament organizers affected by the health crisis.

The FFT says practical arrangements for the allocation still need to be discussed.

The ATP and WTA announced this month that the men's and women's professional tours would be suspended until at least July 13. Wimbledon has been canceled because of the deadly virus while the start of the French Open has been postponed from late May to late September.

---

Florida State offensive lineman Andrew Boselli says he had the coronavirus and detailed some of what his famous father went through in his own fight against COVID-19.

The son of former NFL lineman Tony Boselli says in a first-person account he wrote for Florida State's athletic department website that he dealt with the worst of the virus for about three days.

The Seminoles' lineman wrote that he wants ''everyone to know just how hard it was. I spent days feeling miserable'' and his healthy 47-year-old father with no underlying health conditions ''spent three days in the intensive care unit.''

Tony Boselli is now back home and Andrew Boselli says he and his family are recovering from the massive scare. He says his brother and mother also dealt with the virus.

Andrew Boselli says he's looking forward to being around fellow students and teammates again but added a word of caution by writing ''the only way for that to happen is listen to the experts and follow their guidance.''

---

Turkmenistan is set to restart its suspended soccer league amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Asian nation will become part of a small group of countries around the world where professional soccer is being played despite the virus outbreak. That includes the former Soviet nations of Belarus and Tajikistan, as well as Burundi and Nicaragua.

The eight-team Turkmenistan league was suspended on March 24. The national soccer federation says it will resume on April 19. Fans will be allowed to attend games.

Turkmenistan has not reported any cases of the coronavirus.

---

The Russian sports minister says it's time for international authorities to ''turn a new page'' and forget the country's Olympic doping ban because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Anti-Doping Agency barred Russia from the Olympics for four years after ruling last year that doping data from a Moscow laboratory had been manipulated. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is to rule on whether the ban is valid but hearings have been delayed because of the health crisis.

Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin says the virus outbreak means the parties in the legal proceedings should avoid a ruling against Russia because it would fracture the Olympic movement.

He adds that ''when you see that everyone is isolated and everyone is at home ... people understand that now there are priorities and there are issues which go on the backburner. The priority is the future of the Olympic movement.''

Matytsin says sanctioning Russia would damage the Olympic movement and says the country is prepared to host more international sports events once the virus outbreak recedes.

---

