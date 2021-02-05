The Latest: US officials mull sending masks to each American

·12 min read

WASHINGTON — Biden administration officials are weighing sending masks to every American as they hope to nudge individuals to do their part in lowering coronavirus transmission rates.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said in an interview with NBC News that administration officials are looking at using mask supplies that the government already has in its stockpile.

Klain said that the administration hopes to make an announcement on a potential move “in the next few days or next week.”

Biden has pleaded for Americans to wear masks during the first 100 days of his administration. It’s a step he said could help save thousands of lives as Americans await their turn to be vaccinated.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

Health experts say the U.S. is behind in detecting dangerous coronavirus mutations. Study finds 21.4% of adults in India had coronavirus. WHO team in Wuhan says discussions open, meetings frank. Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears. Many small businesses owners face a tough decision on whether and when to take on employees. The coronavirus has hit parts of east London much harder than most places in the U.K.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BOISE, Idaho -- Legislation intended to speed up Idaho coronavirus vaccinations that includes a $5,000 fine for businesses that fail to report they’re hanging on to unused doses has been introduced.

The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday cleared the way for a public hearing for the bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. John Gannon and Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug.

The bill would require businesses to administer 70% of vaccination doses within two weeks of receiving them. Unused doses would be sent to a different entity that could use them.

Nearly 90,000 Idaho residents have received their first dose of the two-shot vaccine. More than 26,000 have received both doses.

___

ELKO, Nev. -- One of the rural Nevada counties Gov. Steve Sisolak has criticized for undermining COVID-19 restrictions has established a fund to raise private money to support businesses fined by state agencies for failing to follow the rules.

Elko County commissioners emphasized after they unanimously approved the fund on Wednesday that it won’t include any taxpayer money.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports county Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman told the commissioners he was ready to become the first contributor, pledging $100.

Commission Chairman John Karr said the ultimate goal is an easing of the restrictions that set capacity limits, require masks and social distancing.

The last Elko County business fined by Nevada OSHA for violating coronavirus restrictions was Owens Market & Ace Hardware in Carlin for $2,603 in November. In August, AutoZone was fined $9,694, and Russell Cellular $3,470.

___

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new statewide mask order an hour after the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to repeal his previous mandate.

The Democrat Evers said in a video message Thursday that his priority is keeping people safe and that wearing a mask was the most basic way to do that.

Republicans who voted to repeal the order said Evers was exceeding his authority by issuing new public health emergencies rather than having the Legislature approve extensions. The repeal hadn’t even taken effect before Evers issued a new one.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing a case that could settle the issue.

___

LANSING, Mich. — A ban on popular high school winter sports was lifted Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, days after frustrated parents and anxious teens rallied at the Capitol to try to persuade officials that basketball, wrestling and hockey could safely take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer said science, not protests, made the difference. Nonetheless, many school officials said they believe she considered the pleas to revive the sports season.

Athletes must wear masks or, if that is unsafe, be regularly tested for COVID-19 under the revised order.

The ban began Nov. 18, when the state also prohibited in-person instruction at high schools and reinstated business closures and restrictions to address a resurgence in cases and hospitalizations.

A group called Let Them Play Michigan, a hockey league and the parents of five high school athletes had sued the state this week, days after a large weekend rally in Lansing.

___

NEW YORK — The New York health commissioner said no to New York City’s bid to start vaccinating more people against the coronavirus by using shots reserved for second doses.

Mayor Bill de Blasio argues the strategy would provide more people at least some protection, even if it meant delaying the second part of the two-shot regimen for some people.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker turned down the idea Thursday. He notes the federal Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention hasn’t recommended it and says it would create anxiety for people awaiting second doses.

___

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some South Carolina senators, including the Republican leader, want teachers sent to the front of the line to get coronavirus vaccines so students can get back to full-time, in-school learning.

However, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster wants to keep the plan to prioritize people over 65.

The governor says it is unethical and immoral to ignore older people, who he says are more likely to die from the virus.

But the decision likely rests with the Legislature. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey introduced a proposal Wednesday to get all teachers and other critical school employees the vaccine within 30 days, if they want it.

Two weeks later, every district in the state would have to offer students in-person classes five days a week. Just under half of the schools in South Carolina are currently a mix of in-school and online classes, with a small percentage remote only.

___

MADRID — Spain is reporting nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases, closing in on 3 million total infections.

Spain has recorded more than 2.9 million confirmed cases. The health ministry on Thursday reported 432 deaths, increasing the total to just over 60,300.

Fernando Simón, the senior official in Spain’s emergency pandemic response, says the 14-day average infection rate per 100,000 population fell to 783 from 815 from the previous day.

He says, “The trend is favourable , but the situation is still very, very bad.”

Spain has administered 1.67 million vaccine doses, with more than 586,000 people getting both doses.

___

NEW YORK — Health experts say the U.S. is behind in detecting dangerous coronavirus mutations but trying to catch up.

President Joe Biden is proposing a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that calls for boosting federal spending on sequencing of the virus.

Viruses mutate constantly. Less than 1% of positive specimens in the U.S. are being sequenced to determine whether they have mutations. Other countries do better — Britain sequences about 10%.

After the slow start, public health labs in at least 33 states are doing genetic analysis to identify emerging coronavirus variants. The CDC believes 5,000 to 10,000 samples should be analyzed weekly in the U.S. to adequately monitor variants, said Gregory Armstrong, who oversees the agency’s advanced molecular detection work. The nation is now hitting that level, he says.

___

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska will receive 21% more doses of coronavirus vaccines this week as the state continues to work to speed up distribution of the shots.

The state says it is scheduled to receive 55,950 doses of the vaccines this week. That’s up from 46,400 a week ago. The increase in doses should help boost distribution of the vaccine statewide.

The 19 local health districts across Nebraska are finishing up the first phase of the campaign, focusing on health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Now they’re starting to vaccinate people 65 and older and some essential workers.

___

WASHINGTON — A majority of Americans say they have at least some confidence in President Joe Biden and his ability to manage the crises facing the nation, including the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, the survey shows 61% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of his job in his first days in office. That includes about a quarter of Republicans who say they approve of how the Democrat has tackled the opening days of his presidency.

About three-quarters of Americans say they have at least some confidence in Biden’s ability to handle the pandemic, which has killed more than 450,000 people in the U.S.

He’s urgently pressing Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion relief package that would include funds for vaccine distribution, school reopening and state and local governments buckling under the strain of the pandemic.

___

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has received its first batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine.

The shipment consists of 500,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, Fars news agency reported. They arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeieni International Airport on Thursday from Moscow. Iranian state TV quoted Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying Iran has ordered 5 million doses from Russia.

Last month, Iran announced it was banning the import of American and British vaccines and had started the human test phase of its homemade vaccine in December.

___

WUHAN, China — World Health Organization investigators looking for clues into the origin of the coronavirus in Wuhan say the Chinese side has provided a high level of co-operation but caution against expecting immediate results from the visit.

Along with the key Wuhan Institute of Virology, the WHO team that includes experts from 10 nations has visited hospitals, research institutes and a traditional market tied to the outbreak.

The team on Thursday spent 2 hours meeting with managers and residents at the Jiangxinyuan community administrative centre in Wuhan’s Hanyang District. Official statistics shows there were at least 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in the community last year among nearly 10,000 people living there when the virus broke out.

Zoologist and team member Peter Daszak praised Wednesday’s meetings with staff at the Wuhan institute, including with its deputy director who worked with Daszak to track down the origins of SARS that originated in China and led to the 2003 outbreak.

___

MELBOURNE — The Australian Open tournament director expects the year’s first tennis major to start as scheduled on Monday.

That’s despite 160 players among the 507 people forced back into isolation after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19. Those at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne were deemed to be casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected worker.

Director Craig Tiley says “We will be starting on Monday and we have no intention of changing times.”

All matches in all six warmup events were postponed Thursday after the state government announced the new coronavirus case overnight.

Tiley says all 160 players would undergo testing and the tuneup tournaments will resume Friday. The Australian Open chartered 17 flights and used three hotels in Melbourne for the bulk of the players to quarantine for 14 days.

It provided other secure accommodation and facilities in Adelaide, South Australia state, for some of the biggest stars, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

___

NEW DELHI — India’s third nationwide study of prevailing coronavirus infections found that 21.4% of adults had already been infected before vaccinations started in January.

Nearly one-third of the people living in India’s urban slums were found to have antibodies for the virus. The study estimated that in other urban areas, 26.2% of residents had been infected.

The survey also estimated that over one-quarter of all children between the ages of 10 and 17, and more than 25% of all health workers in India had been infected with the virus.

The results of the study were announced by India’s health ministry at a press briefing on Thursday.

Health ministry officials said the results indicate that a large section of India’s population of nearly 1.4 billion remains vulnerable. They say the study underlines the importance of vaccination and a continued focus on wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

India has recorded the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after the U.S., over 10.7 million, and reported more than 150,000 deaths.

___

GENEVA — A top international Red Cross organization has announced a 100-million Swiss franc ($110 million) plan to help support the immunization of 500 million people worldwide against COVID-19 amid concerns about vast inequalities in the rollout of coronavirus vaccines between rich and poor countries.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, an umbrella organization of national groups, says the world’s 50 poorest countries have received only 0.1% of the total vaccine doses that have been administered worldwide so far — with 70% administered in the 50 richest countries.

The federation on Thursday warned such inequality “could potentially backfire to deadly and devastating effect” because areas of the globe that remain unvaccinated could allow the virus to spread and mutate.

The plan involves rolling out national vaccination campaigns, steps to build trust in vaccines and efforts to “counteract misinformation about their efficacy,” it added. The initiative is to begin with 66 national Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and others are in talks with their respective governments.

___

LISBON, Portugal — The new head of Portugal’s COVID-19 vaccination task force is due to start work Thursday amid scandals over vaccine queue-jumping and frustration over a sluggish rollout similar to that seen in other European Union countries.

Rear Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo is taking charge a day after his predecessor resigned.

At the current rate of vaccination of just over 10,000 doses a day on average, Portugal will reach its target of 70% of vaccinated adults only by 2023. Its goal was to reach that milestone in late summer this year by inoculating around 50,000 people a day.

Portuguese officials note that they have received fewer vaccines than promised from manufacturers and say EU authorization of more vaccines will help accelerate the program.

The European Center for Disease Control, an EU agency, said in weekly data published Thursday that Portugal has received almost 387,000 vaccine doses.

The country of 10.3 million people has administered 310,000 inoculations, or around 80% of what it has received — the seventh-highest rate among the EU’s 27 member countries, it said.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Voting begins as NBA prepares for controversial All-Star Game

    Will all the players selected actually play in an All-Star Game amid a pandemic?

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has no regrets as another Super Bowl looms

    Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the NFL season to help medical patients fight COVID-19. How will he spend Super Bowl LV?

  • Should the Canadiens trade Victor Mete? Here are five potential options

    Victor Mete reportedly wants out of Montreal, giving GM Marc Bergevin plenty to think about.

  • Deshaun Watson's agent fires back after Brett Favre's weird rant

    Brett Favre said Deshaun Watson is too well-paid to voice an opinion.

  • Super Bowl LV: Chiefs' edge over Bucs isn't as big as you think

    Here's a look at how every positional group fares against each other ahead of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Here's where baseball's rule change uncertainty stands

    Universal DH? Expanded postseason? MLB and the union didn't agree on a way to alter the schedule, but 2020 rule changes could still be discussed for 2021.

  • Super Bowl LV: Chiefs-Buccaneers preview, live stream, kickoff time

    Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams won't boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Canada will not boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing despite calls from human rights organizations to do so.

  • Top 10 Super Bowl props: Will Travis Kelce have more TDs than Cristiano Ronaldo has goals?

    What would a Super Bowl be without gorging on prop bets?

  • Kings star De'Aaron Fox says 'it's stupid' for NBA to play All-Star Game in pandemic

    Not everyone is happy about the NBA playing the All-Star Game.

  • Super Bowl halftime performer The Weeknd promises show will be family-friendly

    The multi-platinum artist said the halftime show will be PG at most.

  • LeBron James settling suit with photographer over misuse of photo on social media

    After a year of litigation and one very annoyed judge, LeBron James and photographer Stephen Mitchell are settling their copyright infringement lawsuit.

  • The financial story behind a COVID Super Bowl

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Roberts joined Yahoo Sports' Countdown to Kickoff to breakdown the financial story behind the NFL playing the 2020 season and executing Super Bowl LV.

  • Indians welcome OF Rosario after he pounded them with Twins

    CLEVELAND — Eddie Rosario's days of tormenting the Indians are over. “It’s nice to have him on this side of the ball,” said Chris Antonetti, Cleveland's president of baseball operations. Rosario passed his physical on Thursday, finalizing the $8 million, one-year contract the free agent outfielder agreed to late last week. The 29-year-old gives Cleveland’s lineup an injection of power following the departures of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Carlos Santana this off-season. Rosario spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, helping them win back-to-back AL Central titles the last two years. “I’ve had many years and many memories of him hitting pitches from all different locations out of the ballpark against us,” Antonetti said. “So it will be good to have his bat in our lineup.” A left-handed hitter, Rosario hit 13 homers in 57 games last season. He hit a career-high 32 homers and drove in 109 runs in 2019. Rosario was especially tough on Cleveland pitching, hitting .301 with his most homers, 22 in 93 games, with 47 RBIs against the Indians. Rosario has enjoyed hitting at Progressive Field, his new home, where he's batted .353 (60 of 170) with 11 homers and 25 RBIs in 45 games. Cleveland's outfield has lacked offensive production in recent years as the club resorted to using a platoon of players at all three positions. Rosario can handle any of the spots, but he's played primarily in left. “We’re still working through whether or not he will play left field or right field,” Antonetti said. “But we see him as a capable defender at either spot and he’s open to playing either position.” Rosario's signing comes on the heels of the Indians bringing back second baseman César Hernández for a second season after it appeared he would sign elsewhere as a free agent. Cleveland is making good on Antonetti's promise to re-invest some of the $32 million in payroll the club cut by trading Lindor and starter Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets last month. As a second training camp in Goodyear, Arizona, during the COVID-19 pandemic draws near, Antonetti expressed concern about safety. “I’m worried,” said. "We’ve shared that one of our organizational priority from the very beginning, even before we knew exactly what the pandemic would hold, would be to continue to prioritize the health and safety and well being of our players and staff. “And it is concerning that we’re going to be going into an environment in Arizona with one of the highest infection rates in the country. I’m hopeful that the protocols we’ll have in place will help mitigate some of those risks and keep everyone healthy and safe as best as possible.” Antonetti said the team will again give staff members the choice to opt out if they don't feel secure in travelling to or working in Arizona. To this point, that hasn't happened. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Report: Raiders sign Jon Gruden favorite Nathan Peterman to extension

    Nathan Peterman's much-mocked stint as an NFL quarterback continues with Jon Gruden's Raiders.

  • National Signing Day recap, chicken bandit strikes in California

    A quiet NSD came and went with a familiar winner, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Dan Wetzel, Pet Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap the top signing classes including Texas A&M, Ohio State, Michigan, Ole Miss and more. What can we expect from signing day when the new NIL rules are in place? Will they usher in a new era of parity or will Bama continue to dominate?  

  • Tua Tagovailoa on Fitzmagic, Alabama wideouts, and his new foundation

    Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon goes 1-on-1 with the Dolphins quarterback. The rookie QB dives in on his relationship with Ryan Fitzpatrick, and what he thinks of the possibilities of his former college teammates DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle joining him in Miami. Tua also talks about how he plans to give back to communities in Hawaii, Tuscaloosa, and Miami with his new foundation. Tagovailoa joined Yahoo Sports thanks to his partnership with Truist, and official retail bank of the NFL.

  • Wide right: 30 years later, Scott Norwood's infamous Super Bowl miss still draws sympathy

    It was the most heartbreaking moment in Super Bowl history, hope to despair in one play.

  • Young Bucs secondary braces for another dose of Tyreek Hill

    TAMPA, Fla. — Like most NFL cornerbacks, Carlton Davis plays with a short-term memory but never forgets a bad performance. The third-year pro and the rest of Tampa Bay’s young secondary was dominated by Tyreek Hill during the regular season and are eager to redeem themselves against the speedy Kansas City Chiefs receiver in the Super Bowl. Hill had 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 victory over the Bucs on Nov. 29. He had seven catches for 203 yards and a pair of TDs in the opening quarter alone, with Davis primarily playing single coverage. “I play defensive back in the NFL, so you’re going to have your share of losses. It doesn’t change who I am or what I do or how I approach the game. I’m going to continue to be a dog and go out there and give it my all,” Davis said. Davis, fellow cornerback Jamel Dean and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield, Jr., aren’t making any bold predictions or revealing any secrets about defensive co-ordinator Todd Bowles’ game plan, but they expect to fare better against Hill when the teams meet again Sunday. First of all, Dean didn’t play in the earlier game. And, as Davis noted, the secondary — comprised of four starters and a pair of key reserves drafted over the past three years — has played much better in helping Tampa Bay go 7-0 since the loss to the Chiefs. “We’re just going to go out there and do what we do. It’s not about them, it’s always about us. The more you make it about them, the more it becomes about them,” Davis said. “I’m going to always be myself. It didn’t work out the first game as far as what we did in our game plan, but we corrected it,” Davis added. “We’ve got a great game plan going in, but I’m going in with the same mentality and that’s to dominate.” Davis led the Bucs with four interceptions this season. Sean Murphy-Bunting, a second-round draft pick in 2019 who’s bounced back from injuries to play a key role in the post-season, had interceptions in each of Tampa Bay’s three playoff victories. Bowles made some adjustments after the first quarter of the Week 12 meeting against the Chiefs, who built a 17-point lead before Tom Brady got the Bucs offence going in the fourth quarter. Murphy-Bunting felt the secondary held its own against Hill, Travis Kelce and the rest of Kansas City's talented playmakers after the slow start, proving to themselves that they can play with the defending Super Bowl champions. “We can’t always go into games like: ‘They have this guy, they have this guy, they have this guy,’ because we have guys, too,” Murphy-Bunting said. Davis said the secondary continues to grow as a group, motivated in part by naysayers who’ve portrayed them as a liability for much of the season. The 24-year-old is still bothered, though, by a preseason ranking he read that listed Tampa Bay’s defensive backs last among 32 teams. “Just imagine you coming to work every day doing your job and not only you’re not getting credit, but people are saying you’re not doing your job. People just aren’t realizing what you’re doing, and it’s frustrating. Not just for me, but for all of my guys and that’s definitely something that we carry on our shoulder,” Davis said. “We’ll continue to carry it, not even until we get out respect, just until we’re done playing because it’s something that you never forget. It’s something that’s always on mind,” he added. “To be slept on is one of the worst feelings ever, so that’s definitely our driving force.” Bowles, understandably, is encouraged by the way the defence performed in playoff wins at Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay in the NFC championship game. “We’ve been very opportunistic in the back end,” Bowles said. “They’re coming together and making plays at the right time. They smell blood, and they go after it.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Fred Goodall, The Associated Press

  • MLS extends CBA talks with players for another 24 hours

    Major League Soccer has extended the deadline for reworking the collective bargaining agreement with its players for another 24 hours, citing the progress the two sides have made this week. The new deadline is at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday. Last week the league extended the deadline to 11:59 p.m. Thursday and warned that it was prepared to lock out players if a deal wasn’t reached. “Although we have not finalized a new Collective Bargaining Agreement and remain apart on some key issues, discussions this week have been productive, and we have made progress,” MLS said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “Since the negotiations have reached an advanced stage, the League has extended the negotiating period by 24 hours to provide every opportunity to finalize an agreement.” MLS has said it lost nearly $1 billion last season, due in part to the pandemic as it played in mostly empty stadiums and with increased costs for testing and charter flights. The league said it expects similar losses this year. As a result, MLS invoked a force majeure clause in December to reopen negotiations over the CBA, citing ongoing uncertainty because of the COVID-19 crisis. The league has proposed paying players their full salaries in 2021 in exchange for a two-year extension of the CBA through the 2027 season. The players have countered with an extension only through 2026. The league and the union had two difficult negotiations last year — one in February before the start of the season and a second in June when players took a pay cut in order to resume the 2020 season. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press