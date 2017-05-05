The Latest: Hernandez's suicide note: 'I'm always with you'

This photo released on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in a report by the Massachusetts Department of Correction shows a Bible found in the cell of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez after he was found hanged in his cell on April 19 at the Souza-Baranowski prison in Shirley, Mass. Hernandez was serving a life sentence in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, who had been dating his fiancee's sister. (Massachusetts Department of Correction via AP)

BOSTON (AP) -- The Latest on documents released in the death of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to ''live life and know I'm always with you'' in a suicide note he left in his prison cell.

An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors.

In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a ''true angel'' and ''the definition of God's love.''

He urges her to ''tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you.''

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanging from a bed sheet in his prison cell on April 19. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 murder.

His suicide came five days after he was acquitted in a separate 2012 double slaying in Boston.

---

3:50 p.m.

Newly released prison records say ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang.

A death report released Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. also says Hernandez once threated to kill a correction officer and his family.

The reports were released in response to a public records request from The Associated Press.

They show he was disciplined for the threats against a correction officer and for submitting a urine sample that tested positive for Neurontin, an anti-epileptic drug that is also used as a painkiller.

The events took place while he was housed in a Bristol County prison from 2013 to 2015.

He was found hanged in his cell at the Souza-Baranowksi maximum-security prison on April 19 while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

---

8:45 a.m.

A Massachusetts prisons report says Aaron Hernandez was outwardly elated after his acquittal in a double murder trial and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his prison cell.

The state Department of Correction report released Thursday also says there were no drugs in Hernandez's system when the former NFL star hanged himself at the Souza-Baranowski prison on April 19 while serving a life sentence.

The 132-page report was separate from a state police investigation also released Thursday. That report said Hernandez wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall.

The prisons department report says Hernandez knew a prisoner's convictions could be erased if he dies during his appeal, as Hernandez did.