The Latest: Krawietz, Mies win French Open doubles on debut

The Associated Press
PARIS (AP) -- The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies has become only the second team in the Open era to win the men's doubles title at the French Open on its Roland Garros debut.

Krawietz and Mies beat French duo Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin 6-2, 7-6 (3).

The only other team to win the Paris Grand Slam on debut was Jim Grabb and Patrick McEnroe in 1989.

Krawietz and Mies played their first top-level event together at Wimbledon last year.

---

7:55 p.m.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark has won the boys singles title at the French Open.

Rune beat fellow 16-year-old Toby Kodat of the United States 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-0.

---

5:45 p.m.

Ash Barty has won her first Grand Slam title by beating 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open final.

The eighth-seeded Barty becomes the first Australian - man or woman - to win Roland Garros since Margaret Court in 1973.

---

5 p.m.

Ash Barty has won the first set of the women's final at the French Open against Marketa Vondrousova by a score of 6-1.

This is the first Grand Slam final for both.

---

4 p.m.

Dominic Thiem has ended Novak Djokovic's 26-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 victory to reach the French Open final.

The match lasted two days after it was suspended early in the third set due to rain on Friday.

There was another rain delay midway through the fifth set after it resumed on Saturday.

Thiem will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal for the trophy on Sunday in a rematch of last year's final.

Thiem is attempting to win his first major title, Nadal his 18th.

---

3:30 p.m.

The semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem has resumed after a rain delay of about an hour.

Thiem leads 4-1 in the fifth set.

---

3:10 p.m.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada has won the girls singles title at the French Open.

The top-seeded Fernandez beat eighth-seeded Emma Navarro of the U.S. 6-3, 6-2.

The 16-year-old Fernandez was runner-up at the Australian Open.

---

2:25 p.m.

The semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem is being suspended by rain during the fifth set.

Thiem leads 4-1 in the fifth.

The match had already been suspended early in the third set due to rain on Friday, before resuming on Saturday.

---

9 a.m.

Novak Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak is on the line when he and Dominic Thiem resume their rain-suspended French Open semifinal.

They are slated to open Saturday's schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

Thiem was ahead 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was halted Friday night. The winner will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

After Djokovic-Thiem concludes, No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women's championship.

It is the first Grand Slam final for either player.

---

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

