The latest on protests against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa and beyond

·3 min read

OTTAWA — The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. All times eastern:

12:32 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the force is working with banks on accounts that were frozen as part of federal measures to bring an end to protests in Ottawa and at key border crossings.

The government orders under the Emergencies Act allow banks to freeze the accounts of people suspected of sending money to protesters who encamped in downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

There were also measures aimed at protesters themselves.

The Mounties say in a statement that investigators provided banks with identities of people who were "influencers" of the Ottawa protest, or drivers who didn't want to leave.

The Mounties say at no time did the force provide a list of donors to banks.

The statement comes as Conservative MPs are saying they have reports from constituents whose bank accounts were frozen after they made a relatively small donation to the protest.

---

11:47 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government needs to reflect on the role of misinformation and foreign funding in destabilizing Canadian life once the crisis related to anti-mandate protests has passed.

Trudeau was asked whether any of the extraordinary powers invoked as part of the federal Emergencies Act could become permanent.

He says the government will need to think about how to keep borders open and protect critical infrastructure in the future.

The government has already signalled its intent to register fundraising websites like GoFundMe with Canada's financial intelligence agency going forward.

---

11:42 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the powers granted to police under the Emergencies Act are still needed, even now that the streets of Ottawa have been cleared.

The government used measures under the law for the first time in the face of protests in the national capital and border blockades.

MPs are expected to vote on the measures later this evening, but Conservatives have called on the Liberals to revoke the powers now that the situation in Ottawa has calmed and the border blockades are gone.

Trudeau says there are still concerns about trucks returning to Ottawa streets and border crossings.

He says the government will continue to evaluate the situation every day to see when the powers under the Emergencies Act can be lifted.

---

11:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making an appeal to mend national rifts in the wake of protests that have gripped border crossings and the national capital over the last few weeks.

He made the comments on the day Parliament is expected to vote on emergency measures used to quell an anti-vaccine mandate protest that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa for three weeks.

He says Canadians must choose if they want to continue to see those scenes play out.

He suggests Canadians reach out to friends after a heated political argument, or family members they haven’t seen in a while because they are unvaccinated.

Trudeau has faced criticism for polarizing the national conversation about COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau defends use of Emergencies Act ahead of key vote in House of Commons

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's use of the Emergencies Act in response to the protest convoy occupation of downtown Ottawa as MPs prepare to vote on the act. During a press conference Monday morning, Trudeau said the decision to trigger the act was not one he and his government took lightly. "It became clear that local and provincial authorities needed more tools to restore order and keep people safe," he said. Trudeau was asked if the deployment of the act is still n

  • Blockades over, but Trudeau says emergency powers needed

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday emergency powers are still needed despite the progress police have made in stamping out weeks long paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions. "The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Trudeau said. Lawmakers in Parliament will vote Monday night whether to allow police to continue to use emergency powers.

  • Party lines drawn ahead of key Emergencies Act vote on Monday

    Canada's political parties stood firm in their positions during two days of weekend debates on the use of the Emergencies Act, ahead of a key vote on Monday on whether to ratify the extraordinary powers. MPs, who sparred in the House of Commons hour after hour, were scheduled to sit from 7 a.m. ET to midnight on both Saturday and Sunday. The at-times tense and personal debate pitted the Liberal government against the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois, a combination Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux refe

  • Regina man charged with weapons manufacturing after 3D printers, arms and ammo seized

    A Regina man has been charged with multiple weapons offences after police seized 3D printers, a cache of firearms, ammunition and 3D printed firearm components. Regina police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) were tipped off by the CBSA Vancouver International Mail Centre and searched a residence in the 300 Block of Holland Avenue in Regina earlier this month. Police say they found 3D printers, restricted and non-restricted firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, prohibited weapons, proh

  • Police restricting downtown access as Ottawa cleanup continues following weeks-long protest

    More than 100 police checkpoints remain in downtown Ottawa as cleanup efforts continue following police action that removed protesters and vehicles, including transport trucks, from a large area around Parliament Hill. City transit is reopening many of its routes and a sense of normalcy is starting to return after thousands of demonstrators rallying against COVID-19 public health measures occupied the streets for more than three weeks, terrorizing some residents. Ottawa police say businesses tha

  • Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban

    NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. His Truth Social app was offered for download from the Apple App Store to a limited number of subscribers who had preordered, with others added to a waiting list to be given access over the next 10 days. The site encountered techni

  • Canadian police regain control of downtown Ottawa

    Canadian police regain control of downtown Ottawa

  • UPDATE 3-Canada's capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

    Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city center since Jan. 28, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers. Stragglers on Sunday packed up a logistics depot the so-called "Freedom Convoy" had set up in a parking lot near the highway to supply the protesters camped several kilometers away in front of parliament, as police handed out flyers warning them to leave soon or risk arrest and a fine.

  • Ottawa police tell downtown businesses they can reopen after protesters clear out

    Ottawa police are reassuring businesses that closed their doors during the three week occupation of the downtown core that they should now feel safe to reopen. They posted a tweet last night advising people that some streets in the Parliament Hill area that were closed because of the demonstration have since been reopened to both pedestrians and vehicles. Police also thanked local businesses and residents for being patient as they worked to end the protest against COVID-19 public health measures

  • Ottawa protests: conspiracies and accusations of betrayal as police end blockade

    Ottawa protests: conspiracies and accusations of betrayal as police end blockade. Large parts of area in capital cleared after more than 191 are arrested and 57 vehicles are towed

  • Cleanup crews replace protesters in downtown Ottawa as heavy police presence remains

    Confederation Line LRT service resuming Monday morning. Local police say businesses that closed during protests should now feel safe to reopen. Police working to ensure protesters don't return to Ottawa streets, interim police chief Steve Bell says. Hundreds of charges filed against protesters, with more than 200 personal and corporate accounts frozen. SIU investigating two cases where police tried to clear protesters from Ottawa streets. Police continue to warn people to avoid the downtown core

  • Canada's capital starts cleanup after weeks-long protest

    Police tape and fencing are all that remain on the snow-swept streets of downtown Ottawa on Sunday, a day after officers cleared out a three-week protest camp that had blockaded the Canadian capital.Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city since Jan. 28, in what began as a protest by truck drivers angry over cross-border COVID-19 vaccine requirements.But the blockade turned into a demonstration against Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the government.Trudeau on Monday invoked emergency powers to give his government wider authority to stop the protests.And on Saturday, cops moved in."So I will stand here today again and say: this demonstration is over. Go home. If you don't go home, we will remove you from the streets."Ottawa's interim police chief, Steve Bell, said officers used pepper spray and stun grenades and made dozens of arrests. Police said thirty-eight vehicles had been towed.Bell said that while the blockade was over, the investigation was not."If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges. Absolutely. This investigation will go on for months to come."The federal government said on Saturday it would provide up to C$20 million to Ottawa businesses that have suffered losses due to the blockades.

  • George Floyd restraint seemed 'reasonable,' ex-officer testifies

    Restraining George Floyd face down on a Minneapolis road in a May 2020 arrest seemed reasonable in the moment, Thomas Lane, one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating the handcuffed Black man's civil rights, testified on Monday. Lane was the third of the three defendants to take the stand in his own defense at the federal trial in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, charged with denying Floyd's right to receive medical aid once in police custody. His co-defendants Tou Thao, 36, and J. Alexander Kueng, 28, took the stand last week to say they deferred to the authority of Derek Chauvin, the most senior officer at the scene.

  • Evangeline Lilly asks Justin Trudeau to meet with Canadians protesting vaccine mandates

    Protestors — who call themselves the "Freedom Convoy" — have blocked city streets in the Canadian capital of Ottawa over vaccine mandates.

  • OPP charge truck driver involved in Highway 402 blockade

    OPP have charged a Lambton man who was involved in the blockade of Highway 402 after finding him driving a quarry truck in violation of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA). Lambton OPP said officers stopped the man after seeing him driving a large quarry truck on Egremont Road in Warwick Township, in violation of the HTA. The driver was arrested, and police found he was also involved in the previous blockade of Highway 402, which is being investigated under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investig

  • Canadian Actress Evangeline Lilly Lobbies Trudeau to Meet With Vax Mandate Protesters

    The actress called the protesters "intelligent, loving concerned citizens" in a video made last week

  • New Toronto group rallies, marches outside city hall to show opposition to extremism

    Members of a newly formed group rallied and marched outside Toronto city hall on Sunday to show their opposition to extremism and their support for Ottawa residents. Community Solidarity Toronto, a coalition of labour, anti-racist and social organizations, said its rally and march was intended to be non-confrontational. The coalition says it is inspired by and takes it name from Community Solidarity Ottawa, a group of anti-convoy protestors. On Facebook, the coalition said Ottawa neighbourhoods

  • Evangeline Lilly asks Justin Trudeau to speak with vaccine mandate protestors: ‘Why won’t you sit with them?’

    Marvel star asks Trudeau why he would not sit down and have a conversation with his people

  • UFC Fight Night card: Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green and all bouts this weekend

    All you need to know about this weekend’s event

  • Protesters march in DC against war in Ukraine

    The march ended at the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden had convened the National Security Council earlier in the day and spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation in Ukraine.The White House on Monday said Biden has agreed "in principle" to a proposal by Macron to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but only if an invasion has not taken place. Russia is extending military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, according to the Belarusian defence ministry.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the move has made him more worried about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such plans.