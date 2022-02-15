The latest on protests against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa and beyond

·3 min read

The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2022. All times eastern:

12:25 p.m.

The cabinet order invoking the Emergencies Act says the government needs temporary but extraordinary powers to end blockades because they are threatening Canada's supply chains, economic security and trading relationships in a bid to achieve political or ideological goals.

The order is now public on the government website but it took effect Monday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the plan at a news conference from Parliament Hill.

A motion declaring the same is expected to be introduced in the House of Commons today but the emergency order is already in place and will remain so for the next 30 days unless MPs vote down the motion or the government rescinds the order early.

Attorney General David Lametti says the order is not going to curb free speech or the right to protest peacefully but he says what is happening in Ottawa and at border crossings is not peaceful protest but an ideologically motivated occupation that is endangering the lives of Canadians and the economy.

———

12 p.m.

An Ottawa city councillor says police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned.

Riley Brockington tweeted the news today as anti-vaccine mandate protesters continue to clog the downtown core of Canada's capital city.

The Ottawa police have faced criticism for their handling of the protest outside Parliament Hill, which has stretched into its third week.

Some protesters have harassed residents for wearing masks, flown Nazi and Confederate flags and honked their horns incessantly, though an injunction brought down the volume on the noise for at least some of the time.

Sloly became chief of the Ottawa Police Service in 2019 after previously serving on the Toronto force for decades, including as deputy chief.

———

11 a.m.

Government House leader Mark Holland says the federal government will introduce a motion to enact the Emergencies Act "imminently."

Holland says today on the way into a cabinet meeting that as the act has never been used before, the government wants to make sure it "proceeds prudently."

He says the government is in discussion with opposition parties on not just introducing the motion but the formulation of a joint House and Senate parliamentary committee,

Holland says in French that the committee is meant to oversee the act's implementation, ensure the government uses the expanded powers in a responsible manner and produce a report after a certain period of time.

———

10:50 a.m.

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., confirm a protest that blocked the Pacific Highway border crossing over the weekend has now been cleared.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha says officers ordered demonstrators out of the area last night and made several arrests, although she could not confirm how many.

She says police are now checking traffic heading south to the main commercial truck crossing into Washington state, to ensure drivers intend to cross the border.

Opponents of public health mandates converged on the crossing last week in support of truck convoy protests that have blocked border crossings elsewhere in Canada this month.

———

9 a.m.

The Canada Border Services Agency confirms traffic is moving again at the Pacific Highway border crossing just south of Vancouver.

Protesters opposed to public health mandates blocked routes leading to that crossing on the weekend.

The port of entry was never closed but the protests, and police barricades to contain them, stopped all but pedestrian traffic from reaching it.

The Pacific Highway crossing is the main entry for commercial traffic to and from British Columbia and Washington state.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press

