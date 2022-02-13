The latest on protests against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa and beyond

4 min read

The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada. All times Eastern:

2:50 p.m.

Surrey RCMP says drivers should expect traffic congestion as the main route to the Pacific Highway crossing over the Canada-U.S. border remains closed.

Police say there is no access to 176 Street from 8th Avenue, 0 Avenue is blocked at 184 Street to westbound traffic and 172 Street is blocked at 8th Avenue to southbound traffic.

They're advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area and use other border crossings, but say officers are working with residents to keep the neighbourhood near the border accessible for local traffic only.

---

2:30 p.m.

Police are starting to march down Tecumseh Road in Windsor in an attempt to move protesters out of the area near the Ambassador Bridge.

Protesters are confronting police, shouting the words “Shame on you!” and honking from their vehicles.

Police have made some arrests, though there was no immediate word on how many people were taken into custody.

Some are also singing O’ Canada.

Police officers on foot and in cruisers are still blocking access to Huron Church Road, where a stretch of the roadway was the site of a protest that shuttered the U.S.-Canada border crossing for nearly a week.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has indicatd the border will reopen to traffic when police and border officials decide it's safe to do so.

---

12:45 p.m.

The main route to the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, B.C., remains closed following Saturday's protest against COVID-19 mandates.

Saturday's demonstration saw some vehicles break through RCMP barricades and begin driving the wrong way down the road.

Highway cameras showed a line of RCMP vehicles blocking the highway near the border today, though protesters appear to have dispersed for now.

The Canadian Border Services Agency says the Pacific Highway port of entry remains open, but travellers are being advised there may be delays due to blockades in the area.

It is encouraging people to use other border crossings if possible.

---

12 p.m.

Police in Fredericton say they dealt with a few minor offences as the protest near the provincial legislature moved into a third day, though things were largely uneventful.

Public Information Officer Alycia Bartlett issued a statement this morning saying police made one arrest for breach of the peace and issued a by-law ticket for fireworks.

She says police also intervened with a personal drone flying around the protest site yesterday.

At 10:30 pm local time last night, Transport Canada issued a notice for a 4.8-kilometre radius around the area, restricting personal, remotely piloted aircraft from flying around the protest site.

---

11:20 a.m.

The mayor of Windsor says the blockade that shuttered the Ambassador Bridge border crossing for nearly a week is over.

Drew Dilkens issued a statement saying the crossing that links Windsor and Detroit will reopen as soon as it's safe to do so, noting police and border agencies will be tasked with making that call.

Police cleared several protesters from the site earlier in the morning.

They say they arrested nearly a dozen people and laid several charges, mostly on counts of mischief.

Dilkens offered thanks to law enforcement officials for their help in ending what he described as a "national economic crisis" caused by the border closure.

---

9:40 a.m.

Police are telling people gathered in a gas station parking lot near the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road to leave or they will be arrested and ticketed for trespassing.

The intersection is currently blocked off by several officers, two armoured vehicles, a transit bus and City of Windsor vehicles as police respond to the so-called freedom convoy protest near the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Canada and the U.S.

This comes after police made some arrests in relation to the protest, though details were not immediately available.

Police are telling the public to avoid the area.

---

8:30 a.m.

Windsor police say enforcement actions are underway once again at the site of an ongoing protest against COVID-19 public health measures at the Ambassador Bridge, where traffic between Canada and the U.S. has been halted for days.

There is a heavy police presence on Huron Church Road, near the entrance to the bridge.

Police are not letting anyone else near the stretch of the road where the protest was taking place.

They say vehicles are being towed.

A drone is rapidly flying above and honking horns can be heard in the distance.

Police have started marching down Huron Church Road away from the protest site, with two armoured vehicles and some other vehicles behind them.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2022

The Canadian Press

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res