The Latest on post-tropical storm Lee's impact on Atlantic Canada

Post-tropical storm Lee is churning towards Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, bringing high winds, heavy rains and power outages in its wake. Here are the latest developments. All times Atlantic unless otherwise noted:

1:40 p.m.

Nova Scotia Power's outage map is showing 125,871 customers without power across the province.

Most of the outages appear to be concentrated in the Halifax region and along the province's South Shore.

NB Power is reporting more than 31, 287 customers without electricity, mostly in the western part of the province.

---

1:30 p.m.

An Environment Canada meteorologist says post-tropical storm Lee may make landfall farther west than initially anticipated.

Jill Maepea says the storm’s centre was expected to hit somewhere along southwestern Nova Scotia later this afternoon.

But she says there is some speculation that its path may arc further west and the storm may cross the Bay of Fundy to land in southern New Brunswick.

Maepea says that as of about noon Atlantic time, Lee was approximately 90 kilometres southwest of Yarmouth, N.S., travelling across the ocean at a speed of about 41 kilometres per hour.

---

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press