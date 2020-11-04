The Latest: Jamaal Bowman headed to Congress

NEW YORK — The latest developments in New York's general election:

10:50 p.m.

Jamaal Bowman, an antiestablishment liberal who defeated a long-term incumbent in the Democratic primary, has been elected to Congress.

Bowman defeated Conservative Party candidate Patrick McManus, a retired firefighter, in a district that includes parts of the Bronx and New York City’s Westchester County suburbs.

There was no Republican candidate.

The 44-year-old Bowman set the stage for his election victory with a stunning primary win over U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Engel has been in Congress since 1989.

During the campaign, Bowman spoke about growing up Black in public housing, being beaten by police officers at age 11, becoming a teacher and then a principal deeply involved in education reform.

Bowman’s insurgent campaign against Engel was launched with the help of Justice Democrats, the same left-leaning group that helped power U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a victory over another powerful incumbent in 2018.

New York’s 16th Congressional District is just to the north of the one represented by Ocasio-Cortez, who was just reelected to a second term.

___

10:10 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be returning to Congress for a second term.

The New York City Democrat on Tuesday defeated Republican John Cummings, a teacher and former police officer.

Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the most well-known voices of the American left in her first term.

She was a lead sponsor of the Green New Deal, a proposal to have the federal government mobilize a massive effort to wean the nation from fossil fuels and invest in zero-emission transportation. She’s agitated with members of her own party to support universal health care, a higher minimum wage, cancellation of student debt and abolition of immigration enforcement.

Ocasio-Cortez has also become a target of constant criticism from the right, demonized frequently by conservative talk show hosts as the socialist future of the Democratic Party.

Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District in Queens and the Bronx was among the places hit hardest in the city by the coronavirus.

___

10 p.m.

Democratic New York City Councilmember Ritchie Torres was elected to represent the South Bronx in Congress, and is now poised to be among the first openly gay Black men in the Legislature.

Torres, who identifies as Afro-Latino, defeated Republican Patrick Delices on Tuesday.

Torres, 32, will be taking the seat in New York’s 15th Congressional District currently held by U.S. Rep. Jose Serrano, who is retiring.

The district is one of the most heavily Democratic in the county. Torres had a more difficult race in the Democratic primary, when he faced off with 11 other candidates.

Torres grew up in public housing with two siblings, raised by a single mother. He was elected to the City Council in 2013, at the age of 25.

___

9 p.m.

Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential race in New York.

Biden’s victory in New York over Republican President Donald Trump was widely expected and was called by The Associated Press shortly after the polls closed at 9 p.m. The former vice-president takes the state’s 29 Electoral College votes.

New York is a reliably Democratic state.

Presidential candidates don’t often lose their home states, but Trump made little effort to win over voters in his hometown, instead relentlessly attacking New York City as a “ghost town” and an “anarchist jurisdiction.”

The results of more tightly-contested races for Congress and the state Legislature might not be known for some time because absentee ballots won’t be counted in New York for at least a week.

___

4 p.m.

New York City police are keeping an eye on election-related protests but say they don’t anticipate the kind of unrest that unfolded in the city after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd earlier this year.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan told reporters Tuesday that the department has not uncovered any information suggesting people are looking to inflict mayhem because of the election.

He said thousands of officers are at the ready to respond if there are problems.

Many businesses in Manhattan boarded up their windows as a precaution in the days ahead of the election.

About halfway through voting Tuesday, Monahan said, “It’s been relatively quiet and a normal election day, so far,” with only one minor incident: a skirmish outside a polling place between a Trump supporter and a Trump detractor.

Story continues