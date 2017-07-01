The Latest: Goalies on the move in NHL free agency

Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) skates prior to an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. The Canadiens defeated the Panthers 4-1. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

The Latest on the first day of NHL free agency (all times local):

1 p.m.

Goaltenders are signing fast and furious early in free agency.

Steve Mason has signed a $8.2 million, 2-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets, an average cap hit of $4.1 million. Jonathan Bernier signed for $2.75 million over one year with the Colorado Avalanche, who lost goalie Calvin Pickard to Vegas in the expansion draft.

---

12:50 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Benoit Pouliot to a one-year, $1.15 million deal, two days after the 30-year-old had the remainder of his contract bought out by the Edmonton Oilers.

Pouliot has 11 seasons of NHL experience, including the past three with the Oilers, where he combined for 41 goals and 84 points in 180 games. Overall, he has 117 goals, 127 assists for 244 points in 551 career games, and provides third- and fourth-line depth to a Sabres team under newly hired general manager Jason Botterill.

Pouliot's signing comes a day after the Sabres acquired former captain Jason Pominville in a trade with Minnesota.

The two veteran additions at forward make it less likely Buffalo will re-sign Brian Gionta. An unrestricted free agent, Gionta expressed interest in returning to the Sabres.

---

12:45 p.m.

The San Jose Sharks have signed long-term contract extensions with shutdown defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and goalie Martin Jones.

The Sharks reached agreements on the deals Saturday to keep both players off the open market next summer. Vlasic gets an eight-year deal and Jones was signed for six years.

Vlasic is one the top defensive defensemen in the league and is usually tasked with shutting down the opposition's top scorers. Vlasic has played all 11 seasons of his career with San Jose and now is under contract for nine more seasons.

Jones has been a rock in goal since being acquired in a trade with Boston two years ago. He helped San Jose reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 and won 35 games this past season.

- AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow from San Jose, California

---

12:40 p.m.

The Carolina Hurricanes are bringing in another free-agent forward, agreeing to a one-year deal with Josh Jooris.

General manager Ron Francis said Saturday that Jooris will make $775,000.

Jooris, 26, had four goals and eight assists in 54 games while splitting the season between Arizona and the New York Rangers.

The deal with Jooris was announced about 15 minutes after the Hurricanes said they struck a two-year deal with forward Justin Williams, a key member of their 2006 Stanley Cup championship team who earned the ''Mr. Game 7'' nickname for his 7-1 career record in them.

- AP Sports Writer Joedy McCreary

---

12:35 p.m.

A flurry of signings are done a half-hour into free agency, including a couple of goaltenders with Ondrej Pavelec going to the New York Rangers and Brian Elliott to the Philadelphia Flyers.

A person with direct knowledge of the signing tells The Associated Press that Pavelec agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Elliott signed for $5.5 million over two years to split time in Philadelphia's goal with Michal Neuvirth. Elliott's cap hit will be $2.75 million.

The Washington Capitals also re-signed forward Brett Connolly to a $3 million, two-year deal that carries an annual cap hit of $1.5 million.

- AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno

---

12:30 p.m.

The Carolina Hurricanes are bringing back forward Justin Williams.

General manager Ron Francis say Williams agreed to a two-year deal worth $9 million.

The 2014 playoff MVP had 100 points combined the past two years with Washington and won one Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006 and two more with Los Angeles.

Now the player nicknamed ''Mr. Game 7'' for his 7-1 career record in those series-deciding games will try to help Carolina reach a Game 1.

The Hurricanes have the NHL's longest active playoff drought at eight years. Their only postseason appearance since winning the Cup came in 2009.

Francis says Williams ''believes in what we are doing here and is returning to Raleigh to help the Hurricanes take the next step.''

---

12:25 p.m.

If you can't beat 'em, sign 'em.

Fresh off losing in the Stanley Cup Final, the Nashville Predators have signed center Nick Bonino to a $16.4 million, four-year deal. The Pittsburgh Penguins' two-year Stanley Cup hero will count $4.1 million against Nashville's salary cap each season.

