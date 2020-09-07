The Latest: Florida reports its lowest new single-day cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida reported 1,838 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest single-day number of new infections reported by state health officials since June 15.

But health officials across the state were waiting to see if the Labor Day weekend might produce an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases, as might have been the case following the Fourth of July holiday — when the largest single-day surge in new cases was reported about a week later.

To date, the state has recorded more than 648,200 cases of COVID-19.

The latest state data released by the Florida Health Department reflected 22 new deaths. That pushed down the average number of deaths over the past week to 99 a day — the lowest average since July 16. In all, the state has tallied 12,023 deaths linked to the virus since the outbreak began.

State officials said there were 3,160 people in hospitals with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Most of the state’s beaches remained open through the Labor Day holiday, with umbrellas sprouting across many of the state’s most popular beaches.

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A prosecutor in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki has ordered the police electronic crime squad to identify the organizers of a weekend anti-mask protest and investigate whether they should be prosecuted for incitement to a criminal act.

Monday’s decision came a day after some 2,500 people protested peacefully in Thessaloniki in a gathering organized on social media.

Demonstrators were strongly protesting the government’s decision for obligatory use of masks by schoolchildren when term starts again on Sept. 14, but also expressed opposition to the future use of a vaccine against COVID-19, as well as to compulsory tests for the disease.

Participants in Sunday’s demonstration had included a child carrying a placard that read “I won’t wear a muzzle.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky state representative announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Courier-Journal reported that State Rep. Attica Scott, a Louisville Democrat, said in a video posted to social media that she took the test last week and got the results back on Sunday.

Scott’s announcement came on the same day Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced a record number of positive coronavirus cases for the second straight week in Kentucky.

Beshear said the 4,742 confirmed cases for the week ending Sunday topped the record 4,503 cases from the previous week.

Health officials say there were 313 new cases recorded on Sunday, pushing the state total to at least 52,774. The three new deaths reported, brought the state’s total to at least 996.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s Morgantown campus announced that in-person classes will be cancelled on Tuesday, with nearly all undergraduate classes moving online on Wednesday.

The changes are a response to a recent increase in positive cases among students and a concern that cases may increase even more following reports of parties over the holiday weekend where groups should have been in quarantine.

The university placed 29 students on interim suspension on Sunday amid ongoing COVID-19 investigations. Additional sanctions are pending.

MADRID — Fueled by a sharp surge of coronavirus contagion just as the school year opens, Spain has now officially more than half a million confirmed coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health ministry on Monday reported 26,560 new infections since its last report on Friday, or an average of 8,800 daily, bringing the total since February to 525,549. Most new cases show new symptoms and the spike is so far not overwhelming hospitals.

