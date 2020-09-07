The Latest: Spain reports half a million COVID-19 cases

MADRID — Fueled by a sharp surge of coronavirus contagion just as the school year opens, Spain has now officially more than half a million confirmed coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health ministry on Monday reported 26,560 new infections since its last report on Friday — or an average of 8,800 daily_, bringing the total since February to 525,549. Most new cases show new symptoms and the spike is so far not overwhelming hospitals.

During the same period 29,516 people have died in Spain with the new coronavirus, although the real death toll is believed to be much higher given insufficient testing in March and April.

More than 8 million undergraduate students are heading to school starting from Monday under strict safety measures including mandatory masks, frequent hand-washing, classroom ventilation and smaller student groups.

ROME — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours dropped by nearly 200 in Italy, but the number of tests performed plunged to the lowest in two weeks.

Fewer tests are often performed during weekends.

Italy’s high number of tests lately largely reflected tens of thousands of vacationers who underwent testing at airports or seaports, many of them returning from vacations in places where clusters of infections were detected.

Now, that influx of travellers is dwindling as families get ready for schools to reopen.

Italy’s total number of confirmed coronavirus infections stood at 278,784, with the addition of 1,108 on Monday, according to the Health Ministry. There were 12 deaths since the previous day, raising to 35,535 the toll of known dead in the pandemic in Italy.

Daily caseloads have been rising for five weeks now, after steadily dropping at the start of summer.

As of Monday, 142 COVID-19 patients occupied ICU beds. That’s about 100 more than in late July. But the first weeks of the pandemic saw that number top 4,000, and many hospitals, especially in northern Italy which bore the brunt of the outbreak, were overwhelmed.

GENEVA — As school resumes for millions of children, the World Health Organization is appealing for people not to stigmatize kids who come down with COVID-19 or their families.

WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said Monday that anyone can get this disease.

Ryan alluded to concerns and anxieties felt by many parents if their child were to contract the coronavirus, fearing they might become “pariahs” if the child’s illness leads to the entire class being sent home. He emphasized that schools, too, should not be left alone — and that public health authorities should work with them.

Depending on local conditions, Ryan said it’s important that public health authorities explain “what’s going to happen next” if an incident, case or cluster turns up in a school setting. And communities mustn’t rush to judge.

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has delayed plans to impose overnight curfews in 40 cities and towns hit hard by the coronavirus by 24 hours in order to “consult” with the communities.

In a news conference Monday, Netanyahu said the curfews will now go into effect on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and last until 5 a.m.

The government has been forced to take action after failing to contain an outbreak that has claimed more than 1,000 lives and remains at record levels of new infections.

Netanyahu announced the curfew plan on Sunday but decided against full lockdowns after an uproar by politically powerful religious leaders. Many of the hardest-hit communities are home to ultra-Orthodox populations.

The outbreak has raised fears of a nationwide lockdown during the upcoming Jewish New Year.

