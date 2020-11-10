The Latest: US has 1M new coronavirus cases this month

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of November.

The tally of cases in just 10 days shows the reach of the virus amid a strong fall surge.

Several states posted new highs Tuesday, including 12,000 new cases in Illinois and more than 7,000 in Wisconsin, where the governor planned to take the unusual step of delivering a live address to the state urging unity and co-operation to fight the virus.

The death toll is also soaring and hospitals in several states are at the breaking point. Indiana reported 63 new deaths Tuesday.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas’ largest public school district has scrapped plans to allow its middle and high school students to attend some in-person classes amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the state.

Three counties also have imposed new restrictions inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas is seeing its largest numbers of new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached the state in early March. The state health department is now reporting more than 103,000 cases and 1,181 deaths. Public health officials say people aren’t wearing masks enough and are letting their guard down at gatherings, including family events such as birthday parties and baby showers.

In Wichita, the state’s largest city, the local school board decided Monday that middle and high school students will continue to take classes remotely until the end of the current semester. The district had planned to allow them to have in-person classes twice a week, starting this week.

Sedgwick County, where Wichita is located, imposed new restrictions on gatherings, as did neighbouring Harvey County. Jefferson County in northeast Kansas imposed a mask mandate.

GILETTE, Wyo. — The son of a Wyoming state representative who opposed COVID-19 public restrictions says his father was positive for the coronavirus when he died.

The Gillette News Record reports Roy Edwards, 66, died Nov. 2 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after being hospitalized for more than a week with an undisclosed illness.

Mitch Edwards says his father was initially told he had a sinus inflammation and did not need to be tested for COVID-19.

Edwards continued to oppose public restrictions resulting from the pandemic during his recent campaign to retain his House seat. He was reelected the day after he died.

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon health officials warned Tuesday of the capacity challenges facing hospitals as COVID-19 case counts continue to spike in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday — a 57% increase in just the past week and an 83% increase in the past four weeks.

Currently, out of Oregon’s 703 listed intensive care unit beds, 27% are available and about 18% of non-ICU adult hospital beds in the state are available, based on data on from the health authority’s website .

The previous record for hospitalizations in the state, outside of November, was 179 in October.

Prior to the end of October, the record of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was 165 in July.

TORONTO — The top health official for Canada’s largest city says the spread of COVID-19 has never been greater in Toronto so she’s using her powers to continue to prohibit indoor dining in Toronto.

Toronto had been due to lift some restrictions this coming weekend but Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says there are 533 new cases in the city on Tuesday.

She says the test positive rate is now a high of 5.9%. She is urging people in Toronto to limit social gatherings to only the people with whom they live.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says unprecedented actions are necessary.

