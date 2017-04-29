The Latest: Saints trade up to take Alvin Kamara

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) carries during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe, in Norman, Okla. The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Latest on the NFL draft (all times Eastern):

10 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints trade up to select Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara and offensive linemen finally start to hear their names called as the third round opens.

No. 65 Cleveland: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, 6-3, 305, Charlotte

No. 66 San Francisco: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, 6-3, 198, Colorado

No. 67 New Orleans: Alvin Kamara, RB, 5-10, 214, Tennessee. The Saints traded up to get this pick from San Francisco. Kamara's versatility could make him an ideal fit for the Saints' offense.

No. 68 Jacksonville: Dawuane Smoot, DE, 6-3, 264, Illinois

No. 69 Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp, WR, 6-2, 204, Eastern Washington

No. 70 Minnesota: Pat Elflein, C, 6-3, 303, Ohio State. Does this start a run on offensive linemen? Only seven offensive linemen were selected in first two rounds.

No. 71 Los Angeles Chargers: Dan Feeney, OG, 6-4, 305, Indiana

No. 72 Tennessee: Taywan Taylor, WR, 5-11, 203, Western Kentucky. The Titans trade up to get this pick from New England.

---

9:38 p.m.

No 60 Dallas: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, 6-0, 202, Colorado

No. 61 Green Bay: Josh Jones, S, 6-1, 220, North Carolina State

No. 62 Pittsburgh: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, 6-1, 215, Southern California. Caught 10 touchdown passes each of last two years at USC.

No. 63 Buffalo: Dion Dawkins, OG, 6-4, 314, Temple. Bills traded up to get this pick from Atlanta.

No. 64 Carolina: Taylor Moton, OT/OG, 6-5, 319, Western Michigan. Moton is the final selection of the second round.

---

9:20 p.m.

No. 53 Detroit: Teez Tabor, CB, 6-0, 199, Florida. Second Gators cornerback taken in the second round. A disappointing 40-yard dash caused his stock to drop.

No. 54 Miami: Raekwon McMillan, LB, 6-2, 240, Ohio State. Led the Buckeyes in tackles the last two seasons and a team leader.

No. 55 New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, 6-2, 310, Alabama. The seventh Alabama player selected.

No. 56 Oakland: Obi Melifonwu, S, 6-4, 224, Connecticut. The 17th defensive back taken in the first two rounds.

No. 57 Houston: Zach Cunningham, LB, 6-3, 234, Vanderbilt.

No. 58 Seattle: Ethan Pocic, C, 6-6, 310, LSU.

No. 59 Kansas City: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, 6-7, 289, Villanova. The Villanova guy gets a huge ovation from the Philadelphia crowd.

---

8:50 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns' quest for a franchise quarterback has brought them to Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer.

After passing on quarterbacks in the first round, Cleveland selected Kizer with the No. 52 overall pick. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Kizer struggled last season for the Fighting Irish, but the Browns are intrigued with his size, arm and upside.

The Browns have started 26 quarterbacks since 1999, when they returned as an expansion team.

On Thursday, Sashi Brown, the team's head of football operations, said the team didn't want to ''force'' picking a quarterback and would wait for the right moment to grab one. Kizer might not be their future, but he at least gives the Browns another option along with Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

The second round of the NFL draft started with a flurry of trades and a couple of defensive back teammates from Washington being selected.

---

8:49 p.m.

No. 49 Washington: Ryan Anderson, OLB, 6-2, 253, Alabama.

No. 50 Tampa Bay: Justin Evans, S, 6-0, 228, Texas A&M.

No. 51 Denver: DeMarcus Walker, DE, 6-3, 280, Florida State. Tenacious pass rusher had 16 sacks last season and joins Von Miller with the Broncos.

No. 52 Cleveland: DeShone Kizer, QB, 6-4, 233, Notre Dame. The first quarterback taken in the second round as the Browns waited it out and still got a prospect with big upside

---

8:45 p.m.

No. 43 Philadelphia: Sidney Jones, CB, 6-0, 186, Washington. Three Huskies DBs in 11 picks. Jones tore his Achilles' at pro day workout.

No. 44 Los Angeles Rams: Gerald Everett, TE, 6-6, 239, South Alabama.

No. 45 Chicago: Adam Shaheen, TE, 6-6, 278, Ashland. Baby Gronk is from a Division II school.

No. 46 Indianapolis: Quincy Wilson, CB, 6-1, 211 Florida.

No. 47 Baltimore: Tyus Bowser, OLB, 6-2, 247, Houston

No. 48 Cincinnati: Joe Mixon, RB, 6-2, 230, Oklahoma. The Bengals have never been a shy about bringing in players with troubled pasts and they grabbed this draft's biggest red flag. Mixon might have been the most talented running back in the draft, but he was suspended for his freshman season after punching a woman on video. He reached a plea deal to misdemeanor assault charges.

Read More