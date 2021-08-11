Latest from Old Forester taps bourbon warehouse with a ‘cult following’
Last spring, Old Forester announced a new line, the first released under the signature of a woman.
The first edition in the 117 Series, directed by Old Forester master taster Jackie Zykan, was a hit with bourbon fans.
Now, Old Forester is releasing the second expression, 117 Series: Warehouse K.
According to the news release, it is a blend of barrels aged on different floors of a warehouse known to produce exceptional bourbon. “Constructed in 1953, Warehouse K uses the time-honored tradition of heat-cycling and has long been one of Old Forester’s favorite places for Single Barrel expressions,” according to the release.
Old Forester Warehouse K is bottled at 110 proof and will be available beginning Aug. 12 at the retail shop in at the Old Forester Distilling Co. for $49.99 and at select Kentucky stores.
According to the tasting notes, the complex whiskey has a nose of creamy chocolate, caramel and brown sugar and a full-bodied palate with peripheral spice, a touch of black cherry and bitter molasses.
“Warehouse K has gained a cult following among bourbon connoisseurs,” Zykan said. “This blend is a representation across multiple floors and locations within this warehouse, giving a more holistic example of the profile its barrels yield.”
Old Forester is made in Louisville by Brown-Forman and it’s the oldest label the company has, dating back 151 years, making it the only bourbon brand sold by the same family company before, during and after Prohibition.
