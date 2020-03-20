The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 20, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5:58 p.m. ET on March 20, 2020:

There are 959 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ Ontario: 318 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 5 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 271 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 5 resolved)

_ Alberta: 146 confirmed (including 1 death)

_ Quebec: 139 confirmed (including 1 death, 1 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 8 confirmed, 18 presumptive

_ Manitoba: 9 confirmed, 8 presumptive

_ Nova Scotia: 5 confirmed, 10 presumptive

_ New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 9 presumptive

_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 10 confirmed

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 1 presumptive

_ Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed

_ The Territories: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 959 (46 presumptive, 913 confirmed including 12 deaths, 11 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press