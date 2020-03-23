The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 11:05 p.m. on March 22, 2020:

There are 1472 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ British Columbia: 424 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 6 resolved)

_ Ontario: 425 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 8 resolved)

_ Alberta: 259 confirmed (including 1 death)

_ Quebec: 219 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 33 confirmed, 19 presumptive

_ Nova Scotia: 28 confirmed

_ Manitoba: 11 confirmed, 9 presumptive

_ New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive

_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 6 presumptive

_ Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed

_ The Territories: 3 confirmed

_ Total: 1472 (43 presumptive, 1429 confirmed including 21 deaths, 15 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press