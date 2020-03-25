The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:39 p.m. ET on March 25, 2020:

There are 3,409 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 1,339 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 1 resolved)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

_ British Columbia: 659 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 173 resolved)

_ Ontario: 688 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 8 resolved)

_ Alberta: 419 confirmed (including 2 deaths)

_ Saskatchewan: 86 confirmed

_ Nova Scotia: 68 confirmed

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 63 presumptive

_ Manitoba: 25 confirmed, 10 presumptive

_ New Brunswick: 26 confirmed

_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed

_ Prince Edward Island: 5 confirmed

_ The territories: 4 confirmed

_ Total: 3,409 (73 presumptive, 3,336 confirmed including 35 deaths, 182 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press