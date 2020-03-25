The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:39 p.m. ET on March 25, 2020:
There are 3,409 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
_ Quebec: 1,339 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 1 resolved)
_ British Columbia: 659 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 173 resolved)
_ Ontario: 688 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 8 resolved)
_ Alberta: 419 confirmed (including 2 deaths)
_ Saskatchewan: 86 confirmed
_ Nova Scotia: 68 confirmed
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 63 presumptive
_ Manitoba: 25 confirmed, 10 presumptive
_ New Brunswick: 26 confirmed
_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
_ Prince Edward Island: 5 confirmed
_ The territories: 4 confirmed
_ Total: 3,409 (73 presumptive, 3,336 confirmed including 35 deaths, 182 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.
The Canadian Press