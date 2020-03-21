The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:01 p.m. on March 21, 2020:

There are 1,281 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ British Columbia: 424 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 6 resolved)

_ Ontario: 377 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 6 resolved)

_ Alberta: 195 confirmed (including 1 death)

_ Quebec: 181 confirmed (including 5 deaths, 1 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 8 confirmed, 18 presumptive

_ Nova Scotia: 9 confirmed, 12 presumptive

_ Manitoba: 18 confirmed

_ New Brunswick: 7 confirmed, 10 presumptive

_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 3 presumptive

_ Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed

_ The territories: 1 confirmed

_ Total: 1,281 (43 presumptive, 1,238 confirmed including 19 deaths, 13 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press